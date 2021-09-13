Today's Top Stories
Gymnast Nia Dennis Cartwheeled Into the Met Gala With a Marching Band

By Katherine J Igoe
new york, new york september 13 gymnast nia dennis attends the 2021 met gala celebrating in america a lexicon of fashion at metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by theo wargogetty images
Theo WargoGetty Images

Nia Dennis, an incredible gymnast known for her floor routine—you may know her after she went viral for her routine that celebrated Black culture—was joined by a literal marching band, specifically the Brooklyn United Marching Band, at the 2021 Met Gala. It's basically the coolest thing you've ever seen: She's wearing a blue Stella McCartney x Adidas bodysuit, according to E! News, and she literally performed a routine, complete with flips and splits, on the steps of the entryway. Best way to start the event? I think so!!

She danced to an instrumental version of "New York" by Alicia Keys. She posted a sparkly Boomerang to her Stories in her outfit with the caption, "all the rumors are true yea." Fans were delighted: "Nia Dennis shows Jason Derulo what he should have done when he fell down the #MetGala steps," wrote Jarett Wieselman. "Nia Dennis has actually fallen down the stairs of the Met Gala (on purpose)," wrote Alex Zalben.

Here are images of the epic performance:

new york, new york september 13 gymnast nia dennis attends the 2021 met gala celebrating in america a lexicon of fashion at metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by john shearerwireimage
John ShearerGetty Images
new york, new york september 13 gymnast nia dennis attends the 2021 met gala celebrating in america a lexicon of fashion at metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by theo wargogetty images
Theo WargoGetty Images
new york, new york september 13 gymnast nia dennis attends the 2021 met gala celebrating in america a lexicon of fashion at metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by mike coppolagetty images
Mike CoppolaGetty Images

And The Shade Room even has video from the performance:

And here it is from another angle:

That. Is. Epic.

Dennis later walked the red carpet in Ana Khouri jewelry and a sheer sparkly floor-length overlay:

new york, new york september 13 nia dennis attends the 2021 met gala celebrating in america a lexicon of fashion at metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by mike coppolagetty images
Mike CoppolaGetty Images

So there's even a high-fashion version of her athletic outfit. Amazing.

