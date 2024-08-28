Bella Hadid is booked and busy. Over the past week, she's been diligently promoting her new scent for her fragrance brand Orebella and tackling back-to-back photoshoots in between. Sightings so far have underscored the duality of Hadid's personal style—she channels a goddess-like aura at night, but in the daytime, she lets her inner horse girl shine.

Her latest appearance proves, once again, that she's a cowgirl first and a supermodel second. Hadid was spotted heading to a business meeting in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 27 wearing her version of a "business casual" 'fit. The look included a teeny-tiny crochet blouse and jeans. The long-sleeve top was ultra-cropped and featured frilly lace detailing at the sleeves and collar.

Bella Hadid's latest cowboy-chic look featured a tiny white crop top, flared jeans, black boots, and a Saint Laurent tote bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The "yeehaw" aspect of her outfit was most noticeable from the waist down. Hadid accentuated the micro look with low-slung flared jeans cinched with a chunky brown leather belt.

Since going full-throttle on urban cowgirl dressing, Hadid has been really leaning into Western-inspired denim. She has worn frayed Daisy Duke shorts and bootcut pants, but flared jeans seem to rank at the very top of her list. This time around, she didn't wear them with her usual mid-calf boots, she instead substituted a pair of square-toed ankle boots.

Hadid has been keen on finding the perfect handbag silhouette to tie her cowgirl style together, ultimately landing on maxi totes. She's been testing out a slew of designer bags (like her sleek brown purse from Coach) and in her recent look, the winning style was a large black Saint Laurent tote bag.

Hadid's commitment to Western core goes as far back as her childhood equestrian days (a pastime she still very much practices to this day). But with a new stylist, Molly Dickson, and a cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos, Hadid has taken the look from rodeo to runway-ready with ease.

Ultimately, it seems that she's landed on Western classics with a hint of earthy flare, sprucing up her boots and low-waisted bottoms with more breezy aspects. Long live the cowgirl-ification of Bella Hadid.

