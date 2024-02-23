Ariana Grande is back on a whimsical style streak while promoting the upcoming film adaptation of Broadway's Wicked, and her latest look is nothing short of magical.

A post shared by Ariana Grande A photo posted by arianagrande on

Grande unveiled her second look of the Wicked press tour on Instagram, where she posed in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta mini dress. Designed by co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the sleeveless garment features a sheer nude base overlaid with an assortment of large embroidered flowers.

Grande's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, accessorized the eye-catching mini with diamond stud earrings and Valentino bow-accented pumps for a playful touch.

Valentino Valentino Garavani 110mm Nite Out Satin Pumps $1,150 at Luisaviaroma

Cuttrell's choice to dress Grande in a garment covered in flowers appears to be an intentional reference to Wicked. Look closely at Grande's dress, and you'll notice that the stunning red and pink blooms are poppy flowers.

The original 1939 Wizard of Oz film— the inspiration for the Wicked musical and the 1995 novel it's based off of—features a scene in which the Wicked Witch puts Dorothy to sleep using a field of poppies

Grande's red satin heels also feel like a reference to Dorothy's ruby slippers, a prominent symbol in the Wizard of Oz.

A post shared by Oscar de la Renta A photo posted by oscardelarenta on

Grande's floral outfit isn't the only thematic look that she has worn to channel herWicked character.

Earlier this month, Grande kicked off the tour wearing a pale pink Balenciaga dress. The gorgeous gown, covered in sheer layered bows, was a nod to her character, Glinda the Good Witch, who wears pink dresses throughout the film.

A post shared by Ariana Grande A photo posted by arianagrande on

In addition to the upcoming Wicked musical, Grande has embarked on another exciting creative adventure. The performer recently announced that she is working on a new studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which is slated for release in March. The "yes, and" singer has promoted the album with a completely different aesthetic, featuring 2024's red trend and sheer accessories.