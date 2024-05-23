Bella Hadid's Take on a Basic White T-Shirt Dress Is Almost Completely Backless

This time when fashion editors say Bella Hadid is turning the Cannes Film Festival into her runway, they have real evidence. Strutting out of the Hotel Martinez on Thursday, May 23, the model wore a white, backless Jacquemus T-shirt dress that's set for its official release on the catwalk next month.
The piece is fitted and minimally detailed in the front, with a high neckline and fluted hem. Around the back, the fabric stretches and drapes over Hadid's left shoulder, revealing a cutout the length of her entire spine. (A classic T-shirt dress, but make it fashion.)
Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus confirmed on the brand's Instagram that Hadid's look, styled by Molly Dickson, is headed to a runway after its stint in the model's suitcase. "So happy @bellahadid wearing a preview of our next show <<LA CASA>>," he wrote. The pieces, he went on, come from a 15-year anniversary show slated for June 10 in Capri, Italy.
Reading between the lines, her exact dress isn't available to shop yet. Her accessories, however, are both renditions of Jacquemus strappy sandals and bag silhouettes that the house re-releases in fresh colors each season.
All-white looks radiating French Riviera glamour have been a favorite for celebrities dashing between shows this week. Selena Gomez touched down at Cannes with a preppier take on the look, wearing a white peplum dress by Self-Portrait with Roger Vivier slingback heels. Anya Taylor-Joy also got her wedding white fix from Jacquemus, in a semi-sheer dress and gigantic sunhat from the French designer.
Hadid didn't stay in the easy-breezy piece for long. Hours later, she changed into a sequined black evening gown with a coordinating shawl to walk the red carpet for L'Amour Ouf. Dickson revealed on Instagram that the dress came from Versace's Spring 2001 collection.
Hadid's Cannes Film Festival wardrobe has ranged from flirty vintage dresses (like the Alaïa mini she arrived in) to shocking naked looks (like her Saint Lauren panty hose gown) to pieces with personal significance (like the keffiyeh sundress she wore earlier on Thursday). Of the bunch, her white Jacquemus dress is a refreshing combination of everyday approachable and playfully revealing.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Before she unveils yet another head-turning outfit, shop white dresses inspired by Hadid below.
Shop White Dresses Inspired by Bella Hadid
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has All of Fashion’s Favorite Summer Shoe Trends
Shop them now, before they sell out.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
There's a Relatable Reason Princess Diana Wore a Diamond Choker as a Headband
Her hairstylist just revealed the story behind her beauty hack.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Says She Fights for Depictions of Female Rage: "I Am Promoting Women Being Seen as People"
"We have reactions that are not always dainty or unmessy."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Comfortable Travel Outfit Includes a Rare Hermès Birkin Bag and a White Skirt Set
The pop star's commitment to neutrals has taken to the skies.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Wears a Vintage Keffiyeh Sundress at Cannes
Her dress appears to be fashioned from a keffiyeh.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Invents Half-Naked Dressing in a Mini Held Together by Belts
Her look is covered up in the front and exposed in the back.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Andie MacDowell's Everlane Outfit at Cannes Is a Summer Dressing Dream
Her entire outfit is currently on sale.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Combines Romantic, Boho Ruffles With Sexy Sheer Fabric on the Red Carpet
The musician continues to go all-out on the 'Atlas' red carpet.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid's Rare Vintage Slip Dresses Are the Real Stars of Cannes
She wore two impressive pulls in less than 24 hours.
By India Roby Published
-
Demi Moore Demonstrates the Power of a Polka Dot Dress in Cannes
She's a poster child for polka dots.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Carrie Bradshaw's Famous Tutu a Sheer Makeover
The see-through dress comes from a buzzy runway collection.
By Halie LeSavage Published