Bella Hadid Pairs Sexy Librarian Glasses With a Penny Lane Coat for an Impromptu Photo Shoot

The model donned a boho-chic outfit to stage a low-fi Ôrebella holiday campaign.

Bella Hadid in an Ulta holding an Orebella campaign photo shoot while wearing a penny lane coat
(Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

The fragrance aisle is now Bella Hadid's runway. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the model swung by Ulta to check out the holiday gifting displays for her perfume brand, Ôrebella. While she was there, the 28-year-old took the opportunity to stage an impromptu photo shoot on the beauty superstore's cold tile floor.

Luckily, she was wearing something warm for the occasion. In a nod to fall's suede trend, the self-professed horse girl donned a tan faux-suede Penny Lane coat with a furry chocolate brown collar from Anna Sui. Of course, the boho-chic vibes didn't stop there. Beneath the textural statement piece, she layered a black turtleneck and a pair of flared dark wash jeans cinched with an embellished black leather belt.

A photo of Bella Hadid posing at Ulta in a brown Penny Lane coat from Anna Sui.

Bella Hadid poses at Ulta in a brown Penny Lane coat from Anna Sui.

(Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Tan Faux-Fur Trimmed Faux-Suede Jacket
Anna Sui Tan Faux-Fur Trimmed Faux-Suede Jacket

Le High Flare Jeans
Frame Le High Flare Jeans

We the Free West Belt
Free People We the Free West Belt

The model matched her jacket's fluffy faux-fur trim to a stunning pair of brown leather boots with Western stitching, a pointed snip-toe, and a three-inch heel. Her nails were painted a warm shade of brown and accessorized with a smattering of gold rings. The accessory I'm coveting most, though, are her vintage-inspired, bayonetta-style glasses with a scalloped hot pink frame. Her exact pair is currently sold-out at Giant Vintage, but I've linked several very similar options from the same brand below.

A photo of Bella Hadid wearing a faux suede jacket with pointy brown leather boots.

Bella Hadid pairs a faux suede jacket with pointy brown leather boots.

(Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Saxobeat Clear Rectangular 90s/y2k Glasses | Premium
Giant Vintage Saxobeat Clear Rectangular Glasses in Red

1995 Small Clear Rectangular 90s Vintage Glasses
Giant Vintage 1995 Vintage Glasses in Red

Giant Vintage SAFARI Clear Square 90s Glasses
Safari Clear Square 90s Glasses

Noted bookworm Kaia Gerber is generally thought of as the face of the sexy librarian aesthetic. That said, Bella Hadid has been wearing Bayonetta frames since 2022 at least. Thanks to her early support, the geek chic trend—a relic of the late '90s and early aughts—has since been embraced by the likes of Doja Cat and Devon Lee Carlson.

Bella Hadid sporting Bayonetta-style glasses in Paris circa March 2022.

Bella Hadid sports Bayonetta-style glasses in Paris circa March 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Bella's case, the glasses are probably fake and purely decorative—much like her vegan suede and fur coat. But two years into the Bayonetta frame's resurgence, it's clear her commitment to the look is very real.

TOPICS
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸