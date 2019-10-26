Before she was a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle was already a fan of San Francisco-based, women-run footwear brand Birdies.

The Duchess of Sussex has been photographed in the stylish and comfortable slipper flats several times since marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, including during her royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in October 2018 and during her February 2019 trip to Morocco.

Meghan's favorite style of Birdies, The Blackbird slipper, was discontinued, but the brand recently brought the look back (with some modern improvements). The black, calf-hair flat is available to purchase now.

Dressing like a duchess has never been more comfortable than this.

Like you might expect from a girl living a real-life royal fairytale, Meghan Markle has a favorite slipper. Unlike Cinderella's famously fragile shoe, however, Meghan's slipper of choice is a flat—and just as comfortable as it is chic.

The Duchess of Sussex has been a fan of Birdies, a San Francisco-based, women-run footwear brand, years. Like everything that Meghan or her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, wears, however, her favorite slipper flats from the brand has been hard to get your hands on for a while now.

That's been extra frustrating, since Meghan has continued to wear her beloved Birdies flats since joining the royal family.

Meghan wore the slippers during her royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in October 2018:

And again during her trip to Morocco in February 2019:

Not only is the Meghan Markle Effect at play, but the style question, The Blackbird slipper, is an older offering from the brand that Meghan has loved since before she started her royal romance with Prince Harry. So old, in fact that they were actually discontinued.

Birdies has rectified that tragedy, however, bringing the discontinued, black calf-hair flat back—but with a new and improved twist. The brand has upgraded the classic slipper with its incredible, seven-layer comfort technology, which features premium memory foam cushioning and a no-slip rubber sole (plus arch and heel support because comfort is sexy).

The duchess-approved slipper flats are available now, for $140:

It's no surprise that Birdies has taken the step to bring back Meghan's person favorite style, considering she was one of the first celebrities to wear the slippers back in her acting days.

"She was on Suits and when we were thinking of different celebs to introduce our product to, we loved her and she stood out to us," Marisa Sharkey, co-founder and president of Birdies told People. "She was a feminist, supported philanthropic causes, and was active on Instagram."

