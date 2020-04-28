Today's Top Stories
1
28 'Killing Eve' Fashion Moments That Left Us Dead
2
COVID-19 Highlights American's Gun Problem
3
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Are Divorcing
4
Shampoos to Make Your Hair Grow Fast in Isolation
5
The Must-Watch TV Shows of 2020

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Kylie Jenner's Timeless Black Swimsuit Is From Frankies Bikinis

Her slo-mo video is everything.

By Marina Liao
Instagram user kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner has been quarantining at home and finding ways to keep busy, from posting adorable videos of her daughter Stormi to watching movies to slipping into non-sweatpants outfits for Instagram photos. She's really on a roll with the latter and most recently, posted a video of herself spraying sunscreen—in slow motion. It was a smart form of marketing as the sunscreen she used was from her namesake beauty brand Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner.

I admit I watched the ad-but-not-an-ad video in its entirety and was utterly entranced by Kylie's bronzed skin, the sunshine, the pool behind her, and her black bikini. The two-piece set was from the label Frankies Bikinis and features a ruched halter-neck style top, which Kylie paired with a cheeky string bikini bottom. While not all of us have pools to lounge near or space to sun tan, the simple swimsuit is one that will remain timeless should you decide to snag Kylie's exact style for yourself. (It's still shoppable!)

View this post on Instagram

it’s getting hot out here @kylieskin

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

kylie jenner black bikini
Instagram user kyliejenner

Kylie's exact top and bottom:

Dreamy Top
Frankies Bikinis frankiesbikinis.com
$85.00
SHOP IT

Sadie Bottom - Black
Frankies Bikinis frankiesbikinis.com
$80.00
SHOP IT

Meanwhile, Kylie's BFF Stassie (a.k.a. Anastasia Karanikolaou), who made an appearance in Kylie's Insta Story, wore a tie-dye set from Frankies Bikinis as she tanned alongside the beauty mogul. So, if Kylie's goal was to get us to notice her bikini or sunscreen or everything in her video, she succeeded. Damn it.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Kylie Jenner's TikTok Is Truly Next-Level
Kylie Summons Kris Jenner After Eye Surgery
﻿Kendall Jenner Wore the Tiniest, Cheekiest Bikini
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity Outfits We Love
Gird Your Loins: Chris Pine Is an RBG Fan
Kendall Jenner's Best Street Style Outfits
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kristen ﻿Stewart Wore Sneakers on a Red Carpet
You Must See Beyoncé's 'Great Gatsby'-Esque Look
Amal Looks Good in Every Color, Including Teal
No Pants? No Problem.
﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Bikini to NYFW
Katie Holmes Loves Her 3.1 Phillip Lim Bag
Katie Holmes Loves This Fashion Brand to Death
Kylie Jenner's Printed Swimsuit Looks NSFW