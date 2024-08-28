Bella Hadid Puts a Cowgirl Twist on 2010's Low-Rise Flare Jeans
And you thought it couldn't be done.
Bella Hadid is booked and busy. Over the past week, she's been diligently promoting her new scent for her fragrance brand Orebella and tackling back-to-back photoshoots in between. Sightings so far have underscored the duality of Hadid's personal style—she channels a goddess-like aura at night, but in the daytime, she lets her inner horse girl shine.
Her latest appearance proves, once again, that she's a cowgirl first and a supermodel second. Hadid was spotted heading to a business meeting in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 27 wearing her version of a "business casual" 'fit. The look included a teeny-tiny crochet blouse and jeans. The long-sleeve top was ultra-cropped and featured frilly lace detailing at the sleeves and collar.
The "yeehaw" aspect of her outfit was most noticeable from the waist down. Hadid accentuated the micro look with low-slung flared jeans cinched with a chunky brown leather belt.
Since going full-throttle on urban cowgirl dressing, Hadid has been really leaning into Western-inspired denim. She has worn frayed Daisy Duke shorts and bootcut pants, but flared jeans seem to rank at the very top of her list. This time around, she didn't wear them with her usual mid-calf boots, she instead substituted a pair of square-toed ankle boots.
Hadid has been keen on finding the perfect handbag silhouette to tie her cowgirl style together, ultimately landing on maxi totes. She's been testing out a slew of designer bags (like her sleek brown purse from Coach) and in her recent look, the winning style was a large black Saint Laurent tote bag.
Hadid's commitment to Western core goes as far back as her childhood equestrian days (a pastime she still very much practices to this day). But with a new stylist, Molly Dickson, and a cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos, Hadid has taken the look from rodeo to runway-ready with ease.
Ultimately, it seems that she's landed on Western classics with a hint of earthy flare, sprucing up her boots and low-waisted bottoms with more breezy aspects. Long live the cowgirl-ification of Bella Hadid.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Earthy Crop Tops Inspired by Bella Hadid
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Here's the Best Way to Improve Your Sleep Quality
Sponsor Content Created With Sleep Number
By Raina Mendonça Published
-
32 Gorgeous, Unexpected Photos of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy
The cultural and fashion icon remains as mysterious as she was then.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Celebs Who Come From Famous Families
Some of our most beloved actors grew up on TV and movie sets!
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Katie Holmes Successfully Masters Summer's Most Polarizing Denim Trend: Barrel Jeans
You're guaranteed to see this style everywhere soon.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jenna Ortega Taps Into TikTok's “Unexpected Red Theory" With Wine-Colored Loafers
This simple styling hack can enhance any outfit.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Angelina Jolie's Expensive-Looking Trench Coat Is the Key to Dressing Rich
The actress tested out a foolproof outfit combo ahead of the Venice Film Festival.
By India Roby Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Puts a "Coquette" Spin on Lingerie Dressing in a White Corset and Lace Undies
The queen of "coquette" strikes again.
By India Roby Published
-
Gisele Bündchen Wears a Bra as a Shirt for a Stylish Workout Look
Follow her lead if you want to look effortlessly cool.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Dua Lipa's Naked Dress Gives New Meaning to the Phrase "Birthday Suit"
This is the second time in a week that the singer went nearly-naked for her big day.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes Puts a Modern Spin on 2010's Chambray Trend
She wore the lightweight, "faux denim" shirt in her latest street-style appearance.
By India Roby Published
-
Kamala Harris Wears Dark Blue Power Suit to Accept the Democratic Presidential Nomination
Her historic look was custom-designed by Chloé.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published