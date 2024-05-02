Clothes sometimes say what words alone can't, and Bella Hadid's latest outfit speaks volumes. Her message: "The capri pants trend is just getting started."

Hours after promoting her fragrance brand, Ôrebella, in a vintage corset dress, the model-turned-entrepreneur flitted between appointments in a black Ferragamo bomber jacket and coordinating black capri pants. Thanks are likely owed to stylist Molly Dickson, who Bella worked with earlier in the day on her archival Dior pull.

With one outfit, Bella Hadid made it official: capri pants really are back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferragamo Cropped Zipped Bomber Jacket $2,600 at Farfetch

Ferragamo Curved 85mm Leather Mules $1,090 at Farfetch

Hadid's entire look—utility cropped jacket, killer curved heels, and those polarizing capri pants—all came from Ferragamo's Spring 2024 runway. The only major styling change Hadid made was adding a pair of silver-rimmed sunglasses (and later, carrying a bag of cookies instead of a green oversize tote bag).

If her Audrey Hepburn-esque styling isn't enough to reframe the capri pants look in your mind, other runways are ready to step in. The same styles that were worn into cringe-dom during the early aughts have been cleaned up and polished on 2024 runways including Tory Burch, Coperni, and Ganni. Hadid might have also been taking notes from her friend Kendall Jenner, whose Alo capri workout set and ballet flats surprisingly worked together this spring.

Bella Hadid's capri pants, jacket, and sandals came directly from Ferragamo's Spring 2024 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capri pants are due to stick around for another season—at least according to runways like Ganni and Rotate (picture above). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capri pants are something of a Bella Hadid calling card. Returning from another street style hiatus in fall 2023, Hadid wore white capris with coordinating Miu Miu ballet flats and a button-down shirt. Appreciation for the cropped pants also runs in the family and doesn't always need runway approval. Gigi Hadid has been photographed wearing black capri leggings and pants on-and-off since 2017.

Below, shop four more pairs of capri pants for joining Bella Hadid in the trend now and to wear when the style inevitably returns again. Fashion: It's cyclical.

Shop Capri Pants Inspired by Bella Hadid