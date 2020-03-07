Earlier this week, on Thursday, Meghan Markle made a secret visit to the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London.

The Duchess of Sussex is the royal patron for the National Theatre, which is hosting the Immersive Storytelling Studio, where "emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling."

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex shared pictures from her top secret engagement on the official Sussex Royal Instagram, along with more information about the visit.

Meghan Markle is making the most of her final few weeks as a working royal.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex pulled off an under-the-radar engagement when she visited the National Theatre in London to view their latest exhibition, the Immersive Storytelling Studio, which uses Virtual Reality technology to "develop new forms of

emotive storytelling."

The National Theatre is one of Meghan's many royal patronages and widely understood to be among her favorites, given her own background in the arts. Although the engagement itself wasn't publicized, Meghan did share four photos from the visit on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account on Friday, along with an explanation with plenty of details about the virtual reality exhibit and the people Meghan met with there.

In the post's caption, Sussex Royal wrote:

"Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling.



Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view.



The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality.



The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern."

Meghan stunned in an all-white ensemble at the engagement. She wore a quilted, white pencil skirt by Roland Mouret, a chic, sheer sleeve blouse by Topshop, and the same mini leather handbag by Loewe she was photographed with yesterday.



Clearly, Meghan is going to leave her working royal days behind on a fashion high note.

