Ah, Katie Holmes, a woman who can make a giant tee shirt look like a red carpet gown. Her summer look book has been filled with breezy wide-leg pants, baseball caps, oversized tops, sneakers, and other relaxed pieces. On Sunday, August 11, the actress and style icon was photographed testing a new style alongside the fisherman sandals trend and a $2,400 Khaite bag. Enter: Post-shower chic.

Holmes wore grey sweatpants cropped at the ankle, her classic suede fisherman sandals by COS, and a striped half-buttoned button-up with the sleeves rolled to her elbows. For accessories, she opted for a caramel leather Khaite carryall tote, large brown sunglasses, two layered shell necklaces, a black hair-tie on her wrist, and the centerpiece of the outfit, her long, wet hair.

Katie Holmes takes a stroll with wet hair as her main accessory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "Should I go outside with wet hair" question is a decision that plagues many long-haired people—Will this damage my ends? Am I going to be frizzy? Do I look insane?—though Holmes is seemingly not one of them. This isn't the first time the star air-dried her hair on the sidewalks of New York. Holmes wore sopping locks late last month on another walk, throwing a dad cap overtop to keep everything in place.

This isn't the first time Holmes rocked the sopping locks. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Wet hair is just another staple in her effortless wardrobe, an unintentional styling choice that works every time. It's as if her wavy, waist-length tresses were made to be dried on the go. In fact, aside from head-to-toe Chanel looks at the Tribeca Film Festival dinners and boho maxi dresses for Italian getaways, post-shower chic has followed her all season. The Khaite purse, fisherman sandals, and mustard yellow picked-out-of-the-pile button-down are also regulars in her rotation.

While Katie Holmes has dressed up for a few evening events, she's also comfortable walking the streets of Manhattan with wet hair. (Image credit: MEGA/GC Images)

Holmes is a self-described outfit repeater, so her summer wardrobe has some strong motifs. "I don't like to have a lot of stuff," she told Marie Claire in May, wearing a casual T-shirt and baggy jeans while promoting her A.P.C. collection. "I just like to be able to have pieces that I like and that are just normal, you know?"

This wet hair look is maybe her most "normal" style moment to date—even if it's paired with a runway sandal trend and a $2,400 Khaite bag. Denim on denim and breezy linen shirts, look out: Katie Holmes has just achieved peak relatable celebrity.

