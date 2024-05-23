Bella Hadid's Take on a Basic White T-Shirt Dress Is Almost Completely Backless

It's part of a collection that hasn't come out yet, but we found similar options to shop.

Bella Hadid wears a backless dress by Jacquemus with sunglasses and gold earrings at Cannes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

This time when fashion editors say Bella Hadid is turning the Cannes Film Festival into her runway, they have real evidence. Strutting out of the Hotel Martinez on Thursday, May 23, the model wore a white, backless Jacquemus T-shirt dress that's set for its official release on the catwalk next month.

Bella Hadid wears a white jacquemus t shirt dress with a jacquemus bag in france

Hadid walked out of her hotel in a look lifted from Jacquemus's upcoming runway collection, including a reinvented white T-shirt dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The piece is fitted and minimally detailed in the front, with a high neckline and fluted hem. Around the back, the fabric stretches and drapes over Hadid's left shoulder, revealing a cutout the length of her entire spine. (A classic T-shirt dress, but make it fashion.)

Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus confirmed on the brand's Instagram that Hadid's look, styled by Molly Dickson, is headed to a runway after its stint in the model's suitcase. "So happy @bellahadid wearing a preview of our next show <<LA CASA>>," he wrote. The pieces, he went on, come from a 15-year anniversary show slated for June 10 in Capri, Italy.

Reading between the lines, her exact dress isn't available to shop yet. Her accessories, however, are both renditions of Jacquemus strappy sandals and bag silhouettes that the house re-releases in fresh colors each season.

Bella hadid wears a white open back dress at cannes

Hadid paired her dress with Jacquemus sandals and a brilliant blue bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Le Bambino Long Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus Le Bambino Long Shoulder Bag

Les Doubles Sandales Leather Sandals
Jacquemus Les Doubles Sandales Leather Sandals

All-white looks radiating French Riviera glamour have been a favorite for celebrities dashing between shows this week. Selena Gomez touched down at Cannes with a preppier take on the look, wearing a white peplum dress by Self-Portrait with Roger Vivier slingback heels. Anya Taylor-Joy also got her wedding white fix from Jacquemus, in a semi-sheer dress and gigantic sunhat from the French designer.

Bella Hadid wears a white open back dress with gold jewelry by jacquemus

Hadid leaned into '80s glamour with her accessories, choosing gold wrap cuff bracelets and chunky gold earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lined Earrings
Heaven Mayhem Lined Earrings

Pilferer
Le Specs Pilferer Sunglasses

Hadid didn't stay in the easy-breezy piece for long. Hours later, she changed into a sequined black evening gown with a coordinating shawl to walk the red carpet for L'Amour Ouf. Dickson revealed on Instagram that the dress came from Versace's Spring 2001 collection.

Bella Hadid wears a black halter gown with a plunge neckline at Cannes

Bella Hadid returned to her vintage styling patterns for an evening red carpet, wearing a plunging black Versace gown from its Spring 2001 collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's Cannes Film Festival wardrobe has ranged from flirty vintage dresses (like the Alaïa mini she arrived in) to shocking naked looks (like her Saint Lauren panty hose gown) to pieces with personal significance (like the keffiyeh sundress she wore earlier on Thursday). Of the bunch, her white Jacquemus dress is a refreshing combination of everyday approachable and playfully revealing.

Before she unveils yet another head-turning outfit, shop white dresses inspired by Hadid below.

Shop White Dresses Inspired by Bella Hadid

Capa Draped Open-Back Ribbed Jersey Maxi Dress
Jacqemus Capa Draped Open-Back Ribbed Jersey Maxi Dress

Rouleau Tie Dress - Porcelain
St. Agni Rouleau Tie Dress - Porcelain

a model wears a white dress from nordstrom
Back Cutout Sleeveless Cotton Eyelet Midi Dress

Blair Dress
SNDYS Blair Dress

