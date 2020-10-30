Today's Top Stories
You Can Virtually Tour an Exhibit of 'The Crown' and 'The Queen's Gambit' Costumes

The best part? You have the entire exhibit to yourself.

By Marina Liao
the queen's gambit
PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX

For period pieces like The Crown or The Queen's Gambit, clothes and accessories play a huge role in setting the mood and character. To honor the unforgettable costumes and the designers who brought them to life—Gabriele Binder and her team created all the The Queen's Gambit looks, while Amy Roberts and her team worked on The Crown—Netflix created a virtual costume exhibit in partnership with the Brooklyn Museum.

Curated by Matthew Yokobosky, the exhibit will run from October 30 to December 13, where viewers will be able to examine their favorite looks up close, from the outfits chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon wears in The Queen's Gambit to Princess Diana's incredible wedding dress.

the queens gambit
Courtesy of Netflix
the queens gambit
Courtesy of Netflix

For The Queen's Gambit, Binder says most of Harmon's outfits were created from scratch in their workshops. "Costumes should support her sad moments, happy moments, and give her some energy to go through the story," Binder shares. "She has a really minimalist style and is just herself, she really goes for that."

Fans of The Crown will even get a sneak preview of the outfits Gillian Anderson wears as Margaret Thatcher in season four of the series, which drops on Netflix on November 15.

the crown
Courtesy of Netflix
the crown
Courtesy of Netflix

As much as we live for the chess and political drama in these shows, the outfits made us do double takes—and perhaps will even inspire a few fans to dress up as their favorite characters from The Queen's Gambit or The Crown on October 31.

