Anya Taylor-Joy touched down at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 13, ready to try a new form of method dressing with stylist Ryan Hastings. Instead of channeling Furiosa: A Mad Max Story's titular character in metallic corsets and arrow-pierced mini dresses, she'd gone the French Riviera route with a sunhat that could take up an entire red carpet.
The actress checked into Hotel Martinez on Monday, May 13, dressed in a sunset orange strapless dress by Atlein and Jimmy Choo heels. Both pieces were quite literally overshadowed by Jacquemus's La Bomba straw hat, the true centerpiece of her outfit based on sheer dimensions alone.
Taylor-Joy's exaggerated accessory is one of French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus's signatures. He first released the floppy, satellite-sized straw hat on the Jacquemus runway in 2017. Within seasons, it became a poolside Instagram staple for celebrities including Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski, and Ariana Grande.
Jacquemus's hat archives have room for more than the colossal La Bomba design; so, apparently, does Anya Taylor-Joy's Cannes packing list. On Tuesday, May 14, she made her press rounds in another Jacquemus style: a flat-brimmed style called Le Chapeau with a provincial black ribbon tie detail.
Taylor-Joy wore the ribbon closure like a choker, the circular hat framing her head like the halos surrounding saints in fourteenth-century paintings. (The rest of her look was equally heavenly, courtesy of a semi-sheer Jacquemus dress dotted with floral embellishments and a pair of white ankle wrap sandals.)
Nothing exudes movie star energy like an impracticably, egregiously large hat, but Taylor-Joy found more casual ways to dress the part between formal events. The actress broke up her outfits with a Peter Pan collar top by Damson Madder and a button-front denim mini skirt by AG.
Cannes is only getting started, but Taylor-Joy has shown she's got the style range.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
