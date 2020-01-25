Kate Middleton Wears a Special Necklace to Keep Her Kids Close to Her Heart When She's Traveling

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, stepped out for an appearance at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales wearing a personalized charm necklace.

The necklace, from luxury designer Daniella Draper, is made of 9-carat recycled gold and engraved with Kate's kids' initials.

While Kate's exact necklace is pricey at £1,020, we've pulled together some more affordable alternatives, if you want to steal the style for less.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for an appearance at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales wearing a personalized, 9-carat recycled gold charm necklace.

Kate's pendant comes courtesy of luxury designer Daniella Draper and retails for £1,020 (or about $1,334, for those of us paying for goods in US dollars). The necklace is the designer's Gold Midnight Moon necklace and Kate had hers engraved with the initials of her three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"The moon is universally representing the rhythm of time as it embodies the cycle. The phases of the moon symbolise immortality, eternity and enlightenment," the Daniella Draper website says of the popular charm.

You can shop Kate's necklace below:

Courtesy Gold Diamond Midnight Moon Necklace danielladraper.com £1,020.00 SHOP NOW

Or, if you don't have $1,300+ to drop on a charm necklace, here are some more affordable options that give you the same vibe as Kate's accessory at a more manageable price.

Actual Handwriting Necklace on Etsy, $42+

Courtesy Actual Handwriting Necklace / Signature Necklace / Personalized Disc Necklace / Personalized Charm Necklace - Large disk HN03 IMESILVER etsy.com $50.40 SHOP NOW

Zales Engravable 22.0mm Disc Pendant, $146

Courtesy Engravable 22.0mm Disc Pendant (1 Initial and 5 Lines) Online Exclusive Brilliant Value zales.com $20,300,729.00 SHOP NOW

Zoe Chicco 14k Personalized Initial Engraved Disc Pendant Necklace, $350

Courtesy 14k Personalized Initial Engraved Disc Pendant Necklace Zoe Chicco neimanmarcus.com $350.00 SHOP NOW

Eve's Addiction Engravable 14K Gold Round Charm Necklace, $271

Courtesy Engravable 14K Gold Round Charm Necklace See 3 Reviews evesaddiction.com $271.00 SHOP NOW

