Ariana Grande is back on a whimsical style streak while promoting the upcoming film adaptation of Broadway's Wicked, and her latest look is nothing short of magical.
A post shared by Ariana Grande
A photo posted by arianagrande on
Grande unveiled her second look of the Wicked press tour on Instagram, where she posed in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta mini dress. Designed by co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the sleeveless garment features a sheer nude base overlaid with an assortment of large embroidered flowers.
Grande's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, accessorized the eye-catching mini with diamond stud earrings and Valentino bow-accented pumps for a playful touch.
Valentino
Cuttrell's choice to dress Grande in a garment covered in flowers appears to be an intentional reference to Wicked. Look closely at Grande's dress, and you'll notice that the stunning red and pink blooms are poppy flowers.
The original 1939 Wizard of Oz film— the inspiration for the Wicked musical and the 1995 novel it's based off of—features a scene in which the Wicked Witch puts Dorothy to sleep using a field of poppies
Grande's red satin heels also feel like a reference to Dorothy's ruby slippers, a prominent symbol in the Wizard of Oz.
A post shared by Oscar de la Renta
A photo posted by oscardelarenta on
Grande's floral outfit isn't the only thematic look that she has worn to channel herWicked character.
Earlier this month, Grande kicked off the tour wearing a pale pink Balenciaga dress. The gorgeous gown, covered in sheer layered bows, was a nod to her character, Glinda the Good Witch, who wears pink dresses throughout the film.
A post shared by Ariana Grande
A photo posted by arianagrande on
In addition to the upcoming Wicked musical, Grande has embarked on another exciting creative adventure. The performer recently announced that she is working on a new studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which is slated for release in March. The "yes, and" singer has promoted the album with a completely different aesthetic, featuring 2024's red trend and sheer accessories.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
-
Dolly Parton Shares Lovely Message of Support for Beyoncé's Country Album
Queens supporting queens.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez' New Song "Love On" Is Full of Extra Steamy Lyrics
Blushing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Madonna Gives the Ageist Haters a Piece of Her Mind in New Ad Campaign
Tell 'em!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Wears a Little Black Dress Even While Running Errands
She wouldn't just wear leggings and sneakers, would she?
By Melony Forcier
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Mixes Fringe With Rugged Workwear at Prada
It's all in the way she mixes textures.
By Melony Forcier
-
Emma Watson Tested an Unconventional Styling Hack at Milan Fashion Week
Why not double up?
By Melony Forcier
-
Victoria Beckham Subtly Revived the Peep-Toe Boot
Blink and you'll miss the silhouette's cameo.
By Aaron Royce
-
Kaia Gerber Evoked '90s Supermodel Energy for the 2024 BAFTAs Afterparty
It's a big departure from her usual minimalist style.
By Melony Forcier
-
Gabrielle Union Wore Two Contrasting Burberry Looks During London Fashion Week
She changed from a backless floral dress to the most wintry matching set.
By Aaron Royce
-
Megan Thee Stallion's Nike Collection Dropped in Time for Your Next Workout
"Hot Girl Systems" is available to shop now.
By Melony Forcier
-
Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny From the Block' Style Returned in Full Force for a Hometown Film Screening
She attended a hometown film screening in a throwback jumpsuit.
By Aaron Royce