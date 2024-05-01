No one but the 2024 Met Gala organizers knows exactly who will walk the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps until the annual fashion benefit starts on Monday, May 6. Bella Hadid is at least hinting she'll attend with her latest street style moment.

One day after unveiling her beauty brand, Ôrebella, and its debut fragrances, Hadid left her sister Gigi Hadid's apartment on May 1 in an outfit that already meets the Met Gala's "Garden of Time" dress code.

Bella Hadid's tan corset dress featured a semi-sheer skirt and fluttery, flower petal embellishments—right on theme with the 2024 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's tan dress hails from a Spring 2004 Christian Dior collection, sourced from the vintage boutique OpulentAddict by stylist Molly Dickson. The piece, originally worn on the runway by supermodel Liya Kebede, features a corseted bodice and delicate, flower petal-like embellishments along the bodice—plus a semi-sheer, fringed skirt.

"Bella Hadid in Christian Dior from Opulent Addict!" the boutique shared on its Instagram. "Big thanks to Molly Dickson for including us in this!"

After back-to-back weeks of cowgirl denim and ten-gallon hats, the look is one of several glamorous, lingerie-inspired moments Hadid has tried. To promote Ôrebella, Hadid wore a tulle dress with floral underlays and a two-piece crimson set embellished with silver charms. (What better way to visualize fragrances with names like "Blooming Fire" and "Window2Soul"?)

Hadid's dress shared sheer, gauzy fabric with the dresses she wore to promote Ôrebella, her new fragrance and beauty brand, earlier this week. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Days away from a Met Gala with a "garden" dress code, Hadid's floral-embellished outfit could be a sign that she's planning to hit the Met steps once again. It would be a welcome return: The model hasn't attended since 2022's Gala, where she wore a gothic Burberry corset dress with lace tights and opera gloves.

Her dress's vintage roots are also worth noting. The upcoming Met Costume Institute exhibition is titled "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and will feature archival pieces from across four centuries. If Hadid is dipping into past designer collections, she's already thinking in the spirit of the event.

Hadid hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2022, when she wore a leather bustier gown by Burberry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another interesting update baked into Bella's look? That she may in fact be working with a stylist again. Hadid revealed in a 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine that she had paused professional styling (though she would occasionally tap her sister's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, for red carpet events). This time around, her vintage was pulled by Molly Dickson, who also consults Sydney Sweeney, Camila Mendes, and Sadie Sink, on their red carpet outfits.