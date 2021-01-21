Newly minted Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the American people at the inaugural concert, Celebrating America, on Wednesday, wearing a chic all-black ensemble designed by Sergio Hudson. The Black American designer, who also dressed Harris for her swearing-in earlier in the day, created a sequin cocktail dress and floor-length silk tuxedo overcoat for the occasion, Harper's Bazaar reports.

"We kept the silhouette very structured and tailored, because that’s who the Vice President is," Hudson told Harper's. "But the liquid sequins give her glamour and shine because her influence and the way she’s broken barriers is a light for so many of us. She shines so we can all shine."

NICHOLAS KAMM Getty Images

Harris's speech Wednesday night echoed President Biden's calls for unity and also looked toward a brighter future—based on hard work, ambition and determination. Harris, of course, made history today as the first female, Black, and South Asian vice president of the United States.

For the afternoon's events, the VP opted for a much bolder look, wearing a violet dress and coat—complete with her signature pearls. Purple was a popular and symbolic choice for several politicians, subtly signaling a return to bipartisanship and the suffragette movement.

Hudson also dressed Michelle Obama for the inauguration; the former FLOTUS wore a plum-colored jacket over matching trousers and sweater that lit the internet on fire.

Neha Prakash As Marie Claire’s senior news and culture editor, Neha oversees all things entertainment, pop culture and politics from TV shows and movies we can’t stop bingeing to celebrities we can’t stop shipping.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io