The 7 Fall 2021 Colors You're About to See Everywhere
The runways took on their own colorful personalities.
By Sara Holzman
While editors and fashion enthusiasts are poring over the next ready-to-wear and accessory must-haves, we're also taking note of Fall's emerging color trends. As in autumn seasons past, there was a noticeable shift in 2021 to traditionally warmer tones, like clay and army green. Brighter colors, like fuchsia and silver, were also notable color combos. Keep on scrolling to discover what shades we're forecasting for fall, and get ahead of the game by shopping out our favorite hues right now.
Indigo Child
This distinctive blue tone sauntered down the catwalk in dresses, puffers, and of course denim. The color is said to promote higher levels of concentration, too.
(Army) Green with Envy
Everyday staples are elevated in an army green hue. The shade was reimagined in patent leather jackets, mini dresses, and cool tie-dye prints.
Play with Clay
Warm up your autumn wardrobe with fuzzy bombers, sweater dresses, and overcoats that can be mixed-and-matched with your existing brown accessories.
Seeing Red
This maximalist primary color can adapt to minimalist wardrobe collections. Incorporate red into your classically tailored suits or swap your LBD for a slinky red version.
Fun with Fuchsia
Invigorate any piece with a bold fuchsia color palette. Tone down the ultra bright hue with neutrals in camel, grey, or ivory.
Lean into Lilac
Move over, pastel pink. Lilac is taking over the scene in the form of bodycon dresses, outerwear, and serene head-to-toe suiting.
Silver Linings
No need to save your silver for special occasions. Parade the invigorating color on everyday staples like pleated skirts, blazers and cable knits.
