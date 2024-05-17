Selena Gomez touched down at the Cannes Film Festival in the perfect spring-to-summer LWD (little white dress). Her look isn't just the blueprint for a French Riviera vacation wardrobe; it's also a sign of the peplum trend's imminent return.
Erin Walsh styled the Rare Beauty founder with seaside-chic precision. Greeting fans at her hotel, Gomez wore a white knit dress by Self-Portrait that featured a ruffled peplum waist and flared sleeves. She embraced a monochromatic palette with all-white accessories, including white oval sunglasses, a white Aspinal London bag, and white Roger Vivier slingback heels.
Gomez's outfit had touches of work (in the button-front dress silhouette and top-handle bag) and play (with the dress's flouncy skirt and her oversize metallic earrings). She also extended her all-white streak to her hair accessories, clipping her high bun back with a tiny white barrette.
About that peplum waist: Gomez is just the latest fashion insider to hint that the mid-aughts style is poised for a potential comeback. Runways including Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler, and Tove showed peplum tops in their recent collections, ranging from black-and-white minimalist takes to frilly versions with lace and floral detailing. Emma Stone dressed to accept her second Best Actress Academy Award this spring in a peplum dress by Louis Vuitton.
Bridal white has been a theme in Gomez's wardrobe for public appearances lately. Appearing at Rare Beauty's mental health summit in New York City on May 1, she wore an intentionally wrinkled gown by Maticevski with a cloud-like texture (and shade).
If Gomez ascends the Cannes Film Festival's steps later today, she'll rise to meet the occasion's over-the-top dress code. For now, her rich-yet-casual little white dress is the blueprint for sophisticated summer dressing.
Shop More Little White Dresses Inspired by Selena Gomez
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Netflix Already Has a Love Story in Mind for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4
Here's what we know about the next season of the hit Regency-era series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jessica Biel Opens Up About Her Marriage to Justin Timberlake: “It’s Always a Work in Progress”
Timberlake is currently on tour—his first since the couple welcomed their second son.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
This New Perfume Belongs on Carrie Bradshaw's Top Shelf
It's inspired by one of the character's most beloved bags.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Takes On the Sheer Trend in a See-Through Skirt and Blazer
It's all about contrast.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Outfit Repeats in a White High-Neck Tank Top and Pleated Pants
She hasn't worn it publicly since 2023, but it's worth bringing back.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Refreshes Her Minimalist Style With an Unexpectedly Bright Red Sweater
This supermodel loves her closet staples.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Reinvent Mother-Daughter Matching in Baggy Jeans
The duo dressed for the rain in oversized jackets and baggy jeans.
By India Roby Published
-
Law Roach Styles Naomi Campbell in a Vintage Chanel Dress She Debuted on the Runway
She was the first model to wear it on a 1996 runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Swaps Her Loud Luxury Birkins for Allbirds and White Sweatpants
The singer is rarely seen without Hermès on her arm.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes's Spin on Ballet Glam Involves an Elegant Beaded Maxi Dress
The 'Dawson's Creek' actress interprets the dress code her own way.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Starts Her Maternity Style Era in an Oversize Suit and Crop Top
The Rhode mogul is sticking to her favorites.
By India Roby Last updated