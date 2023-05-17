As preteens, my friends and I would browse the candy-colored walls at Claire's and almost always walk away with novelty trinkets around our necks. And by novelty, I mean necklaces with charms in the shapes of pizza slices, gummy bears, and, of course, half-hearts. In our still-developing minds, we thought these necklaces were the best symbols of friendship and proudly wore them everywhere. While I'm (somewhat) sad to say these necklaces did not last until adulthood, I'm happy to report that the best friend necklaces of the early aughts have gotten a major upgrade.

Long gone are the days of cheesy plastic pendants. Instead, jewelry brands have modernized the best friend necklace with quality materials and simplified designs to create sentimental keepsakes that can be worn daily. Sure, you may still see the shareable heart design from the past, but as you can see from this list, they've taken on a much more elevated approach (case in point: Monica Vinader's Togetherness Set (opens in new tab)). Either offered in a set or as a single piece, plus the option to add personalization to many, the stylish friendship necklaces, below, offer up sweet gift inspo your friend will actually want to wear.

Best Overall Best Friend Necklace (opens in new tab) Kate Spade Best Friend Necklace Set of 2 in 18k Gold Vermeil $285 at Kate Spade (opens in new tab) The classic broken heart design but without any frills, Kate Spade's Best Friend Necklace Set is a gift any one of your friends will love. With its dainty chain, simple design, and a two-inch extender, this necklace works for any personal style and can be worn stacked or on its own. If you're looking for a more affordable, yet quality pick, this set is a great option as it's made of 18k gold vermeil, a.k.a. a sterling silver base with 18k gold plating. Because of the durable silver base and gold plating, this necklace is sure to last your bestie a lifetime.

Best Unique Best Friend Necklace (opens in new tab) Rellery Pinky Promise Friendship Necklace $95 at Rellery (opens in new tab) Do you and your best friend make pinky promises like it's nobody's business? If so, this charm necklace is a no-brainer gift. The pinky swear symbol represents a promise of love, friendship, or sisterhood, plus it's a more subtle take on the best friend necklace. It's also made from 18k gold vermeil with a sterling silver base and two layers of gold plating to ensure this piece stays shining for years and years to come. Buy one for your bestie in gold or sterling silver then snatch one for yourself to match.

Customer review: "I got this for my cousin as a bday gift (I bought a matching one for myself) and it’s such a cute friendship necklace! It looks just like the photo and I love how it looked!" — Rellery

Best Dupe Best Friend Necklace (opens in new tab) Lola James Jewelry Mini Me Friendship Necklace $138 at Baublebar (opens in new tab) Channel Kendall Jenner and gift your bestie a nameplate necklace. Back in 2016, the model gave friends Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne these Lola James necklaces that spelled out their couple names i.e. "KenGi" and "CaKe"—how cute! While Kendall's exact style starts at $395, you can get a similar look at Baublebar for over $200 cheaper. Take after Kendall and combine your name with your bestie's or take her full name to show off your friendship to the world. Made from 18K gold plated sterling silver, your friend will be wearing this piece for years to come, plus it looks just as good on its own as it does with a layered necklace stack.

Best Trendy Best Friend Necklace (opens in new tab) Monica Vinader Togetherness Set of 2 Friendship Necklaces $175 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) For your fashion-forward friend comes this heart-shaped set from Monica Vinader. These handcrafted pendants put a modern spin on the classic heart shape with a simplified design. The pieces come together to create an etched heart, but when worn apart, they look more like circular abstract shapes. Made from 18k gold vermeil, you'll get the look and feel of solid gold at a much more affordable price tag. You and your bestie can also feel good wearing these pieces, since they're made from 100 percent recycled gold and silver. Be warned that the necklaces' length runs on the short side, although it's nothing a necklace extender couldn't fix.

Customer review: "It’s beautiful but very tiny and the chain was way too short to wear... It’s sad because it is beautiful."

Best Gemstone Best Friend Necklace Moon Magic Yin Yang Moonstone Friendship Necklaces $135 at Moon Magic (opens in new tab) Show the yin to your yang a little love with these friendship necklaces. Set with an ethically-sourced authentic moonstone from India, these necklaces represent balance and protection so you can always be with your bestie no matter where she's at. Choose from 18k gold or rose gold vermeil, or opt for sterling silver to suit her style. Whichever metal you go for, know that these necklaces are durable (and cute!) enough to wear every single day.

Best Friend Necklace for Multiple Friends (opens in new tab) GLDN Endless Circle Friendship Sets $104 at GLDN (opens in new tab) In case you're looking for a friendship necklace for more than one of your friends, GLDN has got you covered. With sets of two, three, and four necklaces, these necklaces make for the perfect gift for your entire girl squad. Each necklace combines to make a circle but breaks apart into a delicate piece of jewelry suitable for everyday wear. Opt for a sterling silver set or go with the 14k gold-filled option, which contains more real gold than regular gold-plating, yet keeps an affordable price tag.

Customer review: "These are really beautiful and my friend was so touched/ happy. The hammered detailing really makes it. The adjustable neck is a great feature because you can change the length to match your needs." — GLDN

Best Dainty Best Friend Necklace (opens in new tab) Oak and Luna Initial Lock Necklace $120 at Oak and Luna (opens in new tab) A lock can symbolize the strength of two people together, making it a great symbol for a friendship necklace. This Initial Lock Necklace by the female-founded jewelry brand, Oak and Luna, has a ton of customizable options to make this friendship necklace extra special. Available in sterling silver, 18k gold vermeil, rose gold vermeil, and 14k solid gold, you have the option to go as luxe as you want. You can even bling it up by adding a diamond. Customize the lock with your and your bestie's initials or swap each other's initials for a cool take on the friendship necklace.

Customer review: "It's really cute. I like the length. The design suits my style. The turnaround time was good. I liked getting a picture of the item before it was shipped." — Oak and Luna

Best Affordable Best Friend Necklace (opens in new tab) Ten Wilde Te Amo Heart Necklace Set $165 at Ten Wilde (opens in new tab) Ten Wilde is one of our favorite jewelry brands for stunning gold jewelry at an affordable price. Case in point: the Te Amo Heart Necklace Set. These friendship necklaces offer a vintage spin on the classic heart design, plus "Te Amo" puts a Spanish flair to "I Love You." The pendant is also made of 10k solid gold so this gift will last your bestie for a lifetime. At under $200 for two necklaces and solid gold, we'd say this is a steal of a deal.

Customer review: "the te amo necklace was a gift from me to myself and my best friend!! we live in opposite sides of the country so when i'm wearing it, i just feel closer to her. the perfect "i love you" gift for your BFF for any occasion." — Ten Wilde

Best Engravable Best Friend Necklace (opens in new tab) Made by Mary Ray Bar Necklace $86 at Made by Mary (opens in new tab) You can quite literally tell your best friend anything with this personalized dainty necklace. On two vertical bars, write out each others' names, the date you two met, an inside joke—the choice is yours! Choose from 14k gold filled, sterling silver, or 14k rose gold filled for a piece your friend can't get anywhere else. With the necklaces' varying lengths, your best friend will have so many different options of styling, too.

Customer review: "I did a ton of shopping around for a necklace of this style and finally landed in Made By Mary. I can honestly say that it is beyond perfect! I wear it every single day and love it so very much!" — Made by Mary

Best Enamel Best Friend Necklace (opens in new tab) Baublebar Dog Tag 18K Gold Custom Reversible Necklace $198 at Baublebar (opens in new tab) For the friend who is always wearing color, even in the dead of winter, comes this reversible pick from Baublebar. On one side of the pendant is your choice of enamel color, including fun shades like lavender (above) and light blue. On the other side, you can opt for your bestie's birthstone or go with her favorite gemstone. On both sides, you get to choose two characters that represent your friendship. After you're done customizing, the end result is a fully personalized necklace unlike anything else in your friend's collection.

