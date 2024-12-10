Bella Hadid isn't just a buckle bunny in real life—she also plays one on television. On Sunday, the supermodel made a surprise cameo appearance in the final season of Yellowstone, Paramount's hit Western drama. In many ways, her appearance was inevitable. Hadid has been a horse girl all her life, but her commitment to the cowgirl lifestyle rocketed to a whole new level when she started dating rodeo champion Adan Banuelos in October 2023. Now, when she's not riding horses through the streets of New York City, she lives full-time in Texas and can probably be found racking up awards in competition with her boyfriend by her side.

Hadid's star turn on Yellowstone sees her transform into Sadie, the sassy strip poker-playing girlfriend of Texas horse trainer Travis Wheatley, in the show's penultimate episode. But according to costume designer Johnetta Boone, outfitting the character didn't require much imagination. Hadid has been saddling up in cowboy boots, flare jeans, turquoise jewelry, and suede fringe bags on a daily basis for more than a year now.

“Working with the supermodel Bella Hadid was of course incredible,” Boone told Vogue. “The trickiest of all was to be sure we held true to her character. We added casual western elements that helped us greatly with that.”

Bella Hadid wears a plunging reworked white men's tank top and a black cowboy hat on Yellowstone. (Image credit: Paramount+)

The model was given a rough-and-tumble look in a white men’s ribbed tank top with a plunging DIY neckline. She matched her black cowboy hat to her push-up bra and wore her long brunette hair in crimped waves. Silver cuff bracelets were added for good measure, along with a plaid button-down and a pair of namesake Bella trouser flare jeans from HAALA Denim. The costume's hero piece, however, was a pair of boots straight from Hadid's personal collection.

“We paired [the ribbed tank] with a pair of HAALA jeans, which fit her perfectly,” Boone continued in conversation with Vogue. “[She also wore] vintage boots of her own, and tipped the brim of her hat with a Brim Biter by Hallett Peak.”

The best and most beautiful vintage cowgirl boot seller I've ever found is Goodbuy Girls in Nashville, so if you're looking to catch Bella's vibe, I'd strongly recommend you start there. Shop owner Tanya Montana Coe has an incredible eye for vintage fit and curation. Plus, she's the daughter of legendary outlaw country singer David Allan Coe to boot. Needless to say, you're in very knowledgeable hands when you shop with her. Bella Hadid would definitely approve.

