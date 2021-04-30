The 7 Fall 2021 Colors You're About to See Everywhere

The runways took on their own colorful personalities.

(Image credit: Courtesy / Susanna Hayward)
While editors and fashion enthusiasts are poring over the next ready-to-wear and accessory must-haves, we're also taking note of Fall's emerging color trends. As in autumn seasons past, there was a noticeable shift in 2021 to traditionally warmer tones, like clay and army green. Brighter colors, like fuchsia and silver, were also notable color combos. Keep on scrolling to discover what shades we're forecasting for fall, and get ahead of the game by shopping out our favorite hues right now.

Indigo Child

This distinctive blue tone sauntered down the catwalk in dressespuffers, and of course denim. The color is said to promote higher levels of concentration, too.

indigo

Tod’s, Salvatore Ferragamo, Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Courtesy / Susanna Hayward)

DeCastro Military Jacket

Clare V Tote Bag

Staud Tuscon Cropped Tank

Raquel Allegra Roma Tie-Dye Tiered Mini Dress

Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 100

Toast Indigo Denim Wrap Skirt

Rothy's Loafers

& Other Stories Jumper

(Army) Green with Envy

Everyday staples are elevated in an army green hue. The shade was reimagined in patent leather jackets, mini dresses, and cool tie-dye prints.

army green

Versace, Balmain, Sportmax

(Image credit: Courtesy / Susanna Hayward)

Merlette Smocked Short-Sleeve Blouse

Ganni Army Green Shoes

Sandro Audrey Cotton Lace Dress

A.P.C. Demi Crossbody Bag

Rag & Bone Knit Polo

Prada Army Green Denim Booties

Jacquemus La Jupe Monceau skirt

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Montery Belted Shorts

Play with Clay

Warm up your autumn wardrobe with fuzzy bombers, sweater dresses, and overcoats that can be mixed-and-matched with your existing brown accessories.

clay

Zimmermann, Victor Glemaud, Acne Studios

(Image credit: Courtesy / Susanna Hayward)

Reformation Cashmere Blend Sweater

Paris Texas Croc Effect Boot

Tory Burch Color-block Kaftan

Cuyana Oversize Loop Bag

Ulla Johnson Cotton Tapered Pants

Margaux Pointed Toe Flat

Nanushka Rosalie Tie-Front Terry Knit Sweater

Shop Cider Solid Layer Mini Dress

Seeing Red

This maximalist primary color can adapt to minimalist wardrobe collections. Incorporate red into your classically tailored suits or swap your LBD for a slinky red version.

red

Antonio Marras, Adam Lippes, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

(Image credit: Courtesy / Susanna Hayward)

Victor Glemaud Ribbed Polo Dress

Coach 1941 Willis Top Handle 18 With Quilting

Dodo Bar Or Star Jacquard Bodysuit

ESCVDO Orillo Knit Top

Repetto Red Patent Ballet Flats

Mara Hoffman Pleated Hemp Skirt

Tory Burch Embossed Clutch Bag

Gucci Interlocking G Jacket

Fun with Fuchsia

Invigorate any piece with a bold fuchsia color palette. Tone down the ultra bright hue with neutrals in camel, grey, or ivory.

pink

Chanel, Gucci, Stella McCartney

(Image credit: Courtesy / Susanna Hayward)

Versace Rib Knit Cropped Cardigan

GANNI Kitten Heel Sandals

Tove Phoebe Midi Dress

By Far Chain Link Shoulder Strap Bag

Pink City Prints Retro Rosie Georgie Dress

BaubleBar Jayna Earrings

Maje Sartorial jacket

Industrie Africa Peonie Shirt Dress

Lean into Lilac

Move over, pastel pink. Lilac is taking over the scene in the form of bodycon dresses, outerwear, and serene head-to-toe suiting.

lilac

Jil Sander, Salvatore Ferragamo, Givenchy

(Image credit: Courtesy / Susanna Hayward)

GIUSEPPE DI MORABITO Knit Set

Realisation Par Christy Dress

Short and Suite Eternity Gem Ring

Ganni Jewel Oxford

Anna Quan Felicia Rib-Knit Skirt

Kate Spade New York Scalloped Huggie Hoop Earrings

Sea Collared Button-Down

Barrie Knit Hat

Silver Linings

No need to save your silver for special occasions. Parade the invigorating color on everyday staples like pleated skirtsblazers and cable knits.

silver

Balmain, Louis Vuitton, ROKH

(Image credit: Courtesy / Susanna Hayward)

Zara Metallic Dress

Marco De Vincenzo Pointed Toe Pumps

Isabel Marant Exclusive to Mytheresa – Magini striped metallic top

Tibi pleated metallic skirt

Jenny Bird U-Link Earrings

Birkenstock Madrid Oiled sandals

Alexa Chung Metallic Blazer

Kara Chainmail Shoulder Bag

