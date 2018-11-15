image
Today's Top Stories
1
33 Lawmakers Who Support Common-Sense Gun Reform
image
2
Why You Should Be Using Chemical Exfoliants
image
3
Shop Jenna Dewan's New Danskin Collection
98hanksryan_20000529_08603.jpg
4
13 Non-Corny Movies to Watch This Thanksgiving
image
5
Shop Statement Earrings Like Meghan and Kate's

Meghan Markle's Krewe Sunglasses Are Finally on Sale for Less Than $100

Don't talk to me, I'm busy picking out a color.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

As soon as I spotted Meghan Markle in a pair of Krewe sunglasses I zoomed in for a closer look. My suspicions that they were the "Gravier" style—the same ones I had given my boyfriend earlier this year—were confirmed by fan blogs like Meghan's Mirror only minutes later. "Look, Meghan has your glasses!!" I texted him. "Who's Meghan?" was his response.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

My BF didn't share the same excitement, but no matter. I was too busy tracking the Duchess of Sussex's royal tour style (she wore over 30 different looks) last month to care. And I noticed she wore her Krewe sunglasses more than once. A practical choice as her black frames matched with every outfit. The unisex style looked good on both men and women, so when it completely sold out I wasn't surprised. There were still three other colors left, however, and for those of us who waited. Surprise: the frames are now on sale.

Krewe, which only hosts one sale a year, is offering up to 70 percent off all their sunglasses, including Meghan's exact style. While her black ones are still sold out (you can join the waitlist), the three other hues are available starting at $97 (original prices are 300 and up!). BRB, don't talk to me, I have to choose a color.

My pick:

image
Courtesy

Krewe "Gravier" sunday tortoise, $255 $97 SHOP IT

image
Meghan wore her Krewe frames while on her way to the Taronga Zoo back in October.
Getty Images
image
Meghan even wore them out on a boat while watching the Invictus Games.
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Shop the rest of the styles, below:

image
Courtesy

Krewe "Gravier" oak polarized, $315 $189 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

Krewe "Gravier" matte bengal, $255 $128 SHOP IT

Related Stories
image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
The Duchess of Sussex Opens 'Oceania' At The Royal Academy Of Arts
Meghan Markle Is Now a Best-Selling Author
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
The Queen Helped Meghan Markle with Royal Protocol
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
image Shop Statement Earrings Like Meghan and Kate's
image Pippa's Wedding Dress Designer Has a Handbag Line
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton Looks Beautiful in a Teal Dress
image How Meghan's Style Might Change During Pregnancy
image Kate Middleton is Now The Duchess of Thrifting
image
You Can Still Shop These Meghan Markle Tour Looks
image The Total Cost of Meghan Markle's Royal Tour Looks
Wedding Of Sam Waley-Cohen And Annabel Ballin
20 Times Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Style Twins
image Meghan Markle Rewore an Old Favorite Dress
image Buy Meghan Markle's Macaroni Necklace