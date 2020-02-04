image
Meghan Markle's Sustainable Shirtdress from Staud Is Finally Available

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • The sustainable khaki dress is light, made out of recycled nylon, and has a relaxed, a-line shape.
      • When Meghan first wore the dress, Staud's cofounder spoke about how the sustainable brand was benefiting from the Duchess Effect.

        Meghan Markle wore a gorgeous Staud shirtdress when she visited South Africa in 2018. Visiting the Auwal Mosque, she paired the look with a pretty white headscarf and, according to Harper's Bazaar, Sam Edelman pumps. At the time, the dress from Staud's spring/summer 2020 collection was only available for pre-sale. Well, great news, because it's officially available to buy.

        Millie belted shell maxi shirt dress
        Millie belted shell maxi shirt dress
        STAUD Net-a-Porter
        $325.00
        SHOP IT

        As of this writing, it looks like pretty much all sizes 0 to 12 are still in stock at Net-a-Porter (the color is technically called "caper," FYI). Also, if they sell out there, the Staud website also has the dress in select sizes, all the way through size 16—oh yes, and they also have the dress in a black color, in case khaki green isn't your thing. Insert my regular caveat that everything she touches sells out super-quick, so if you want the dress, hurry up.

        The style also looks to be sustainable, made out of recycled tissue nylon. Sustainable fashion has long been a cause close to Meghan's heart. At the time she wore the dress, Sarah Staudinger, co-founder of Staud, told People, "The eyes of the world are constantly on the royal family, so it is very meaningful that the Duchess has placed a focus on sustainability...We are honored that she chose to wear a dress from our brand."

        This isn't a maternity dress, but Meghan, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, wore this and a couple other roomy shirtdresses to accommodate her bump, be comfortable, and look totally gorgeous all at the same time.

        Here's the look from more angles:

        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
        PoolGetty Images
        SAFRICA-ROYALS-BRITAIN
        DAVID HARRISONGetty Images
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
        Samir HusseinGetty Images

        Gorge.

