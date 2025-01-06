Pamela Anderson Skips a Full 2025 Golden Globes Glam Team to Style Herself
"No stylist, no glam team."
Pamela Anderson swept on to the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet entirely on her own merits. Not only was she nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for portraying the dancer Shelley in Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl, she also played the role of A-list stylist for the evening.
Anderson walked the Golden Globes red carpet with her son, Brandon Thomas Lee, in a black gown and coordinating opera gloves (a major accessories trend among the evening's best-dressed stars). The actress revealed she chose each and every piece herself ahead of the show.
In an interview with Variety, Anderson revealed that she coordinated her full Golden Globes red carpet look by herself. Her black ballgown? Her rows and rows of Pandora lab-grown diamonds? All selected by the actress.
"No stylist, no glam team, just me," Anderson said.
Anderson's self-styled approach was minimal, including a fresh blow-out with gentle curls and a glossy lip. There wasn't makeup involved, of course: the actress has been proudly makeup-free since late 2023.
“There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection, and love,” Anderson said of her decision to start forgoing red-carpet glam in 2023. "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty.'”
Pamela Anderson has been receiving significant buzz for her performance in The Last Showgirl. In a statement about her nomination, she acknowledged it's been a long road to reinventing herself as an actress. "It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities — we are not all so lucky," she said, per People.
It's also not too late to embrace her personal style—and do so without any help on the red carpet. Few celebrities skip a professional stylist when making official appearances; Blake Lively is one rare example. She's in good company now.
