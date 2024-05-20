The minute Bella Hadid touched down in Cannes, France, for her first Cannes Film Festival appearance in two years, fans wondered how she could possibly top the vintage Versace she wore on the carpet last time. Hadid and stylist Molly Dickson answered on Monday, May 20, with the most naked dress to grace the film festival so far.

The model and Ôrebella perfumer attended the red carpet premiere of The Apprentice in a sheer naked dress that left nothing to the imagination, courtesy of Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 runway collection. The caramel brown piece featured a halter neckline with gauzy, transparent fabric through the straps. It extended into a slightly-less-translucent ruched bodice, followed by a completely sheer skirt that hit just below the model's knees.

Bella Hadid walked the red carpet for The Apprentice on Monday, May 20, in a sheer ruched dress and coordinating peep-toe pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's look first appeared on Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 runway in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the runway, Saint Laurent styled the dress with a coordinating headwrap and a green faux fur carried in the model's arms. Hadid took her beauty and accessories in a more classic red carpet direction, featuring soft curls in a deep side part and a smoky eye. The model's Cannes manicure leaned in to one of summer 2024's biggest shade trends, with a semi-sheer mocha brown polish.

She completed her styling with drop earrings by Chopard and Saint Laurent peep-toe pumps.

Hadid paired her naked dress with gold drop earrings by Chopard and a deep side part, which was gently curled. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's return to the Cannes red steps comes after an extended break from the annual film festival. Last time, , for the 2022 installment, she opted to dip into the archives with a Versace gown dated to 1987. The piece was the aesthetic opposite of her 2024 wardrobing, with a strapless black bodice and skirt contrasted with layers of ballooning black fabric around her waist. (Not an inch of the gown could be considered sheer.)

On her 2022 Cannes tour, Hadid also wore a black-and-white Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the designer's Spring 2002 collection, as well as a striped Chanel ballgown.

Bella Hadid last attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, where she wore a graceful vintage Versace gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After starting the year in a range of Canadian tuxedos and urban cowgirl boots, Hadid has spent the last month on a fashion marathon. She promoted the launch of her fragrance, Ôrebella, in a series of ethereal archival pieces styled by Molly Dickson. The looks ranged from a yellow corseted Roberto Cavalli gown to a piece of Saint Laurent couture with the pink hues of fresh peonies. She's also dabbled in lingerie dressing with two corset-centric looks, by Dior and Rokh. But of all those outfits, it's today's Cannes dress that takes the Palm d'Or for her most head-turning look of the spring.