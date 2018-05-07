What Will Prince Harry Wear on His Wedding Day?

With the royal wedding just days away, we've been imagining every possible detail—mostly focusing on Meghan Markle because we're way too excited to see the bride-to-be's dress, hairstyle, and jewelry. But what will Prince Harry wear to his wedding?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"As a nod of respect to the Queen, I think Harry will wear his traditional uniform," says British bridal designer Caroline Castigliano, MarieClaire.com's royal wedding expert. "It is likely he will wear the uniform of the Captain General Royal Marines, which is a role he has recently taken over from his grandfather, Prince Phillip."



Following the Duke of Edinburgh's retirement from his public duties, the Queen appointed Prince Harry to the role in December. It's likely he'll choose to wear his royal regalia just like his brother, Prince William, did when he married Kate Middleton in 2011.



Prince William in his Irish Guards uniform on his wedding day in 2011. Getty Images

William wore a Colonel of the Irish Guards uniform, which included a traditional bright red coat. According to CNN, the buttons placed on the coat were positioned in groups of four to "symbolize the Irish Guards' position in the Order of Battle as the Fourth Regiment of Foot Guards."

The outfit was reportedly custom designed with special heat-absorbing material so that William wouldn't faint on live television. Russell Kashket, who helped tailor the coat, said that no one takes the groom's outfit into consideration.

"Everybody worries about what the bride will wear, but no one seems to think that the groom also wants to look his best on the day," Kashket told the Daily Mail.

Kashket explained that the two, "worked together to get the look he wanted, while making sure he didn't pass out in front of two billion people. We added micro sweat pads under the arms and used less padding."

Though his uniform was specially made, many people were confused (and some were upset) that William didn't choose to wear his air force attire since he is a Flight Lieutenant in the RAF. But, the prince also holds an honorary rank in the Irish guards. And reportedly, the Queen preferred he wear the red uniform over his RAF one.

As for Harry, who served in the military for 10 years, it's very likely he'll keep the tradition and wear some kind of uniform—whether it's the regalia of the Blues and Royals, the cavalry regiment of the British Army that Prince Harry joined in 2006, which he wore to Will and Kate's wedding, or his Captain General Royal Marines ensemble.

"I think all the wonderful people at the Invictus Games would want to see Harry in his uniform on that day," Castigliano says.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

No matter what he chooses to wear, surely we'll see Harry looking equally as happy as this photo, below, when he sees Meghan in her wedding dress, walking down the aisle.