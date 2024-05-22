It's only been eight days of the highly-anticipated Cannes Film Festival and Bella Hadid is at an all-time fashion high. So far, A-listers including Hadid have been giving the people what they want: a parade of stunning custom downs and rarely-seen vintage pulls, on and off the red carpet.
Until now, the model-turned-Ôrebella founder has dressed in teeny mini dresses, stringy bikinis, and an extremely naked dress styled by Molly Dickson. But on Tuesday, May 21, Hadid switched up her Cannes wardrobe with a turn toward slinky archival slip dresses.
Take Hadid's outfit at the Hôtel Martinez, the place she's been turning into her personal catwalk. Yesterday afternoon, the 27-year-old was photographed leaving the lobby in a silky cream slip dress sourced from Gucci's Spring 2004 collection. Her look, once again courtesy of celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, featured halter straps and a plunging V-neck. The midi skirt of her dress had mermaid-styled ruching and was adorned with a thigh-high slit at the leg, to give her look a sultry, sexy air.
Hadid coordinated her look with a pair of pointed satin kitten heels. She also layered a couple of diamond necklaces and wore matching dangling earrings and rings. Her jewelry hasn't been ID'ed just yet, but it mostly likely hails from Chopard—a brand that Hadid later attended an event for that same day.
In the evening, Hadid took a break from the official Cannes red carpet and headed to Chopard's "Once Upon a Time" event at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. She kept her diamonds on and changed out of her vintage Gucci into another throwback look—a silver maxi gown from Dsquared's Spring 2006 collection.
Her gown for the occasion was also decorated with a plunging V-shaped neckline and a rhinestone-studded chain tied around her bust and draped at the backside. Her skirt was slightly asymmetrical to create a small train trailing behind her.
Hadid's evening gown was styled with open-toed metallic sandals. For glam, she went for a glossy coral lip and wore her brunette hair slicked back into a low bun.
The supermodel kept a specific outfit formula during her first few days in the tiny French city. When she wasn't enjoying the water or soaking in the sun on a yacht with friends, Hadid relied on the tiny but mighty mini dress. In the morning, for instance, she wore Dolce & Gabbana's baby pink corset dress from its Spring 2003 collection (It's currently up for grabs with a $3,650 price tag.)
Hadid and her stylist, Dickson, packed several super short dresses for the trip. For her first official sighting in her hotel lobby, Hadid wore a chocolate brown vintage mini dress from Alaïa styled with matching heels.
While Hadid has already co-signed emerging styles in just a few days—like the butter yellow color trend, which she wore via a Versace mini dress—there's nothing the supermodel loves more than a timeless silhouette (or two). In New York City, promoting Ôrebella before Cannes began, Hadid also wore a parade of vintage dresses including a Christian Dior corset midi circa 2004 and a flowing Roberto Cavalli number.
The next time you're deciding on a summer dress, take cues from Bella Hadid and switch out the short hemlines for longer slip dresses. They're just as easygoing for the season, whether you're spending it along the French Riviera or at home.
Shop Slip Dresses Inspired by Bella Hadid
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
