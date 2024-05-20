As the Gap x Dôen collaboration takes over everyday closets across America, Gap is also making inroads on the red carpet.
Anne Hathaway arrived to Bulgari's Monday, May 20, fashion show in Rome glowing in a deconstructed shirtdress styled by Erin Walsh. A press release revealed her gown didn't come from one of Rome or Milan's tentpole luxury fashion houses. Instead, it was a custom Gap piece by Gap Inc. creative director Zac Posen.
Hathaway's shirtdress featured a button-up front with deep pockets, a sharp collar, and short sleeves, one of which was intentionally styled to fall off the side of her shoulder. The front of the dress was also partially undone, to show off a semi-sheer white corset detail underneath. She also layered a pair of white pleated shorts by Gap beneath her floor-skimming gown. To tie the look together, she layered on Bulgari earrings, rings, bracelets, and a choker.
A Gap press release explained that Hathaway's look was inspired both by the brand's cotton poplin button-downs—a staple at the label—and by Audrey Hepburn's romantic turn as Princess Anne in her first-ever leading role, Roman Holiday. (Fitting, for Hollywood's Princess Anne to attend a runway show in Rome.)
Since taking the creative helm of Gap in February 2024, Zac Posen has slowly introduced more advanced fashion pieces to the mall staple's repertoire. In May, the designer joined Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 Met Gala, where she wore a custom gown crafted from Gap denim. All signs point to Hathaway being the next in a line of carefully-selected celebrities to push the definition of what Gap's traditional fabrics and silhouettes can do.
And, the brand is making sure its collaborations aren't the only limited releases to generate buzz. Gap's press release noted that the brand will soon sell a version of Hathaway's dress online. For now, shop shirtdresses with the same classic look ahead (minus the megawatt diamond jewelry).
Shop Shirt Dresses Inspired by Anne Hathaway's
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
32 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Bilingual
Some of our biggest stars are polyglots!
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Co-Signs a Comfortable Shoe Trend on Set
She originally wore them 20 years ago.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Cher, Who Turns 78 Today, Says She’ll Celebrate By “Putting My Pillow Over My Head and Screaming”
Well, that’s one way to ring in another year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Proves a Throwback, Comfortable Sandal Is Still Shop-Worthy
She originally wore them 20 years ago.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Bella Hadid Wears the Most Naked Dress at the Cannes Red Carpet
The model attended a Monday premiere in a completely sheer piece.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Embraces the Quiet Luxury Lifestyle in Head-to-Toe Neutrals
She's trading her over-the-top looks for a more muted palette.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Kicks Off Her Cannes Takeover in a Slinky Brown Mini Dress
The supermodel is back and better than ever.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Pairs an Easy White Tank and Jeans With $690 Mesh Flats
The $690 pair by The Row strikes again.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez's Cannes Red Carpet Gown Deserves a Standing Ovation
This look is an all-time best for the actress.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Dresses Up for a Romantic Lake Como Date in a Timeless LBD and Trench Coat
The Grammy winner wore a classic look in Lake Como with Travis Kelce.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Hunter Schafer Confirms Pockets Belong on the Cannes Red Carpet
She could carry her phone with her if she wanted.
By Halie LeSavage Published