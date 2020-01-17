image
Kate Middleton's Annoushka Eternity Ring Is Back In Stock

image
By Katherine J Igoe
BRITAIN-ROYALS
NIKLAS HALLE&apos;NGetty Images
    • The gorgeous white gold piece is subtle but packs a punch, too.
      • ICYMI, Kate recently debuted a huge diamond ring that might be a totally new piece of jewelry for the royal.

        As spotted by HELLO!, Kate Middleton's actual Annoushka eternity ring is available, and you can scoop it up for the cool price of $1,400. Someone please buy this and show it off on Instagram so I can live vicariously through you, okay?

        Eclipse 18ct White Gold Diamond Eternity Ring
        Eclipse 18ct White Gold Diamond Eternity Ring
        Annoushka
        $1,400.00
        SHOP IT

        Annoushka just recently restocked the item and it is expected to go fast, FYI. Per HELLO, the ring is "thought to be the generous gift that Prince William gave his wife following the birth of Prince George."

        What's amazing about this is that Kate often wears loaned royal jewels or things that are bespoke specifically for her, but this high-end piece is still accessible for us mere mortals. Of course, Kate also does high-low fashion fabulously by occasionally wearing very inexpensive items, so she's accessible in that way too. She's also great about finding a classic piece (like these earrings, also Annoushka) and rewearing them over and over.

        The Annoushka website calls the ring a "royal favorite" and explains that the ring is "hand set with 0.23 ct sparkling white diamonds." You know, fit for a princess, basically.

        And here's a close-up of Kate with all three of her rings (I know what you like):

        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

        I know I say "you can twin with the duchess" a lot, but I really mean it this time!

