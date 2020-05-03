Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Are Doing DIY Tie Dye Projects in Quarantine

During the coronavirus shutdowns, actress, mom, and all-around artistic soul Katie Holmes has been self-isolating with her teenaged daughter, Suri Cruise.

On Sunday, the actress shared a picture that appears to be her and Suri modeling their latest DIY creations—an oversized, pink tie dye shirt for Suri and a pair of blue tie dyed jeans for herself.

Katie captioned the photo, "#diytiedye," confirming that the cute pieces are home-dyed.

Katie Holmes was made for quarantining. The actress loves arts and crafts projects and have cultivated a very cool, DIY aesthetic on her Instagram over the past few years.

"#diytiedye 🦋🦋🦋," the actress captioned the cute picture on Instagram.

Last month, Katie celebrated Suri's 14th birthday with cute DIY decor—which she also shared on Instagram:

And, in another picture from the birthday celebration, Suri appears to be rocking yet another pink, tie dyed shirt:

Keep the DIY inspo coming, Katie.

