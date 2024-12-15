Bella Hadid Doubles Up on Vintage Cowgirl Outfits for a Day in New York City
Vintage Roberto Cavalli and vintage Valentino in one day.
Bella Hadid continued her streak of amazing vintage street style on Friday when she was spotted out in New York City wearing not just one, but two vintage looks.
First up, Hadid was photographed leaving the Bowery Hotel in NYC wearing a dark wash, form-fitting, denim-on-denim outfit—a fitted, corset jacket and matching pencil skirt set from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2002 collection, as stylist Molly Dickson confirmed on her Instagram Story—that screamed Y2K in the best possible way.
The model accessorized the look with a black croc Saint Laurent Sac de Jour bag and black leather stiletto boots, according to Vogue.
Later in the evening, Hadid waved at photographers snapping pics of her second stunning vintage Y2K look of the day, a silky white sundress that Dickson identified as being from Valentino's SS05 collection.
Hadid paired the vintage Valentino dress with a boho-inspired coat (think the 70s-tinged look that became a Y2K fashion staple after Kate Hudson iconically wore the look as Penny Lane in 2000's Almost Famous) and a tall pair of brown boots.
Hadid had a third noteworthy vintage look earlier this week, too. On Thursday, she left the Bowery Hotel wearing a suede suit. The matching vintage Wilson set, which Dickson sourced from the new Los Angeles boutique Hasbeen Vintage.
To break up the otherwise monochromatic suede-on-suede look, Hadid opted for a striped crewneck sweater underneath her blazer and accessorized with black, leather pointed-toe kitten heel pumps, a pair of thick-rimmed glasses, and pearl earrings by Missoma.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Dickson opened up to Marie Claire earlier this year about her process and working with Hadid—including the model's all-vintage tastes when it came time to request pieces for Cannes Film Festival.
“What I'm pulling and the style [I'm channeling] for all these girls, it all depends on many factors, the movie, what mood they're in,” Dickson explained.“Bella Hadid really wanted vintage, and her mood board was all vintage. I don't even think we requested current runway."
Dickson puts a lot of thought into every look she helps craft—and it shows.
“I tell my family and my friends back home: Imagine picking out your wedding dress, but doing that essentially almost every day—the amount of work and time and the money that goes into that, I'm doing that for every look," Dickson explained.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Travis Kelce Reportedly Left a Mandatory Chiefs Event Early to Celebrate Taylor Swift's 35th Birthday in Private With Her
He also "got her a ton of gifts," according to an inside source.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
How Kate Middleton Uses Simple Holiday Decorations to Give Her Kids Normalcy at Christmas
“The kids and their Christmas are the same as every other kid in the land."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Hailey Bieber's New Pilates Princess Uniform Mixes a $3,200 Saint Laurent Bag With $150 Asics It-Sneakers
The look is very "give me athleisure chic, but make it edgy."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Bella Hadid Gives Winter's Rich Suede Trend the Head-to-Toe Treatment
She's fully committed.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Bella Hadid Pairs Sexy Librarian Glasses With a Penny Lane Coat for an Impromptu Photo Shoot
The supermodel posed on the store's tile floor in a boho-chic outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Revives the 2000s Butterfly Trend With a Throwback Suede Blazer
I'm having flashbacks.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Debuts Choppy Bangs With a Plunging Elie Saab Gown and Chopard Diamonds in Dubai
All in the name of a new Chopard boutique.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Fuels Up in Proenza x Sorel's Chunky Clogs After Pilates Class
The model took her black clogs for a spin in her Range Rover.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Hits Hailey Bieber's Intimate Rhode Party in a Vintage Bombshell Outfit
She attended Hailey Bieber's Rhode party in a twisted LBD.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Bella Hadid Styles the Next Soon-to-Be Viral Coach Bag With Boot-Cut Jeans and a Leather Jacket
So long, Brooklyn bag.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
’80s-Era Leather Bombers Are the Season’s It Coat Trend
The style took off during Fashion Month but has legs to last through winter and spring.
By Emma Childs Last updated