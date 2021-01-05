An Ode to the AllSaints 2-in-1 Slip Dress

Let me be the first person to say that I am not, by any means, a dress person. Maybe it's because my mom only let me wear frilly skirts for the first three years of my life—but a good pair of trousers have always been my go-to when it comes to dressing for the office. So, you can imagine my surprise when a slip dress from AllSaints came into my life and instantly put all my pants to shame.

Karla 2-In-1 Slip Dress AllSaints us.allsaints.com $299.00 SHOP IT

I first discovered it on a random summer afternoon two years ago. As a recent college grad, I was on the lookout for pieces that would make me feel—and look—like a proper adult, even if I didn't really feel like one just yet. For the most part, I settled on a simple black tank slip topped with a fitted, cropped mockneck sweater and called it a day.

The 2-in-1 Slip Dresses, hence their name, are comprised of two components: a slip dress (obviously) and some form of sweater or top that can be removed and worn separately. While it's sold as one dress, it's secretly four outfits in one: the slips are cute enough to be worn on their own, with the coordinating top, or with any other sweater in your closet (believe me, I've tried it). Plus, the sweaters or tees can be worn on their own, too.

They're definitely not the most inexpensive items I own, but I wear them constantly. Case in point: I have five in my collection, from a pink floral version to monochrome alternatives. Sadly for my bank account, it doesn't look like I'll be slowing down any time soon.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Perfect for a job interview, wedding, or that Big Meeting on your calendar, these dresses truly cover all your sartorial bases. Even better, a few new styles drop every season so you'll never run out of options. This summer, for instance, I picked up one in a light pink tie-dye color. I've even gotten my younger sister hooked, too. She now has two in her closet: a maroon and in dusty rose color.

Without further adieu, say hello to a lazy-day dressing hack that looks great, stays put all day, and can transition from your desk to happy hour in no time (you know, as soon as we can do that again). Also, in case you needed another reason to buy one, almost all of them are on major sale right now. Happy shopping—you can thank me later.

Julia Marzovilla Julia Marzovilla is a New York City-based writer covering fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io