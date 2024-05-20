As the Gap x Dôen collaboration takes over everyday closets across America, Gap is also making inroads on the red carpet.

Anne Hathaway arrived to Bulgari's Monday, May 20, fashion show in Rome glowing in a deconstructed shirtdress styled by Erin Walsh. A press release revealed her gown didn't come from one of Rome or Milan's tentpole luxury fashion houses. Instead, it was a custom Gap piece by Gap Inc. creative director Zac Posen.

Anne Hathaway attended Bulgari's Rome fashion show on Monday, May 20, in a custom Gap dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway's shirtdress featured a button-up front with deep pockets, a sharp collar, and short sleeves, one of which was intentionally styled to fall off the side of her shoulder. The front of the dress was also partially undone, to show off a semi-sheer white corset detail underneath. She also layered a pair of white pleated shorts by Gap beneath her floor-skimming gown. To tie the look together, she layered on Bulgari earrings, rings, bracelets, and a choker.

A Gap press release explained that Hathaway's look was inspired both by the brand's cotton poplin button-downs—a staple at the label—and by Audrey Hepburn's romantic turn as Princess Anne in her first-ever leading role, Roman Holiday. (Fitting, for Hollywood's Princess Anne to attend a runway show in Rome.)

Zac Posen shared his first look at a couture take on Gap for the 2024 Met Gala, where Da'Vine Joy Randolph (right) wore a Gap denim corset dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since taking the creative helm of Gap in February 2024, Zac Posen has slowly introduced more advanced fashion pieces to the mall staple's repertoire. In May, the designer joined Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 Met Gala, where she wore a custom gown crafted from Gap denim. All signs point to Hathaway being the next in a line of carefully-selected celebrities to push the definition of what Gap's traditional fabrics and silhouettes can do.

And, the brand is making sure its collaborations aren't the only limited releases to generate buzz. Gap's press release noted that the brand will soon sell a version of Hathaway's dress online. For now, shop shirtdresses with the same classic look ahead (minus the megawatt diamond jewelry).

