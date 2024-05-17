Selena Gomez touched down at the Cannes Film Festival in the perfect spring-to-summer LWD (little white dress). Her look isn't just the blueprint for a French Riviera vacation wardrobe; it's also a sign of the peplum trend's imminent return.

Erin Walsh styled the Rare Beauty founder with seaside-chic precision. Greeting fans at her hotel, Gomez wore a white knit dress by Self-Portrait that featured a ruffled peplum waist and flared sleeves. She embraced a monochromatic palette with all-white accessories, including white oval sunglasses, a white Aspinal London bag, and white Roger Vivier slingback heels.

Selena Gomez arrived at Cannes wearing a white Self-Portrait dress with a peplum waist. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez's outfit had touches of work (in the button-front dress silhouette and top-handle bag) and play (with the dress's flouncy skirt and her oversize metallic earrings). She also extended her all-white streak to her hair accessories, clipping her high bun back with a tiny white barrette.

About that peplum waist: Gomez is just the latest fashion insider to hint that the mid-aughts style is poised for a potential comeback. Runways including Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler, and Tove showed peplum tops in their recent collections, ranging from black-and-white minimalist takes to frilly versions with lace and floral detailing. Emma Stone dressed to accept her second Best Actress Academy Award this spring in a peplum dress by Louis Vuitton.

Gomez accessorized with all-white accessories, including Roger Vivier heels and an Aspinal London bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bridal white has been a theme in Gomez's wardrobe for public appearances lately. Appearing at Rare Beauty's mental health summit in New York City on May 1, she wore an intentionally wrinkled gown by Maticevski with a cloud-like texture (and shade).

If Gomez ascends the Cannes Film Festival's steps later today, she'll rise to meet the occasion's over-the-top dress code. For now, her rich-yet-casual little white dress is the blueprint for sophisticated summer dressing.

