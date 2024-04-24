Kendall Jenner Test-Drives the Office Siren Trend

Kendall Jenner's style shifts around from flirty and glamorous to sporty tomboy and back again. Now, the model is simultaneously blending the two while test-driving TikTok's office siren trend. Last night, she arrived at a launch party for the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in Beverly Hills, wearing a deep olive suit without a shirt underneath.

The monochrome set feels masculine in its broad, structured shoulders, yet feminine in its cinched waist, merging the two ends of Jenner's wardrobe. An oversized lapel made the double breasted blazer stylish and self-aware, paired with pleated trousers that straddled the line between loose and fitted.

Kendall Jenner merges the two sides of her style in a tailored suit set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's also a more tailored look than the star is used to. Jenner typically opts for the slinky and slim-fitting or baggy and relaxed . Hints of business casual make their way into her street style—in vintage suit dresses, trench coats , and matching plaid skirts and jackets—but last night's look was the truest example of a pivot to office-core prep.

Dressed by her longtime stylist Dani Michelle , Jenner paired her blazer and slacks with a pair of chocolate brown leather flats and subtle earrings. She kept it simple with her make-up and hair: a rosy lip, a semi-smoky eye, and hair tossed over her shoulders.

Jenner's suit included a cinched-in blazer and slouchy pants—without an extra top styled underneath. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle has been putting the girls (see: Hailey Bieber, Ella Hosk) in many a blazer over the past several months. Bieber was most recently photographed in an oversized black Balenciaga blazer , complete with exaggerated shoulder pads, and no pants. But the trend doesn't stop at Michelle's styling racks.

Suits and "office core" outfits are having a renaissance in womenswear. Beyoncé introduced the business cowboy look last week, channeling a ranch-owning millionaire magnate in khaki-colored Ferragamo suit and matching ten-gallon hat. Also last week, Zendaya turned a vintage Ralph Lauren blazer into a mini dress for a late night show appearance, and Rihanna put a David Byrne in Stop Making Sense twist on workwear through an ultra-baggy tailored jacket . And we can't forget Gigi Hadid, who wore not one, but two suit sets over the course of one day.

