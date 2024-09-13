Bella Hadid and boyfriend Adan Banuelos turned New York City in their very own ranch for a day full of joint appearances, public displays of affection, and even horseback rides through the streets.

Earlier this week, in a look expertly styled by Molly Dickson, the model saddled up for dinner with Banuelos in a vintage Roberto Cavalli leather corset top, Dior cowboy boots, and a flared denim midi skirt. On Thursday, Sept. 12, she kicked off the morning in a red polka dot mini dress and brown cowboy boots paired with a brown leather headband, black sunglasses, gold hoops, and a brown leather shoulder bag. Hadid and Banuelos held hands as they walked through Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Banuelos wore a gray button up, jeans with a hefty belt, a black cowboy hat, slate blue cowboy boots, and a watch.

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos's first rodeo outfits of the day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frankies Bikinis Audrey Polka Dot Mini Dress $195 at Frankies Bikinis

In the evening, for the premiere of Teton Ridge’s Window to the West at the Kemo Sabe pop-up in the West Village, Hadid hanged into a fitted black pinstripe button-up, flared jeans, suede fringe chaps, and a Kemo Sabe Black Beaver Hat. The best detail, though, is the finalist trophy belt buckle she won in competition earlier this year. Banuelos, whose professional horse-riding prowess is the focus of film series' first episode, also wore chaps and a black button-up embroidered with his sponsors' logos. Take a closer look and you'll see Hadid's company, Kin Euphorics, featured among them.

Bella and Adan's second outfits of the day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frame Le High Flare Jeans in Dublin $228 at Bergdorf Goodman

Helmut Lang Fluid Button Up Blouse $395 at Revolve

The Orebella founder even hopped on a horse for what appears to be a live demonstration at the pop-up.

Hadid even rode her horse at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren Western Soft Lux Leather Belt $900 at Bergdorf Goodman

Hadid slipped into a third look: a cropped yellow corset top, black leather pants, a turquoise choker necklace, and another statement belt featuring a large buckle and decorative rings.

Outfit change number three involved a sunshine yellow corset top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Veronica Beard Beverly High-Rise Skinny Flare Faux Leather Jeans $328 at Neiman Marcus

Free People Calypso Stone Wrap Belt $68 at Free People

Hadid's horse girl era stylings seem to be heavily informed by her relationship with Banuelos and the increasing amount of time she has been spending in Forth Worth, Texas, where Banuelos as well as Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, both reside. Hadid and the rodeo star are likely approaching their one-anniversary after initially being spotted together in October 2023. Suffice it to say, I'm putting these two on engagement watch for the foreseeable future.