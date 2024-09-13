Bella Hadid Wears Her Best Buckle Bunny Outfits to Close New York Fashion Week
The model even brought her own horse to complete the look.
Bella Hadid and boyfriend Adan Banuelos turned New York City in their very own ranch for a day full of joint appearances, public displays of affection, and even horseback rides through the streets.
Earlier this week, in a look expertly styled by Molly Dickson, the model saddled up for dinner with Banuelos in a vintage Roberto Cavalli leather corset top, Dior cowboy boots, and a flared denim midi skirt. On Thursday, Sept. 12, she kicked off the morning in a red polka dot mini dress and brown cowboy boots paired with a brown leather headband, black sunglasses, gold hoops, and a brown leather shoulder bag. Hadid and Banuelos held hands as they walked through Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Banuelos wore a gray button up, jeans with a hefty belt, a black cowboy hat, slate blue cowboy boots, and a watch.
In the evening, for the premiere of Teton Ridge’s Window to the West at the Kemo Sabe pop-up in the West Village, Hadid hanged into a fitted black pinstripe button-up, flared jeans, suede fringe chaps, and a Kemo Sabe Black Beaver Hat. The best detail, though, is the finalist trophy belt buckle she won in competition earlier this year. Banuelos, whose professional horse-riding prowess is the focus of film series' first episode, also wore chaps and a black button-up embroidered with his sponsors' logos. Take a closer look and you'll see Hadid's company, Kin Euphorics, featured among them.
The Orebella founder even hopped on a horse for what appears to be a live demonstration at the pop-up.
Hadid slipped into a third look: a cropped yellow corset top, black leather pants, a turquoise choker necklace, and another statement belt featuring a large buckle and decorative rings.
Hadid's horse girl era stylings seem to be heavily informed by her relationship with Banuelos and the increasing amount of time she has been spending in Forth Worth, Texas, where Banuelos as well as Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, both reside. Hadid and the rodeo star are likely approaching their one-anniversary after initially being spotted together in October 2023. Suffice it to say, I'm putting these two on engagement watch for the foreseeable future.
