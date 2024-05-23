Bella Hadid Wears a Vintage Keffiyeh Sundress at Cannes

Bella Hadid has spent her week at the Cannes Film Festival in an array of outfits ranging from vintage slips to Saint Laurent naked dresses pulled straight from the runway. For the one of the festival's final days, the model and Ôrebella perfume founder appeared to turn toward her Palestinian heritage for inspiration, in what looked like a dress made from keffiyeh scarves.
On Thursday, May 23, the model left the Hotel Martinez in a red and white sundress with thin straps and a deep scoop neckline, extending into an asymmetric, ruffled skirt. She and stylist Molly Dickson coordinated the dress with a white, ruffled scrunchie, silver hoop earrings, tinted sunglasses, and red sandal mule heels by Gucci.
Shortly after photos of her dress surfaced, users on X (formerly known as Twitter) speculated that the Palestinian and Dutch model was wearing a keffiyeh dress. Another X sleuth surfaced that her dress may have been an early-2000s vintage piece by New York City label Michael and Hushi, based on a Women's Wear Daily story where an identical dress made from a Palestinian keffiyeh walked the runway. (Hadid and Dickson have not confirmed the credit yet.)
Keffiyehs are a form of scarf that have long been worn throughout the Middle East. Often with black and white or red and white thread and tassel details along the edge, they were first used by nomadic farmers as protection from sun and wind, according to CNN. Over the years, NPR reports, they've become a symbol of Palestinian cultural identity and political resistance or activism. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have often worn some version of a keffiyeh during protests over the past year, including Hadid at a march in September, per Business Insider.
The keffiyeh has also turned up in fashion and pop culture over the years. On a 2002 episode of Sex and the City, for example, Carrie Bradshaw ties a keffiyeh into a top, in a piece also designed by Michael and Hushi. Some attempts to incorporate keffiyehs into fashion have been met with accusations of cultural appropriation, such as when Louis Vuitton released a “Monogram Keffieh Stole” that was reportedly inspired by a keffiyeh in 2021. The house pulled the piece from shelves following backlash, Business of Fashion reported at the time.
While Hadid and her stylist haven't commented on her dress's significance yet, the model has previously spoken about her pride in her Palestinian lineage. The all-natural formulas in her fragrance label, Ôrebella, are in part inspired by her relatives. “Whether you are Palestinian or just Arab, our families put olive oil on everything. That was, for me, something I could put in that was special and an ode to my heritage,” she told Vogue.
Celebrities have used fashion as a means of sharing their cultural identity or advocating for their political beliefs throughout the most recent red carpet circuit. Stars including Nicola Coughlan, Billie Eilish, and Quannah Chasinghorse attended events like the Academy Awards and 2024 Met Gala wearing Artists4Ceasefire pins, for example.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
There's Nothing Basic About Bella Hadid's White T-Shirt Dress
In fact, she's wearing one that will soon debut on a runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has All of Fashion’s Favorite Summer Shoe Trends
Shop them now, before they sell out.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
There's a Relatable Reason Princess Diana Wore a Diamond Choker as a Headband
Her hairstylist just revealed the story behind her beauty hack.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Bella Hadid's Take on a Basic White T-Shirt Dress Is Almost Completely Backless
In fact, she's wearing one that will soon debut on a runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Comfortable Travel Outfit Includes a Rare Hermès Birkin Bag and a White Skirt Set
The pop star's commitment to neutrals has taken to the skies.
By India Roby Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Invents Half-Naked Dressing in a Mini Held Together by Belts
Her look is covered up in the front and exposed in the back.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Andie MacDowell's Everlane Outfit at Cannes Is a Summer Dressing Dream
Her entire outfit is currently on sale.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Combines Romantic, Boho Ruffles With Sexy Sheer Fabric on the Red Carpet
The musician continues to go all-out on the 'Atlas' red carpet.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid's Rare Vintage Slip Dresses Are the Real Stars of Cannes
She wore two impressive pulls in less than 24 hours.
By India Roby Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Carrie Bradshaw's Famous Tutu a Sheer Makeover
The see-through dress comes from a buzzy runway collection.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist in a Crop Top at the 'Atlas' Premiere
The singer wore a two-piece set at the 'Atlas' premiere.
By India Roby Last updated