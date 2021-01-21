Today's Top Stories
Kamala Harris Wears All-Black Sergio Hudson Ensemble for Inaugural Concert

One word: Sequins.

By Neha Prakash
kamala harris
HandoutGetty Images

Newly minted Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the American people at the inaugural concert, Celebrating America, on Wednesday, wearing a chic all-black ensemble designed by Sergio Hudson. The Black American designer, who also dressed Harris for her swearing-in earlier in the day, created a sequin cocktail dress and floor-length silk tuxedo overcoat for the occasion, Harper's Bazaar reports.

"We kept the silhouette very structured and tailored, because that’s who the Vice President is," Hudson told Harper's. "But the liquid sequins give her glamour and shine because her influence and the way she’s broken barriers is a light for so many of us. She shines so we can all shine."

us vice president kamala harris speaks during the celebrating america inaugural program at the lincoln memorial in washington, dc, on january 20, 2021, after being sworn in at the us capitol earlier in the day photo by nicholas kamm afp photo by nicholas kammafp via getty images
NICHOLAS KAMMGetty Images

Harris's speech Wednesday night echoed President Biden's calls for unity and also looked toward a brighter future—based on hard work, ambition and determination. Harris, of course, made history today as the first female, Black, and South Asian vice president of the United States.

For the afternoon's events, the VP opted for a much bolder look, wearing a violet dress and coat—complete with her signature pearls. Purple was a popular and symbolic choice for several politicians, subtly signaling a return to bipartisanship and the suffragette movement.

Hudson also dressed Michelle Obama for the inauguration; the former FLOTUS wore a plum-colored jacket over matching trousers and sweater that lit the internet on fire.

