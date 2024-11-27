The fragrance aisle is now Bella Hadid's runway. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the model swung by Ulta to check out the holiday gifting displays for her perfume brand, Ôrebella. While she was there, the 28-year-old took the opportunity to stage an impromptu photo shoot on the beauty superstore's cold tile floor.

Luckily, she was wearing something warm for the occasion. In a nod to fall's suede trend, the self-professed horse girl donned a tan faux-suede Penny Lane coat with a furry chocolate brown collar from Anna Sui. Of course, the boho-chic vibes didn't stop there. Beneath the textural statement piece, she layered a black turtleneck and a pair of flared dark wash jeans cinched with an embellished black leather belt.

Bella Hadid poses at Ulta in a brown Penny Lane coat from Anna Sui. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Anna Sui Tan Faux-Fur Trimmed Faux-Suede Jacket $640 at SSENSE

Free People We the Free West Belt $58 at Free People

The model matched her jacket's fluffy faux-fur trim to a stunning pair of brown leather boots with Western stitching, a pointed snip-toe, and a three-inch heel. Her nails were painted a warm shade of brown and accessorized with a smattering of gold rings. The accessory I'm coveting most, though, are her vintage-inspired, bayonetta-style glasses with a scalloped hot pink frame. Her exact pair is currently sold-out at Giant Vintage, but I've linked several very similar options from the same brand below.

Bella Hadid pairs a faux suede jacket with pointy brown leather boots. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Giant Vintage Saxobeat Clear Rectangular Glasses in Red $36 at Giant Vintage

Giant Vintage 1995 Vintage Glasses in Red $30 at Giant Vintage

Noted bookworm Kaia Gerber is generally thought of as the face of the sexy librarian aesthetic. That said, Bella Hadid has been wearing Bayonetta frames since 2022 at least. Thanks to her early support, the geek chic trend—a relic of the late '90s and early aughts—has since been embraced by the likes of Doja Cat and Devon Lee Carlson.

Bella Hadid sports Bayonetta-style glasses in Paris circa March 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Bella's case, the glasses are probably fake and purely decorative—much like her vegan suede and fur coat. But two years into the Bayonetta frame's resurgence, it's clear her commitment to the look is very real.

