Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Have Been Restocked

I'll take two, please.

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 19, 2019
MediaPunch/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
    • They're available at Net-a-Porter and Nordstrom, but move fast.

        Meghan Markle attended her New York baby shower in some of the most fabulous oversized frames imaginable. They're Le Specs, and predictably they sold out immediately. (I think fans were so excited that she was stateside that they went out so they could look exactly like her). Well, great news, because they've been restocked in the exact style she wore.

        Air Heart Sunglasses
        Air Heart Sunglasses
        Le Specs net-a-porter.com
        $65.00
        SHOP IT

        Us Weekly was the first to spot this glorious news. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times, but you'll have to go quickly if you want to buy them, because the Meghan Markle effect is real and spectacular.

        They're also available at Nordstrom at the slightly higher $69 (but with potentially free shipping), should they sell out at Net-a-Porter. You're welcome.

        In her original maternity outfit, Meghan paired the sunglasses with "a William Vintage Courrèges Haute Couture coat, a pair of black slim cut jeans, her Solange Azagury Partridge Love Ring, a gray tote, plus a pair of beige Stuart Weitzman suede heels." Ugh, so cute.

        According to reviews, the oversized look actually looks amazing on their faces, too, so you don't necessarily have to have Meghan's pretty pretty face shape to pull them off. (Although maybe if I wear them I'll look as fabulous? Maybe??)

        Here's a closeup of Meghan in the sunglasses (looking glorious with that pregnancy glow, natch):

        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 19, 2019
        James DevaneyGetty Images

        I want them.

