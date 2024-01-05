Margot Robbie Is a Balmain Barbie in Pink Polka Dots and Rosettes

Another year, another award season. To kick things off, stereotypical Barbie—I mean, Margot Robbie—attended the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards in an adorable pink mini dress dotted with black polka dots and adorned with 3-D flowers. Her dress, a silhouette from the brand's Balmain's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, felt girly and playful but remained sophisticated due to its long sleeve and quality construction. With her pink polka dot and rosette dress, Robbie added Balmain Barbie to the film's canon—and we're very pleased to meet her!
The sleeves of Robbie's Balmain dress hit the A-lister’s wrists, while the neckline slightly plunged to offer a peek-a-boo of skin. With the floral appliques, Robbie helped further prove that florals can actually feel groundbreaking, even during the colder seasons. Not to mention, everyone from Selena Gomez to Natalie Portman has donned the floral rosette trend, a sign that the garden-fresh look isn’t leaving our social media feeds or the red carpets anytime soon.
As far as accessories, Robbie wore minimal jewelry except for a silver ring, while her peep-toe kitten heels matched perfectly with the polka dot pattern of her dress. Robbie wore her blonde hair in her signature Australian beachy waves, which framed her face perfectly. She kept her makeup to a more neutral and pinkish palette, which, of course, matched her dress. Her lips were painted a neutral matte pink that tied the entire Barbie Balmain ensemble together.
It seems there is no end in sight of Robbie cosplaying her titular Mattel role, even months after the blockbuster film’s release. And we’re certainly not complaining. The actress and producer embraced almost every version of Barbie imaginable during the film's press tour, dolled up in the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Prada, Versace, Herve Léger, Valentino, Chanel, and custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
And with the Golden Globes around the corner this Sunday, it’s evident that Robbie plans to reprise her role as Barbie on the campaign trail. The actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in Barbie. If the awards were decided by the nominees' top-tier fashion moments on red carpets, Robbie would definitely sweep. Alas, the entertainment journalists have other factors to consider when casting their votes. But Balmain Barbie, you've certainly left an impression on us!
Maria Santa Poggi is a freelance fashion writer. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, InStyle, and Harper’s Bazaar, amongst other publications.
