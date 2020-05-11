Today's Top Stories
1
Farewell, J. Crew
2
Meghan Markle Is the Ultimate Influencer
3
Examining the Swimwear on 'Too Hot to Handle'
4
24 Hours With Tina Craig, CEO of U Beauty
5
Bored at Home? Take a Virtual Vacation

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Universal Standard is Taking 40 Percent Off Its Chic Loungewear

So. Cozy.

By Kelsey Mulvey
universal standard
Universal Standard

Want to add a new pair of sweats to your WFH rotation? Look no further: Right now, Universal Standard is taking 40 percent off its incredibly stylish loungewear set. With sizes ranging from 00 to 40, Universal Standard makes is possible for everyone to find a great pair of jeans, cute midi dress, or casual T-shirt. And its loungewear is among the very best of what the brand has to offer.

While the size-inclusive brand has plenty of cute leggings, sweatshirts, and robes to choose from, you'll save 40 percent when you purchase the Alison Pajama Top and Leslie Pajama Bottoms together. Between its breezy silhouette and wrap closure, the Alison Pajama Top is comfortable and polished enough to wear to your next Zoom meeting. As for the Leslie Bottoms: It's hard enough to find a cozy pair of sweatpants, let alone a set that actually looks good. Universal Standard's pair bridge the gap between comfort and style, making this a pair you'll actually want to show off on the 'gram.

Alison Pajama Top
Alison Pajama Top
Universal Standard
SHOP IT

$85
$51

Alison Pajama Top
Alison Pajama Top
Universal Standard
SHOP IT

$85
$51

Leslie Bottoms
Leslie Bottoms
Universal Standard
SHOP IT

$80
$48

Leslie Bottoms
Leslie Bottoms
Universal Standard
SHOP IT

$80
$48

While this set would normally cost $165, you can currently purchase the Alison Pajama Top and Leslie Pajama Bottoms for $99. Simply add both items to your cart, enter "SAVE40," and watch savings come pouring in.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Madewell Jeans Are On Sale for as Low as $75
Everything We're Buying From Sephora's Spring Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Madewell Jeans Are On Sale for as Low as $75
What to Buy From Margaux's Rare Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Glossier Has Secret Deals on Its Bundle Packs
I'm Buying Everything From FP's Activewear Sale
Anthro's Taking an Extra 50 Percent Off Sale Items
PSA: West Elm Is Offering 20 Percent Off Sitewide
Everything We're Buying From Sephora's Spring Sale
What to Buy From Madewell's Super Rare Sale
Find Mom a Gift at Anthro's Home Flash Sale
What to Buy From Adidas' Loungewear Sale