Bella Hadid Brings Her Own Cowboy Boots to Set for Her 'Yellowstone' Cameo
The supermodel put a personal touch on her character's wardrobe.
Bella Hadid isn't just a buckle bunny in real life—she also plays one on television. On Sunday, the supermodel made a surprise cameo appearance in the final season of Yellowstone, Paramount's hit Western drama. In many ways, her appearance was inevitable. Hadid has been a horse girl all her life, but her commitment to the cowgirl lifestyle rocketed to a whole new level when she started dating rodeo champion Adan Banuelos in October 2023. Now, when she's not riding horses through the streets of New York City, she lives full-time in Texas and can probably be found racking up awards in competition with her boyfriend by her side.
Hadid's star turn on Yellowstone sees her transform into Sadie, the sassy strip poker-playing girlfriend of Texas horse trainer Travis Wheatley, in the show's penultimate episode. But according to costume designer Johnetta Boone, outfitting the character didn't require much imagination. Hadid has been saddling up in cowboy boots, flare jeans, turquoise jewelry, and suede fringe bags on a daily basis for more than a year now.
“Working with the supermodel Bella Hadid was of course incredible,” Boone told Vogue. “The trickiest of all was to be sure we held true to her character. We added casual western elements that helped us greatly with that.”
The model was given a rough-and-tumble look in a white men’s ribbed tank top with a plunging DIY neckline. She matched her black cowboy hat to her push-up bra and wore her long brunette hair in crimped waves. Silver cuff bracelets were added for good measure, along with a plaid button-down and a pair of namesake Bella trouser flare jeans from HAALA Denim. The costume's hero piece, however, was a pair of boots straight from Hadid's personal collection.
“We paired [the ribbed tank] with a pair of HAALA jeans, which fit her perfectly,” Boone continued in conversation with Vogue. “[She also wore] vintage boots of her own, and tipped the brim of her hat with a Brim Biter by Hallett Peak.”
The best and most beautiful vintage cowgirl boot seller I've ever found is Goodbuy Girls in Nashville, so if you're looking to catch Bella's vibe, I'd strongly recommend you start there. Shop owner Tanya Montana Coe has an incredible eye for vintage fit and curation. Plus, she's the daughter of legendary outlaw country singer David Allan Coe to boot. Needless to say, you're in very knowledgeable hands when you shop with her. Bella Hadid would definitely approve.
Shop Vintage Cowgirl Boots Inspired by Bella Hadid
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
22 Last-Minute Holiday Finds From J.Crew
Sweaters, party dresses, winter coats, and more at a whopping 60 percent off.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Queen Camilla's Son Says He "Learned" to Stay Out of William and Harry's "World"
Tom Parker Bowles said "it was appalling what they went through."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
'Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die' Gives the Sport the 'Physical: 100' Treatment—Here's What to Know About the Athletes
If you're looking for a new reality series to binge, look no further than this Korean competition show on Netflix.
By Quinci LeGardye Published