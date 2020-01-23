As spotted by Us Weekly, the Le Specs sunglasses Meghan Markle wore to her New York baby shower have been restocked.

They're available at Net-a-Porter and Nordstrom, but move fast.

At the time she wore them initially, the style sold out unbelievably quickly.

Meghan Markle attended her New York baby shower in some of the most fabulous oversized frames imaginable. They're Le Specs, and predictably they sold out immediately. (I think fans were so excited that she was stateside that they went out so they could look exactly like her). Well, great news, because they've been restocked in the exact style she wore.

Us Weekly was the first to spot this glorious news. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times, but you'll have to go quickly if you want to buy them, because the Meghan Markle effect is real and spectacular.

They're also available at at the slightly higher $69 (but with potentially free shipping), should they sell out at Net-a-Porter. You're welcome.

In her original maternity outfit, Meghan paired the sunglasses with "a William Vintage Courrèges Haute Couture coat, a pair of black slim cut jeans, her Solange Azagury Partridge Love Ring, a gray tote, plus a pair of beige Stuart Weitzman suede heels." Ugh, so cute.

According to reviews, the oversized look actually looks amazing on their faces, too, so you don't necessarily have to have Meghan's pretty pretty face shape to pull them off. (Although maybe if I wear them I'll look as fabulous? Maybe??)

Here's a closeup of Meghan in the sunglasses (looking glorious with that pregnancy glow, natch):

