Celebrity sightings in New York City are the best, and one resident you're likely to spot walking around the Big Apple is Katie Holmes. The star is frequently photographed walking around the city, hailing cabs (while wearing a chic cashmere bralette) and attending NYC events. This week, Holmes was spotted out and about, since the city is slowly opening back up from the health pandemic. For her SoHo outing, Holmes wore a striped pink and black blouse with a pair of blue jeans.

Holmes carried a brown leather handbag as well as a green tote. Following CDC recommendations, the star donned a floral mask with her outfit. Though I loved everything about her casual ensemble, my eyes immediately zeroed in on her shoes: a pair of black Birkenstock sandals with silver buckles. These are the quintessential laidback shoe of summer, lending a chill and comfortable—once you break them in—vibe to all your outfits.

BACKGRID

Feeling inspired too? Add some Birkenstock sandals to your own shoe stash:

Marina Liao Marina Liao is the fashion news editor at MarieClaire.com, where she covers celebrity style (from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes), fashion trends, and shopping advice, plus conducts original interviews with industry insiders.

