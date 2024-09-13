Bella Hadid Rides a Horse Through the Streets of NYC

While the streets of NYC are prone to, shall we say, unusual happenings, one typically doesn't find a supermodel riding a horse through the Meatpacking District. But on Thursday, Sept. 12, Bella Hadid did just that, joining her rodeo champion boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, for a horseback riding demonstration.

The catwalk star ended NYFW with a bang during celeb-favorite Western wear brand Kemo Sabe's pop-up event, showing off her skills alongside Banuelos.

The pair—clad in their best Western attire—hopped on horses to give the crowds a tase of cutting, an equestrian competition where horses and riders work together to keep a cow separate from the rest of the herd.

The couple shared a kiss during their riding demonstration. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there weren't any cattle strutting down Gansevoort Street, Hadid and Banuelos demonstrated their cutting expertise in a dirt pen, expertly maneuvering their horses as fans looked on.

Notably, the equestrian star "specializes in training and showing cutting horses," per his website.

Hadid, who wore jeans, chaps and a shiny long-sleeved shirt unbuttoned to show off some cleavage, topped of her look with a cowboy hat while her beau matched the model in a similar look.

Banuelos is currently collaborating with Kemo Sabe for his Teton Ridge brand and showed a presentation of his new short film, “Window to the West,” after showing off his cutting skills to the crowd.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The supermodel is a longtime equestrian. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time the duo stepped out in Western wear during NYFW; on Sept. 11, Hadid rocked a rodeo-inspired look for dinner with the cowboy at at Zero Bond.

The Orebella founder—who is an accomplished equestrian herself—and Banuelos were first linked in October 2023, with the supermodel going public with their relationship in a February 2024 Instagram post.

After this fashion week demo, who knows where they'll take their love of horses next.