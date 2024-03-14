This Week's Best On-Sale Finds Include Ray-Bans and Spring-Ready New Balances

As a shopping editor, it’s my job to bring you fashion finds that suit your style, needs, and budget. One of the joys of the job is coming across awe-inducing sales and deals, and I find so many that it would be a shame to let them go unnoticed. So I’m sharing my shopping expertise with you each and every week in the hope that on-sale gems will (hopefully) never pass you by again.

Let me begin by saying it’s an especially good week to shop. Right now, retailers are gearing up for the warm weather months with a ton of end-of-season sales. Not only that, but plenty of spring-ready pieces are still discounted from last year. Highlights of this week's sales include a breezy summer dress from Brooks Brothers, Isabel Marant slide sandals, a vacation-ready one-piece swimsuit from Good American, and don’t even get me started on the New Balance sneakers I somehow managed to find discounted.

Maeve The Bennet Buttondown Shirt (Was $98) $70 at Anthropologie Another day, another button-down shirt to covet. When you're clueless about what to wear, throw this shirt over a tank or bodysuit and add trousers; you'll look put together with minimal effort. While this shirt is nearly $30 off, you can save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress (Was $100) $70 at Abercrombie I'm blaming Jennifer Lawrence's 2024 Oscars red carpet look for my newfound appreciation for polka dots. This stretchy dress has sheer sleeves and hemline, making it the ideal pick for tricky transitional weather. You can save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes.

Isabel Marant Lennyo Suede Slide Sandals (Was $660) $469 at Intermix Come summer, slide sandals are all I wear, so you can bet these are now on my wishlist. The silver grommets add an edge to an otherwise neutral sandal, and I'm loving the detail. Use our Intermix promo codes for even more savings.

Free People Heather Set (Was $148) $50 at Free People With spring nearly here, I've got vacationwear on my mind. For my trips this season, I'm looking for easy-to-style matching sets like this from Free People. Outside of wearing it as a set, I can mix and match it with other separates in my suitcase. I'm shocked this set is only $50, plus you can save even more with our Free People promo codes.

Brooks Brothers Cotton Tiered Eyelet Tie Neck Dress (Was $348) $120 at Brooks Brothers If I could only wear one dress all summer, I would make it this one. It's easy, breezy, and crazy comfortable with a billowing silhouette and eyelet details. You can easily dress this up or down for the occasion—just switch up your shoes and jewelry for a different vibe. It's currently over $200 off, and you can save more with our Brooks Brother promo codes.

Ray-Ban RB3589 (Was $195) $98 at Ray-Ban Sunglasses are a necessity come summer, and Ray-Bans are the best of the bunch. This aviator pair will never go out of style, no matter which shade you choose (there's gold, silver, and gunmetal grey). Right now, save over $100 on this pair and save more with our Ray-Ban promo codes.

Banana Republic Dalila Camisole Top (Was $90) $23 at Banana Republic Say hello to your new favorite going-out top. Silky smooth fabric, a deep v-neck, and halter straps make for a winning combo. Pair it with straight-leg jeans and slingback heels for an easy, yet polished date-night look. You can save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Boden Suede A-Line Mini Skirt (Was $298) $149 at Boden This suede skirt will soon become one of the most versatile skirts in your closet. Wear it with ankle boots and t-shirts as we head into spring; once fall rolls around, you can pair it with tights, sweaters, and cardigans. This skirt is nearly half off right now, and you can save even more with our Boden promo codes.

New Balance 550 (Was $110) $100 at Champs I was shocked when I came across these New Balances. These chunky sneakers are currently my favorite pair in my vast collection because they are unbelievably comfortable. When I say I could walk for days in these without any pain, I mean it; I love this colorway for spring to add a pop of color. Score even more savings with our Champs promo codes.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Cardigan (Was $128) $51 at Everlane As we head into warmer weather, you may be shying away from sweaters, but hear me out. This cotton cardigan is going to feel more lightweight and breathable than your go-to sweaters, but it'll also offer coziness on chillier days. I'd keep this neutral sweater at my desk for when the office AC inevitably blasts. While this sweater is $77 off, you can save even more with our Everlane promo codes.

Gap Satin Midi Slip Dress (Was $80) $40 at Gap I've been on the hunt for a classic slip dress for spring, and lo and behold Gap has it. It's a simple piece but one I consider essential for warm-weather nights. I'll be pairing this one with button-down shirts, jean jackets, slide sandals, sneakers, cardigans, and just about everything else in my closet. At $40, it gets even more affordable with our Gap promo codes.