Bella Hadid Doubles Up on Vintage Cowgirl Outfits for a Day in New York City

Bella Hadid continued her streak of amazing vintage street style on Friday when she was spotted out in New York City wearing not just one, but two vintage looks.

First up, Hadid was photographed leaving the Bowery Hotel in NYC wearing a dark wash, form-fitting, denim-on-denim outfit—a fitted, corset jacket and matching pencil skirt set from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2002 collection, as stylist Molly Dickson confirmed on her Instagram Story—that screamed Y2K in the best possible way.

The model accessorized the look with a black croc Saint Laurent Sac de Jour bag and black leather stiletto boots, according to Vogue.

Bella Hadid wears a double denim outfit from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2002 collection while leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the evening, Hadid waved at photographers snapping pics of her second stunning vintage Y2K look of the day, a silky white sundress that Dickson identified as being from Valentino's SS05 collection.

Hadid paired the vintage Valentino dress with a boho-inspired coat (think the 70s-tinged look that became a Y2K fashion staple after Kate Hudson iconically wore the look as Penny Lane in 2000's Almost Famous) and a tall pair of brown boots.

Bella Hadid wears a vintage Valentino dress, paired with a boho-inspired coat and brown boots in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid had a third noteworthy vintage look earlier this week, too. On Thursday, she left the Bowery Hotel wearing a suede suit. The matching vintage Wilson set, which Dickson sourced from the new Los Angeles boutique Hasbeen Vintage .

To break up the otherwise monochromatic suede-on-suede look, Hadid opted for a striped crewneck sweater underneath her blazer and accessorized with black, leather pointed-toe kitten heel pumps, a pair of thick-rimmed glasses, and pearl earrings by Missoma.

Bella Hadid wears a suede suit with striped sweater and black pumps while leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York City (Image credit: Backgrid)

Dickson opened up to Marie Claire earlier this year about her process and working with Hadid—including the model's all-vintage tastes when it came time to request pieces for Cannes Film Festival.

“What I'm pulling and the style [I'm channeling] for all these girls, it all depends on many factors, the movie, what mood they're in,” Dickson explained.“Bella Hadid really wanted vintage, and her mood board was all vintage. I don't even think we requested current runway."

Dickson puts a lot of thought into every look she helps craft—and it shows.

“I tell my family and my friends back home: Imagine picking out your wedding dress, but doing that essentially almost every day—the amount of work and time and the money that goes into that, I'm doing that for every look," Dickson explained.