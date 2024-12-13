Bella Hadid Gives Winter's Rich Suede Trend the Head-to-Toe Treatment

Hers is entirely vintage, of course.

Bella Hadid leaves the Bowery Hotel in New York City on Dec. 12 wearing a suede suit and a striped t shirt underneath
(Image credit: Backgrid)
When winter's rich suede trend started gaining momentum across runways from Bottega Veneta to Ralph Lauren, I thought I knew how the real-life rendition would eventually take shape. But with one short walk from the Bowery Hotel to her waiting town car on Dec. 12, Bella Hadid proved me wrong.

Sumptuous, Western suede doesn't have to be limited to a single statement trench coat (like Selena Gomez's) or a top-handle bag (like Jennifer Lopez's suede Birkin). Instead, the rich texture can be worn everywhere, all at once. Hadid leaned into the fabric with a double-breasted belted blazer and coordinating straight-leg trousers. Hers were courtesy of a matching vintage Wilson set, sourced by stylist Molly Dickson from the new Los Angeles boutique Hasbeen Vintage.

Bella Hadid wears a suede suit with striped sweater and black pumps while leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York City

Bella Hadid strolled out of the Bowery Hotel on Dec. 12 in an all-suede suit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The model punctuated her suede-on-suede outfit with the peek of a striped crewneck sweater underneath her blazer. Pointed-toe kitten heel pumps in rich black leather created a through-line with the pattern; so did a pair of thick-rimmed glasses and pearl earrings by Missoma. These little moments were just enough to keep her monochrome look from feeling monotonous.

Square Pearl Statement Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl
Missoma Square Pearl Statement Earrings

Hadid and Dickson are two-for-two on outfits that choose a single color or texture and run with it. Just yesterday, the model and Yellowstone guest star left her hotel in an all-black outfit combining rockstar leather pants with a Scandi-chic scrunchie.

Bella Hadid wearing a black on black outfit by saint laurent

The day before, Bella Hadid tried a different neutral color story with all-black pieces by Saint Laurent.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

The last time Hadid turned the Lower Manhattan sidewalk into her catwalk, she and Dickson mixed a range of vintage Saint Laurent and Roberto Cavalli with off-the-runway Gucci loafers for some good old fashioned promo work in service of her perfume brand. All these months later, she's back with more Ôrebella fragrances to shell and, more importantly, a fresh take on one of winter's reigning trends to go with it.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

