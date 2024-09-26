The big takeaways from Paris Fashion Week are supposed to revolve around Spring 2025's trends. But as the Thursday afternoon internet lit up over the likes of what Chloé and Mugler have in store for next season, my mind was stuck on the perfect fall navy dress and Gucci bag Kendall Jenner carried ahead of the Schiaparelli show.

Just before walking Daniel Roseberry's runway on Sept. 26, Kendall Jenner was photographed grabbing lunch with her sister, Kylie, at Paris's Zeffirino Restaurant. Whether she's wearing a naked dress, one of The Row's oversize suits, or a blazer-and-jeans formula by way of vintage Alaïa, Jenner can make any outfit look like something I'll at least consider buying. But Jenner's deep navy dress (or is it a top and a coordinating skirt?) with a slight plunge neckline and belted waist, along with the equestrian Gucci bag hanging over her shoulder, seemed plucked out of my mental mood board. This, I thought as I waited for stylist Dani Michelle to reveal the designer behind Jenner's clothes, is the epitome of a fall work—and lunch—outfit.

Kendall Jenner stepped out ahead of the Schiaparelli show in a navy blue suit dress and a Gucci bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gucci Gg Emblem Medium Shoulder Bag $2,490 at Gucci

The Row Claudette Leather Point-Toe Flats Visit Site

Jenner's bag and dress, paired to what looks like her favorite pointed-toe flats from The Row, have the sort of timeless quality I always strive for and never quite manage to achieve. (One of us has unlimited vintage on tap; the other is working with a much more limited budget.) Her dress is sculpted but not overly severe in its shape; her bag revives the monogram Gucci first developed in 1933 with equestrian saddle leather fit for a touch of the English countryside trend. This is, in other words, the exact outfit I'd want to wear for a lunch that's definitely going to get photographed—or in more realistic terms, a day at work when I want to appear polished but more unique than I do in basic trousers and flats.

About that Gucci bag: It looks even better with Jenner's more modern closet staples. After hitting Schiaparelli's "Future Vintage" runway in a sculpted white corset, low-low rise jeans, and extra-large chunky hoop earrings, Kendall walked out of the show arm-and-arm with Kylie later on Thursday evening. She changed into a wrap coat of unknown origin—at press time, anyway—along with black pants and Oxford brogues. The look could have come from her summertime travel campaign with the Italian label. Her Gucci bag's monogram print played off the base of her trench, while the leather popped against her shoulder.

After walking the Schiaparelli runway, Jenner changed into a trench coat and brogues—but kept her Gucci bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The next time I'm headed on a work trip, a version of this outfit is coming with me.