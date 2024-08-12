Katie Holmes Embodies Easy Summer Style in the Fisherman Sandals Trend and a $2,400 Khaite Bag
The actress and style icon makes wet hair and sweats look polished.
Ah, Katie Holmes, a woman who can make a giant tee shirt look like a red carpet gown. Her summer look book has been filled with breezy wide-leg pants, baseball caps, oversized tops, sneakers, and other relaxed pieces. On Sunday, August 11, the actress and style icon was photographed testing a new style alongside the fisherman sandals trend and a $2,400 Khaite bag. Enter: Post-shower chic.
Holmes wore grey sweatpants cropped at the ankle, her classic suede fisherman sandals by COS, and a striped half-buttoned button-up with the sleeves rolled to her elbows. For accessories, she opted for a caramel leather Khaite carryall tote, large brown sunglasses, two layered shell necklaces, a black hair-tie on her wrist, and the centerpiece of the outfit, her long, wet hair.
The "Should I go outside with wet hair" question is a decision that plagues many long-haired people—Will this damage my ends? Am I going to be frizzy? Do I look insane?—though Holmes is seemingly not one of them. This isn't the first time the star air-dried her hair on the sidewalks of New York. Holmes wore sopping locks late last month on another walk, throwing a dad cap overtop to keep everything in place.
Wet hair is just another staple in her effortless wardrobe, an unintentional styling choice that works every time. It's as if her wavy, waist-length tresses were made to be dried on the go. In fact, aside from head-to-toe Chanel looks at the Tribeca Film Festival dinners and boho maxi dresses for Italian getaways, post-shower chic has followed her all season. The Khaite purse, fisherman sandals, and mustard yellow picked-out-of-the-pile button-down are also regulars in her rotation.
Holmes is a self-described outfit repeater, so her summer wardrobe has some strong motifs. "I don't like to have a lot of stuff," she told Marie Claire in May, wearing a casual T-shirt and baggy jeans while promoting her A.P.C. collection. "I just like to be able to have pieces that I like and that are just normal, you know?"
This wet hair look is maybe her most "normal" style moment to date—even if it's paired with a runway sandal trend and a $2,400 Khaite bag. Denim on denim and breezy linen shirts, look out: Katie Holmes has just achieved peak relatable celebrity.
Shop Katie Holmes's Easy Summer Style
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
