Anya Taylor-Joy's surprise cameo in the Dune: Part Two film is still a mystery (for those who didn't go to see the film's premiere, that is).

However, the actress definitely made her presence known by appearing at the the tail end of the Dune press tour. With the cast back in New York on Sunday for a final stint, she brought her fashion A-game one last time.

Taylor-Joy arrived at the New York premiere to join the best-dressed ranks alongside her co-stars Zendaya and Florence Pugh. She hit the sandy carpet in a black and gold gown from John Galliano's Maison Margiela Spring 2024 couture collection, which debuted this past January.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived at the Dune New York premiere in a couture Margiela gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor-Joy looked like a dazzling high-fashion witch, with her look featuring a form-fitting gold slip underneath and sheer black structured tulle dress on top. She tied her look together with silver accessories from Tiffany & Co.

The 27-year-old wore her platinum hair slicked at the top but in mermaid waves down to her back. She completed her glam with a bold red lip and bronze eyeshadow.

Taylor-Joy's gown is straight from the Maison Margiela runway, which first debuted at Haute Couture Week in January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After months of speculation, Taylor-Joy finally confirmed her new role in the Dune franchise according to Variety, stating that she's playing a "major character." (No spoilers here).

Anya Taylor-Joy confirmed her appearance in the franchise in London, where she arrived to the event in a hooded Dior ensemble. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That explains why Taylor-Joy made a shock appearance at the London premiere, posing with her stylish castmates in an equally jaw-dropping look. There, the Queen's Gambit star wore a '60s-inspired gown and an accompanying sheer hood from Dior.

For this look, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri referenced the late Dior designer Marc Bohan and his Spring 1961 couture collection. The see-through headpiece draped over a pleated skirt, which Taylor-Joy converted into a plunging maxi dress at the star-studded after-party.

"This is a dream come true," Taylor-Joy said in a TikTok live stream with Warner Bros' Yinka Bokinni, who asked what it felt like to join the franchise. "The books are incredible, but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that." The actress also added that Dune: Part Two is one of the best movies she's ever seen in her entire life. "Genuinely, Denis [the director] has killed it."

The Dune: Part Two style tour de force may be over, but you can witness the futuristic glam in action when the film finally arrives in theaters on Friday, March 1.