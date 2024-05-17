Selena Gomez Revives the Peplum Trend at Cannes in a Little White Dress

She looks ready for a French Riviera weekend.

Selena Gomez walks in Cannes wearing a white knit peplum sweater dress by Self-Portrait and white sunglasses
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

Selena Gomez touched down at the Cannes Film Festival in the perfect spring-to-summer LWD (little white dress). Her look isn't just the blueprint for a French Riviera vacation wardrobe; it's also a sign of the peplum trend's imminent return.

Erin Walsh styled the Rare Beauty founder with seaside-chic precision. Greeting fans at her hotel, Gomez wore a white knit dress by Self-Portrait that featured a ruffled peplum waist and flared sleeves. She embraced a monochromatic palette with all-white accessories, including white oval sunglasses, a white Aspinal London bag, and white Roger Vivier slingback heels.

Selena Gomez poses with a fan at the Cannes film festival in a white self portrait dress

Selena Gomez arrived at Cannes wearing a white Self-Portrait dress with a peplum waist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White Knit Peplum Mini Dress
Self-Portrait White Knit Peplum Mini Dress

Roger Vivier Square Toe Slingback Pumps
Roger Vivier Square Toe Slingback Pumps

Gomez's outfit had touches of work (in the button-front dress silhouette and top-handle bag) and play (with the dress's flouncy skirt and her oversize metallic earrings). She also extended her all-white streak to her hair accessories, clipping her high bun back with a tiny white barrette.

About that peplum waist: Gomez is just the latest fashion insider to hint that the mid-aughts style is poised for a potential comeback. Runways including Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler, and Tove showed peplum tops in their recent collections, ranging from black-and-white minimalist takes to frilly versions with lace and floral detailing. Emma Stone dressed to accept her second Best Actress Academy Award this spring in a peplum dress by Louis Vuitton.

Selena Gomez arrives in Cannes wearing a white peplum mini dress by Self Portrait

Gomez accessorized with all-white accessories, including Roger Vivier heels and an Aspinal London bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Etnia Barcelona Ampat Sunglasses
Etnia Barcelona Ampat Sunglasses

Midi Mayfair® Raffia Bag
Aspinal London Midi Mayfair Raffia Bag

Large Hammered Disc Earrings
Jennifer Meyer Large Hammered Disc Earrings

Bridal white has been a theme in Gomez's wardrobe for public appearances lately. Appearing at Rare Beauty's mental health summit in New York City on May 1, she wore an intentionally wrinkled gown by Maticevski with a cloud-like texture (and shade).

If Gomez ascends the Cannes Film Festival's steps later today, she'll rise to meet the occasion's over-the-top dress code. For now, her rich-yet-casual little white dress is the blueprint for sophisticated summer dressing.

Shop More Little White Dresses Inspired by Selena Gomez

Short Full Dress
Maje Short Full Dress

Inda Open Knit Mini Dress
Reformation Inda Open Knit Mini Dress

Bouclé Peplum Minidress
Self-Portrait Bouclé Peplum Minidress

Mini Dress - Chloe
Chloé Mini Dress

Swiss Embroidered Shirt Dress - Women
Mango Swiss Embroidered Shirt Dress

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire

