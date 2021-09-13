Gymnast Nia Dennis Cartwheeled Into the Met Gala With a Marching Band

Nia Dennis, an incredible gymnast known for her floor routine—you may know her after she went viral for her routine that celebrated Black culture—was joined by a literal marching band, specifically the Brooklyn United Marching Band, at the 2021 Met Gala. It's basically the coolest thing you've ever seen: She's wearing a blue Stella McCartney x Adidas bodysuit, according to E! News, and she literally performed a routine, complete with flips and splits, on the steps of the entryway. Best way to start the event? I think so!!

She danced to an instrumental version of "New York" by Alicia Keys. She posted a sparkly Boomerang to her Stories in her outfit with the caption, "all the rumors are true yea." Fans were delighted: "Nia Dennis shows Jason Derulo what he should have done when he fell down the #MetGala steps," wrote Jarett Wieselman. "Nia Dennis has actually fallen down the stairs of the Met Gala (on purpose)," wrote Alex Zalben.



Here are images of the epic performance:

John Shearer Getty Images

Theo Wargo Getty Images

Mike Coppola Getty Images

And The Shade Room even has video from the performance:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Gymnast Nia Dennis was eating the girls up 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t8ubqmmM4P — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 13, 2021

And here it is from another angle:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We are live from the 2021 #MetGala with @BKunitedMB. Don't miss a single minute from the red carpet. Here's how to watch, now: https://t.co/IDE1MRB1yF pic.twitter.com/JcywpOb21v — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 13, 2021

That. Is. Epic.

Dennis later walked the red carpet in Ana Khouri jewelry and a sheer sparkly floor-length overlay:

Mike Coppola Getty Images

So there's even a high-fashion version of her athletic outfit. Amazing.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io