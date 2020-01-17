As reported by HELLO!, Kate Middleton's exact eternity ring is for sale on the Annoushka website.

The gorgeous white gold piece is subtle but packs a punch, too.

ICYMI, Kate recently debuted a huge diamond ring that might be a totally new piece of jewelry for the royal.

As spotted by HELLO!, Kate Middleton's actual Annoushka eternity ring is available, and you can scoop it up for the cool price of $1,400. Someone please buy this and show it off on Instagram so I can live vicariously through you, okay?

Annoushka just recently restocked the item and it is expected to go fast, FYI. Per HELLO, the ring is "thought to be the generous gift that Prince William gave his wife following the birth of Prince George."

What's amazing about this is that Kate often wears loaned royal jewels or things that are bespoke specifically for her, but this high-end piece is still accessible for us mere mortals. Of course, Kate also does high-low fashion fabulously by occasionally wearing very inexpensive items, so she's accessible in that way too. She's also great about finding a classic piece (like these earrings, also Annoushka) and rewearing them over and over.

The Annoushka website calls the ring a "royal favorite" and explains that the ring is "hand set with 0.23 ct sparkling white diamonds." You know, fit for a princess, basically.

And here's a close-up of Kate with all three of her rings (I know what you like):

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

I know I say "you can twin with the duchess" a lot, but I really mean it this time!

