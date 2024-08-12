Katie Holmes Embodies Easy Summer Style in the Fisherman Sandals Trend and a $2,400 Khaite Bag

The actress and style icon makes wet hair and sweats look polished.

katie holmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ah, Katie Holmes, a woman who can make a giant tee shirt look like a red carpet gown. Her summer look book has been filled with breezy wide-leg pants, baseball caps, oversized tops, sneakers, and other relaxed pieces. On Sunday, August 11, the actress and style icon was photographed testing a new style alongside the fisherman sandals trend and a $2,400 Khaite bag. Enter: Post-shower chic.

Holmes wore grey sweatpants cropped at the ankle, her classic suede fisherman sandals by COS, and a striped half-buttoned button-up with the sleeves rolled to her elbows. For accessories, she opted for a caramel leather Khaite carryall tote, large brown sunglasses, two layered shell necklaces, a black hair-tie on her wrist, and the centerpiece of the outfit, her long, wet hair.

katie holmes walks in manhattan wearing a striped button down with suede fisherman sandals and a $2,400 Khaite Bag

Katie Holmes takes a stroll with wet hair as her main accessory.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown Stripe Shirt
Toteme Brown Stripe Shirt

Carlyn Crop Pants
Skin Carlyn Crop Pants

Leather Fisherman Sandals
COS Leather Fisherman Sandals

Khaite Amelia Tote Bag
Khaite Amelia Tote Bag

The "Should I go outside with wet hair" question is a decision that plagues many long-haired people—Will this damage my ends? Am I going to be frizzy? Do I look insane?—though Holmes is seemingly not one of them. This isn't the first time the star air-dried her hair on the sidewalks of New York. Holmes wore sopping locks late last month on another walk, throwing a dad cap overtop to keep everything in place.

katie holmes walks in New York City wearing a black t shirt and khaki pants

This isn't the first time Holmes rocked the sopping locks.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Wet hair is just another staple in her effortless wardrobe, an unintentional styling choice that works every time. It's as if her wavy, waist-length tresses were made to be dried on the go. In fact, aside from head-to-toe Chanel looks at the Tribeca Film Festival dinners and boho maxi dresses for Italian getaways, post-shower chic has followed her all season. The Khaite purse, fisherman sandals, and mustard yellow picked-out-of-the-pile button-down are also regulars in her rotation.

Katie Holmes posing with curly hair

While Katie Holmes has dressed up for a few evening events, she's also comfortable walking the streets of Manhattan with wet hair.

(Image credit:  MEGA/GC Images)

Holmes is a self-described outfit repeater, so her summer wardrobe has some strong motifs. "I don't like to have a lot of stuff," she told Marie Claire in May, wearing a casual T-shirt and baggy jeans while promoting her A.P.C. collection. "I just like to be able to have pieces that I like and that are just normal, you know?"

This wet hair look is maybe her most "normal" style moment to date—even if it's paired with a runway sandal trend and a $2,400 Khaite bag. Denim on denim and breezy linen shirts, look out: Katie Holmes has just achieved peak relatable celebrity.

Shop Katie Holmes's Easy Summer Style

Freddie Shirt
Free People Freddie Shirt

Avea Platform Fisherman Sandal
Nordstrom Avea Platform Fisherman Sandal

Luka Tote
Flattered Luka Tote

Oversize Fleece Joggers
BP Oversize Fleece Joggers

Everyday Cabas Leather Hobo Bag
Mansur Gavriel Everyday Cabas Leather Hobo Bag

