Katie Holmes Nails Simple Summer Style on a Stroll In New York City

I'm a simple girl—when I see a headline about Katie Holmes' street style, I click. The queen of effortless seasonal dressing has been killing the game this summer, from sporting Birkenstocks around SoHo to DIYing tie-dye pants with her 14-year-old daughter Suri. Her latest look has me really obsessed and looking at the midi skirts I wore when I was younger in a whole new light: On Sunday, Holmes was spotted wearing a midi-length denim skirt with a white t-shirt. She paired the casual look with her black Birkenstocks and black sunglasses, and because caring about others is always in style: a floral face mask.

It's a top-notch fit, even better than the "little shirt, big pants " combo she was rocking just two days prior that I could write a 500-page novel about. Denim and a white t-shirt are just the peanut butter and jelly of the fashion world, and Holmes is the blueprint, baby!

Currently, the Dawson's Creek star is spending her summer in NYC with her daughter. In a recent interview with Australia's The Daily Telegraph, she opened up about their time together. "I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson," Holmes explained. "Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together." Aww!

Inspired by Holmes' summer quarantine fit? Warm days are still ahead, which means there's still time to add a denim piece like hers to your wardrobe. Here are some of our favorites:

