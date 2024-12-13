Bella Hadid Gives Winter's Rich Suede Trend the Head-to-Toe Treatment

When winter's rich suede trend started gaining momentum across runways from Bottega Veneta to Ralph Lauren, I thought I knew how the real-life rendition would eventually take shape. But with one short walk from the Bowery Hotel to her waiting town car on Dec. 12, Bella Hadid proved me wrong.

Sumptuous, Western suede doesn't have to be limited to a single statement trench coat (like Selena Gomez's) or a top-handle bag (like Jennifer Lopez's suede Birkin). Instead, the rich texture can be worn everywhere, all at once. Hadid leaned into the fabric with a double-breasted belted blazer and coordinating straight-leg trousers. Hers were courtesy of a matching vintage Wilson set, sourced by stylist Molly Dickson from the new Los Angeles boutique Hasbeen Vintage.

Bella Hadid strolled out of the Bowery Hotel on Dec. 12 in an all-suede suit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The model punctuated her suede-on-suede outfit with the peek of a striped crewneck sweater underneath her blazer. Pointed-toe kitten heel pumps in rich black leather created a through-line with the pattern; so did a pair of thick-rimmed glasses and pearl earrings by Missoma. These little moments were just enough to keep her monochrome look from feeling monotonous.

Hadid and Dickson are two-for-two on outfits that choose a single color or texture and run with it. Just yesterday, the model and Yellowstone guest star left her hotel in an all-black outfit combining rockstar leather pants with a Scandi-chic scrunchie.

The day before, Bella Hadid tried a different neutral color story with all-black pieces by Saint Laurent. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The last time Hadid turned the Lower Manhattan sidewalk into her catwalk, she and Dickson mixed a range of vintage Saint Laurent and Roberto Cavalli with off-the-runway Gucci loafers for some good old fashioned promo work in service of her perfume brand. All these months later, she's back with more Ôrebella fragrances to shell and, more importantly, a fresh take on one of winter's reigning trends to go with it.

