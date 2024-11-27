Bella Hadid Pairs Sexy Librarian Glasses With a Penny Lane Coat for an Impromptu Photo Shoot
The model donned a boho-chic outfit to stage a low-fi Ôrebella holiday campaign.
The fragrance aisle is now Bella Hadid's runway. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the model swung by Ulta to check out the holiday gifting displays for her perfume brand, Ôrebella. While she was there, the 28-year-old took the opportunity to stage an impromptu photo shoot on the beauty superstore's cold tile floor.
Luckily, she was wearing something warm for the occasion. In a nod to fall's suede trend, the self-professed horse girl donned a tan faux-suede Penny Lane coat with a furry chocolate brown collar from Anna Sui. Of course, the boho-chic vibes didn't stop there. Beneath the textural statement piece, she layered a black turtleneck and a pair of flared dark wash jeans cinched with an embellished black leather belt.
The model matched her jacket's fluffy faux-fur trim to a stunning pair of brown leather boots with Western stitching, a pointed snip-toe, and a three-inch heel. Her nails were painted a warm shade of brown and accessorized with a smattering of gold rings. The accessory I'm coveting most, though, are her vintage-inspired, bayonetta-style glasses with a scalloped hot pink frame. Her exact pair is currently sold-out at Giant Vintage, but I've linked several very similar options from the same brand below.
Noted bookworm Kaia Gerber is generally thought of as the face of the sexy librarian aesthetic. That said, Bella Hadid has been wearing Bayonetta frames since 2022 at least. Thanks to her early support, the geek chic trend—a relic of the late '90s and early aughts—has since been embraced by the likes of Doja Cat and Devon Lee Carlson.
In Bella's case, the glasses are probably fake and purely decorative—much like her vegan suede and fur coat. But two years into the Bayonetta frame's resurgence, it's clear her commitment to the look is very real.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
