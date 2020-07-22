Today's Top Stories
Katie Holmes' Birkenstock Sandals Just Inspired Me to Get a Pair

The quintessential summer shoe.

By Marina Liao
katie holmes walking in soho new york birkenstocks july 2020
BACKGRID

Celebrity sightings in New York City are the best, and one resident you're likely to spot walking around the Big Apple is Katie Holmes. The star is frequently photographed walking around the city, hailing cabs (while wearing a chic cashmere bralette) and attending NYC events. This week, Holmes was spotted out and about, since the city is slowly opening back up from the health pandemic. For her SoHo outing, Holmes wore a striped pink and black blouse with a pair of blue jeans.

Holmes carried a brown leather handbag as well as a green tote. Following CDC recommendations, the star donned a floral mask with her outfit. Though I loved everything about her casual ensemble, my eyes immediately zeroed in on her shoes: a pair of black Birkenstock sandals with silver buckles. These are the quintessential laidback shoe of summer, lending a chill and comfortable—once you break them in—vibe to all your outfits.

katie holmes black birkenstock july 2020
BACKGRID

Feeling inspired too? Add some Birkenstock sandals to your own shoe stash:

Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition
Birkenstock birkenstock.com
$300.00
SHOP IT
Eva Arizona Birkenstock Sandals
Eva Arizona Birkenstock Sandals
Birkenstock freepeople.com
$45.00
SHOP IT
Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal
Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal
Birkenstock nordstrom.com
$99.95
SHOP IT
Arizona Sandals in Black Leather
Arizona Sandals in Black Leather
Birkstock
$135.00
SHOP IT
Arizona Essential Sandal
Arizona Essential Sandal
Birkstock
$44.99
SHOP IT
Essentials Arizona Slide Sandal
Essentials Arizona Slide Sandal
Birkenstock nordstrom.com
$33.71
SHOP IT
White Birko-Flor Sandal
White Birko-Flor Sandal
Birkenstock nordstrom.com
$74.96
SHOP IT
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal
Birkenstock nordstrom.com
$101.21
SHOP IT
