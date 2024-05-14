Anya Taylor-Joy's Cannes Plus-One Is a Giant Jacquemus Sunhat

She kept things shady for her first day at the film festival.

Anya Taylor Joy at Cannes with a giant Jacquemus sunhat
Anya Taylor-Joy touched down at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 13, ready to try a new form of method dressing with stylist Ryan Hastings. Instead of channeling Furiosa: A Mad Max Story's titular character in metallic corsets and arrow-pierced mini dresses, she'd gone the French Riviera route with a sunhat that could take up an entire red carpet.

The actress checked into Hotel Martinez on Monday, May 13, dressed in a sunset orange strapless dress by Atlein and Jimmy Choo heels. Both pieces were quite literally overshadowed by Jacquemus's La Bomba straw hat, the true centerpiece of her outfit based on sheer dimensions alone.

Anya Taylor-Joy wears a giant Jacquemus sunhat at her arrival to the Cannes film festival

Anya Taylor-Joy started her Cannes Film Festival run in a gigantic Jaquemus sunhat and an orange dress.

Taylor-Joy's exaggerated accessory is one of French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus's signatures. He first released the floppy, satellite-sized straw hat on the Jacquemus runway in 2017. Within seasons, it became a poolside Instagram staple for celebrities including Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski, and Ariana Grande.

A model wears Jacquemus's oversize straw hat next to a model not wearing a hat

A model wears Jacquemus's La Bomba hat at a 2017 show.

Jacquemus's hat archives have room for more than the colossal La Bomba design; so, apparently, does Anya Taylor-Joy's Cannes packing list. On Tuesday, May 14, she made her press rounds in another Jacquemus style: a flat-brimmed style called Le Chapeau with a provincial black ribbon tie detail.

Taylor-Joy wore the ribbon closure like a choker, the circular hat framing her head like the halos surrounding saints in fourteenth-century paintings. (The rest of her look was equally heavenly, courtesy of a semi-sheer Jacquemus dress dotted with floral embellishments and a pair of white ankle wrap sandals.)

Anya Taylor Joy wearing Jacquemus at Cannes

For her second day at Cannes, Anya Taylor-Joy paired a second Jaquemus hat with a white sheer dress.

A Jacquemus model wearing a large straw sunhat on the jacquemus runway

Taylor-Joy's hat was a shrunken-down version of the style Jacquemus debuted on his Spring 2017 runway, shown here.

Nothing exudes movie star energy like an impracticably, egregiously large hat, but Taylor-Joy found more casual ways to dress the part between formal events. The actress broke up her outfits with a Peter Pan collar top by Damson Madder and a button-front denim mini skirt by AG.

Cannes is only getting started, but Taylor-Joy has shown she's got the style range.

Anya Taylor-Joy at cannes in a peter pan collar shirt with a button front mini skirt

In between hat-centric outfits, Anya Taylor-Joy wore a Peter Pan collar top with a button-front mini skirt.

