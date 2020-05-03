Today's Top Stories
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Are Doing DIY Tie Dye Projects in Quarantine

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • During the coronavirus shutdowns, actress, mom, and all-around artistic soul Katie Holmes has been self-isolating with her teenaged daughter, Suri Cruise.
    • On Sunday, the actress shared a picture that appears to be her and Suri modeling their latest DIY creations—an oversized, pink tie dye shirt for Suri and a pair of blue tie dyed jeans for herself.
      • Katie captioned the photo, "#diytiedye," confirming that the cute pieces are home-dyed.

        Katie Holmes was made for quarantining. The actress loves arts and crafts projects and have cultivated a very cool, DIY aesthetic on her Instagram over the past few years.

        Katie and her 14-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, are self-isolating together during the mandatory shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Katie and Suri have always had loved artistic projects and today, the actress shared a photo of her and her daughter modeling their latest DIY creations.

        The photo is framed so that it's not possible to confirm who the women in the picture are, but it appears to show Suri and Katie modeling their tie dyed creations—an oversized, pink tie dye shirt for Suri and a pair of blue tie dyed jeans for Katie.

        "#diytiedye 🦋🦋🦋," the actress captioned the cute picture on Instagram.

        View this post on Instagram

        #diytiedye 🦋🦋🦋

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        Last month, Katie celebrated Suri's 14th birthday with cute DIY decor—which she also shared on Instagram:

        And, in another picture from the birthday celebration, Suri appears to be rocking yet another pink, tie dyed shirt:

        View this post on Instagram

        Birthday vibes 💕💕

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        Keep the DIY inspo coming, Katie.

