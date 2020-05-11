Want to add a new pair of sweats to your WFH rotation? Look no further: Right now, Universal Standard is taking 40 percent off its incredibly stylish loungewear set. With sizes ranging from 00 to 40, Universal Standard makes is possible for everyone to find a great pair of jeans, cute midi dress, or casual T-shirt. And its loungewear is among the very best of what the brand has to offer.

While the size-inclusive brand has plenty of cute leggings, sweatshirts, and robes to choose from, you'll save 40 percent when you purchase the Alison Pajama Top and Leslie Pajama Bottoms together. Between its breezy silhouette and wrap closure, the Alison Pajama Top is comfortable and polished enough to wear to your next Zoom meeting. As for the Leslie Bottoms: It's hard enough to find a cozy pair of sweatpants, let alone a set that actually looks good. Universal Standard's pair bridge the gap between comfort and style, making this a pair you'll actually want to show off on the 'gram.

While this set would normally cost $165, you can currently purchase the Alison Pajama Top and Leslie Pajama Bottoms for $99. Simply add both items to your cart, enter "SAVE40," and watch savings come pouring in.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE