Angelina Jolie's Venice Film Festival Look Has a Secret Hidden Meaning
Her accessories have a very special history.
Angelina Jolie plays the legendary opera singer Maria Callas in the new biopic Maria, and she's been dressing for the part off-screen, too. On Thursday Aug. 29, the actress attended a red carpet for the movie's premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in a look that tapped Callas' Old Hollywood glamour.
She wore a ruched strapless gown in beige chiffon, custom-designed by designer Tamara Ralph. Jolie styled the elegant number with a faux fur stole that matched her honey blonde hair perfectly. She then added a touch of drama and contrast with a bright, fire engine red lip and matching acrylic nails.
Affixed to the stole, the movie star wore a gold flower brooch encrusted with diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, and rubies. This 1972 "Rose Ouvrante" pin was part of Callas' impressive jewelry collection—Jolie wears it throughout the film, as well.
The pin features a mechanism that allows the petals to be opened and closed. Jolie told Vogue that she was “charmed at how it transformed from a closed flower that then blooms. I like to think it made her smile. The little secret in the piece.”
Earlier that same day, Jolie wore another brooch from Callas's closet. This time, she chose a gold Cartier Panthère, pinning it to the shoulder of her simple, black column dress. “You can imagine how special it was to wear a piece of jewelry that was hers,” she said.
Though we're still weeks from fur stole weather, there's no better time to start shopping. Ahead, peruse dupes for Jolie's glamorous look.
Shop Faux Fur Stoles Inspired By Angelina Jolie
