Kendall Jenner's Paris Navy Suit Dress and Gucci Equestrian Bag Are My Ideal Fall Work Outfit
While she commands Paris Fashion Week, I'm inspired in New York City.
The big takeaways from Paris Fashion Week are supposed to revolve around Spring 2025's trends. But as the Thursday afternoon internet lit up over the likes of what Chloé and Mugler have in store for next season, my mind was stuck on the perfect fall navy dress and Gucci bag Kendall Jenner carried ahead of the Schiaparelli show.
Just before walking Daniel Roseberry's runway on Sept. 26, Kendall Jenner was photographed grabbing lunch with her sister, Kylie, at Paris's Zeffirino Restaurant. Whether she's wearing a naked dress, one of The Row's oversize suits, or a blazer-and-jeans formula by way of vintage Alaïa, Jenner can make any outfit look like something I'll at least consider buying. But Jenner's deep navy dress (or is it a top and a coordinating skirt?) with a slight plunge neckline and belted waist, along with the equestrian Gucci bag hanging over her shoulder, seemed plucked out of my mental mood board. This, I thought as I waited for stylist Dani Michelle to reveal the designer behind Jenner's clothes, is the epitome of a fall work—and lunch—outfit.
Jenner's bag and dress, paired to what looks like her favorite pointed-toe flats from The Row, have the sort of timeless quality I always strive for and never quite manage to achieve. (One of us has unlimited vintage on tap; the other is working with a much more limited budget.) Her dress is sculpted but not overly severe in its shape; her bag revives the monogram Gucci first developed in 1933 with equestrian saddle leather fit for a touch of the English countryside trend. This is, in other words, the exact outfit I'd want to wear for a lunch that's definitely going to get photographed—or in more realistic terms, a day at work when I want to appear polished but more unique than I do in basic trousers and flats.
About that Gucci bag: It looks even better with Jenner's more modern closet staples. After hitting Schiaparelli's "Future Vintage" runway in a sculpted white corset, low-low rise jeans, and extra-large chunky hoop earrings, Kendall walked out of the show arm-and-arm with Kylie later on Thursday evening. She changed into a wrap coat of unknown origin—at press time, anyway—along with black pants and Oxford brogues. The look could have come from her summertime travel campaign with the Italian label. Her Gucci bag's monogram print played off the base of her trench, while the leather popped against her shoulder.
The next time I'm headed on a work trip, a version of this outfit is coming with me.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
