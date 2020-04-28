Kylie Jenner has been quarantining at home and finding ways to keep busy, from posting adorable videos of her daughter Stormi to watching movies to slipping into non-sweatpants outfits for Instagram photos. She's really on a roll with the latter and most recently, posted a video of herself spraying sunscreen—in slow motion. It was a smart form of marketing as the sunscreen she used was from her namesake beauty brand Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner.

I admit I watched the ad-but-not-an-ad video in its entirety and was utterly entranced by Kylie's bronzed skin, the sunshine, the pool behind her, and her black bikini. The two-piece set was from the label Frankies Bikinis and features a ruched halter-neck style top, which Kylie paired with a cheeky string bikini bottom. While not all of us have pools to lounge near or space to sun tan, the simple swimsuit is one that will remain timeless should you decide to snag Kylie's exact style for yourself. (It's still shoppable!)

Instagram user kyliejenner

Kylie's exact top and bottom:

Meanwhile, Kylie's BFF Stassie (a.k.a. Anastasia Karanikolaou), who made an appearance in Kylie's Insta Story, wore a tie-dye set from Frankies Bikinis as she tanned alongside the beauty mogul. So, if Kylie's goal was to get us to notice her bikini or sunscreen or everything in her video, she succeeded. Damn it.

