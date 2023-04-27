When you think of Banana Republic, several images likely come to mind: Classic designs in flattering silhouettes; timeless styles meant to carry over from season to season; and luxurious-looking clothing for a fraction of the cost. It's the perfect store for stocking up on basics or for building the perfect capsule wardrobe, and its elevated image is right in line with the recent quiet luxury trend that's taken the internet (and people's closets) by storm. The popular Gap-owned brand also runs unbelievable sales, slashing prices on some of its most popular items across every category, and right now it's running a tremendous one that takes an additional 40 percent off of all sale items—no exceptions.
So whether you're looking for your next summer dress, your business professional fit, or you're stocking up on cold weather clothes to get ahead of next season, you're in luck. Below, I've gathered some of my absolute favorite items from the sale, whose prices simply can't be beat. You'll be feeling like a million bucks—without spending a million bucks—in no time.
Banana Republic Serenade Silk Shirtdress
$250 $70 | Banana Republic (opens in new tab)
This soft silk dress is perfect for the summer, with its A-line cut and breezy fit. Its open dolman sleeves are also sure to keep you cool while remaining work-appropriate. Pair it with gold jewelry, secure it around your waist with its matching belt, and you're good to go.
Banana Republic Wylder Straight Tweed Pant
$150 $80 | Banana Republic (opens in new tab)
I love these high-rise tweed pants, which are lined up to the knee and include handy pockets on both the sides and the back. Woven at the luxurious Lanificio Fratelli Balli Mill in Italy, they're sure to get you through your toughest workdays and to last you for ages.
Banana Republic Wylder Tweed Blazer
$240 $185 | Banana Republic (opens in new tab)
While you're investing in the pants, why not go for the matching blazer? This sleek tweed number works as a set or separately. It's oversized, making it easy to throw over just about anything during any season, and it's made from recycled cotton at the Italian Lanificio Fratelli Balli Mill.
Banana Republic Onia - Megan Pique Bikini Top
$95 $65 | Banana Republic (opens in new tab)
New York-based luxury swimwear line Onia was founded in 2009 with a focus on timeless, high-quality items. This halter triangle top has sliding cups and string ties on the back so it can be customized to any body, and its made from soft pique fabric for optimal comfort.
Banana Republic Ramie Pintuck Shirt
$110 $90 | Banana Republic (opens in new tab)
This shirt, with its airy fit and romantic detailing it bound to become one of your summertime go-tos in no time. It's easy to dress up for professional wear, and just as fun to dress down for days spent relaxing in the sun. Its semi-sheer fabric also makes it a great way of showing off your favorite bralette.
Banana Republic Livy Sweater Tank
$80 $40 | Banana Republic (opens in new tab)
Everyone needs a versatile, high-quality tank top once the warmer months roll around, so why not invest in a luxury option that will last from year to year? The turtleneck element of this tank also gives it an elevated, professional look that's perfect for heading into office.
Banana Republic Esme Embroidered Mini Dress
$100 $71 | Banana Republic (opens in new tab)
This dress was inspired by Victorian fashion, with its romantic embroidery, layered ruffles, and voluminous tiers. And because the soft cotton fabric is thin, it features a camisole lining so you can don it with confidence no matter where you're going.
Banana Republic Alto Blanket Skirt
$250 $200 | Banana Republic (opens in new tab)
I'm obsessed with this skirt, which looks to the Red Rock mountains of the southwest for its inspiration. Plus, its geometric stripe pattern and crisp, fitted cut lends it a structure that makes it perfect for balancing out loose, billowy, or button-down tops.
Banana Republic Marley Herringbone Mini Skirt
$130 $80 | Banana Republic (opens in new tab)
My mini skirts are some of my favorite items in my closet, and this wool herringbone one is perfect for the crisp, cool days of early spring that still call for a bit of cozy flair. Made from a blend of both new and recycled wool that's blended in Lanificio Comatex Mill in Italy, this skirt is a great addition to anyone's capsule wardrobe.
Banana Republic Saguaro Fringe Leather Jacket
$650 $500 | Banana Republic (opens in new tab)
My family, friends, and colleagues will readily confirm: I positively live in leather jackets. In particular, I love versatile options with fun, distinctive details like patches, patterns, and fringe. This option, with its spacious rancher-style silhouette, certainly fits the bill, boasting a vintage-inspired fringe along the back and sleeves.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
