The minute Bella Hadid touched down in Cannes, France, for her first Cannes Film Festival appearance in two years, fans wondered how she could possibly top the vintage Versace she wore on the carpet last time. Hadid and stylist Molly Dickson answered on Monday, May 20, with the most naked dress to grace the film festival so far.
The model and Ôrebella perfumer attended the red carpet premiere of The Apprentice in a sheer naked dress that left nothing to the imagination, courtesy of Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 runway collection. The caramel brown piece featured a halter neckline with gauzy, transparent fabric through the straps. It extended into a slightly-less-translucent ruched bodice, followed by a completely sheer skirt that hit just below the model's knees.
On the runway, Saint Laurent styled the dress with a coordinating headwrap and a green faux fur carried in the model's arms. Hadid took her beauty and accessories in a more classic red carpet direction, featuring soft curls in a deep side part and a smoky eye. The model's Cannes manicure leaned in to one of summer 2024's biggest shade trends, with a semi-sheer mocha brown polish.
She completed her styling with drop earrings by Chopard and Saint Laurent peep-toe pumps.
Hadid's return to the Cannes red steps comes after an extended break from the annual film festival. Last time, , for the 2022 installment, she opted to dip into the archives with a Versace gown dated to 1987. The piece was the aesthetic opposite of her 2024 wardrobing, with a strapless black bodice and skirt contrasted with layers of ballooning black fabric around her waist. (Not an inch of the gown could be considered sheer.)
On her 2022 Cannes tour, Hadid also wore a black-and-white Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the designer's Spring 2002 collection, as well as a striped Chanel ballgown.
After starting the year in a range of Canadian tuxedos and urban cowgirl boots, Hadid has spent the last month on a fashion marathon. She promoted the launch of her fragrance, Ôrebella, in a series of ethereal archival pieces styled by Molly Dickson. The looks ranged from a yellow corseted Roberto Cavalli gown to a piece of Saint Laurent couture with the pink hues of fresh peonies. She's also dabbled in lingerie dressing with two corset-centric looks, by Dior and Rokh. But of all those outfits, it's today's Cannes dress that takes the Palm d'Or for her most head-turning look of the spring.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
