image
Kate Middleton Wears These Shoppable Annoushka Pearl Earrings Everywhere

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park D-Day Exhibition
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • Kate wears the earrings all the time, including to various important events in her life (see also: debuting Charlotte at the hospital, her formal photos with baby George, and so on).

        Kate Middleton, style goddess, loves her statement earrings. And one pair that she particularly loves, judging by how often she wears them, are her Annoushka pearl drop earrings. And lo and behold, but they're totally shoppable—just in time for the holidays, if you're hoping to get or gift something special this year.

        Annoushka
        $395.00
        SHOP IT

        Per HELLO!, "The pearl drops have made appearances on royal tours, at commemorative services and formal engagements, but Kate has also teamed them with jeans at the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth in 2015 and with sportswear to take part in a tennis workshop in 2018."

        The last I saw the earrings on Kate was in May 2019 while she attended a 75th anniversary D-Day exhibit, pairing the look with a blue polka-dotted dress. But she also wears them regularly at events, like this one in 2017 at the Victoria & Albert Museum:

        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The New V&A Exhibition Road Quarter
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

        She was also wearing them at the hospital when she debuted Princess Charlotte in 2015 and also wore them for her formal photos with her firstborn, Prince George (cutie pies, both of them):

        BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY
        JOHN STILLWELLGetty Images

        So the point is that the earrings have been an important part of her wardrobe for a while, particularly for momentous events.

        "It makes me incredibly proud," founder Annoushka Ducas explained. "The pearl drops are timeless, they work for everything, whether it's your jeans or whether it's for an official engagement. It's very much what my jewelry is about, being able to dress up your jeans and being able to wear jewelry that makes you feel good."

