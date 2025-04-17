Jennifer Lawrence Curated My Dream Sneaker Collection Without Even Trying

If she wears a pair, I'm buying it.

A collage of Jennifer Lawrence&#039;s sneaker collection in street style
(Image credit: Getty Images; Backgrid)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
I’m easily influenced when I'm looking for new sneakers. “Easily influenced” might actually be too loose of a term, though. If I see a celebrity I like wearing a pair that piques my interest, I buy it. Such is the case with Jennifer Lawrence’s ever-growing sneaker collection. I own almost every pair that she’s worn over the last few months.

Lawrence’s go-to selection strikes the perfect balance between on-trend affordable styles and luxe designer pairs that are still on my wish list (for now). No matter the price, she’s the blueprint for so many of 2025’s biggest sneaker trends, from slender Vans and Adidas pairs to chunkier options from Nike and New Balance. Plus, she’s not immune to a viral pair—the Rihanna-approved Puma Speedcats have found a way into her heart in not one but two neutral colors.

If you’re ready to jump into Jennifer Lawrence's closet feet-first, keep scrolling. I’ve rounded up all of her must-have sneakers and shopped out enough options to fill your cart before summer weather kicks in. Whether your favorite cool white sneakers need a refresh or you’re looking for black sneakers that work in the office, Lawrence comes equipped with the best recommendations.

Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence wearing the white and red Adidas Tokyo sneakers in New York CIty with a white skirt, white T-shirt, and yellow jacket.

Lawrence's love of the Adidas Tokyo is well-documented—the style is her summer favorite.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

No summer look is complete without a pair of white sneakers. This is a lesson that Jennifer Lawrence knows all too well. Her preferred pair is the Adidas Tokyo in the red and white combination. She teamed it with a white skirt and a butter-yellow hued top, proving that brighter shades can (and should!) have a home in your summer rotation.

footlocker,

Adidas
Tokyo Sneakers

adidas, Tokyo Sneakers
adidas
Tokyo Sneakers

Adidas, Tokyo Shoes

adidas
Tokyo Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence wears the black Adidas Taekwondo sneakers in New York City

Similar to her love of the Adidas Tokyo, the slim Adidas Taekwondo is another Lawrence-approved fave.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Slender sneakers are clearly Lawrence's favorite trend, especially if those sneakers hail from Adidas. Case in point: her date-night look featuring the ultra-close-fitting Adidas Taekwondo sneakers. I picked up the black pair (and I'm wearing them as I type this), and they're next-level comfortable.

Taekwondo Sneaker
adidas
Taekwondo Sneakers

Taekwondo Sneaker
adidas
Taekwondo Sneakers

Taekwondo Sneaker
adidas
Taekwondo Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence's New Balance 1906R Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence wearing the New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore x 1906R sneakers in Jade Green in New York City.

On the chunky front, Lawrence's go-to pair hails from New Balance.

(Image credit: Splash By Shutterstock)

If chunky sneakers are more your vibe, consider a pair of New Balances. Lawrence's favorite style is sold out (and hails from a buzzy collab with New York-based label Aimé Leon Dore), but a similar $155 style hits all the same notes. The bright green hue shouldn't come as a surprise in Lawrence's collection—she's already played with red shades on her Adidas style, after all.

New Balance, 1906r
New Balance
1906R Sneakers

New Balance , 1906R Sneakers

New Balance
1906R Sneakers

NEW BALANCE, 1906R Sneakers

NEW BALANCE
1906R Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence's Puma Speedcat Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence wearing the Puma Speedcat sneaker in New York City.

Puma's Speedcat Sneaker counts Lawrence as a fan. She owns the style in two colors.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I squealed when I saw Lawrence wear the Puma Speedcats. I should have expected that the Emrata and Dua Lipa-approved style would be in her collection, but I didn't expect her to have them in two colors. Lawrence owns the brown and black versions (a color for every season!), and her double stamp of approval inspired me to pick up the pale pink pair. The Speedcat gets its inspiration from the F1 raceway, but it's clear that the mom of two (and a handful of other A-listers) relies on it for day-to-day errands.

PUMA, Speedcat OG Women's Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneakers

PUMA, Speedcat Og Women's Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneakers

PUMA, Speedcat Og Women's Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence's Loewe Ballet Runner Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence wearing the Loewe Ballet Runners 2.0 in Soft Calfskin

Loewe is behind Lawrence's favorite designer sneakers to date.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Despite her knack for styling affordable sneakers, Lawrence has a designer pair from Loewe that she loves. The retro style is perfect for elevating your everyday looks, while the gum sole provides a sporty edge. Not to mention, it's the most luxe version of 2025's ballet sneaker trend I've seen so far.

Loewe, Ballet Runners 2.0 in Soft Calfskin
Loewe
Ballet Runners 2.0 in Soft Calfskin

LOEWE, Womens Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers
LOEWE
Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers

LOEWE, Womens Flow Runner Mix Leather Sneakers
LOEWE
Flow Runner Mix Leather Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence's Nike V2K Run Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence wearing the Nike V2K Run sneaker in New York City

Another recent favorite is the V2K Run sneaker from Nike.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence isn't the first A-lister to love the Nike V2K Run sneakers, and I have a feeling she won't be the last. She swapped the white pair that Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber own for a black version. On an unseasonably cold spring day, Lawrence gave hers some East Coast street cred, courtesy of a brown coat and slouchy, cool layers. File this under: Reasons to diversify your sneaker selection.

Nike, Nike V2k Run Women's Shoes
Nike
V2K Run Sneakers

Nike, V2k Run Sneakers
Nike
V2K Run Sneakers

V2k Run
Nike
V2K Run Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence's Vans Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence wears the Vans Old Skool sneakers in New York City.

Lawrence has long been a fan of Vans, the affordable California-based skate label.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'll admit I only tested Vans sneakers because I saw Lawrence wearing a black pair with a minimalist spring suit first. Now, the California-based label is a favorite of mine for its comfortable and affordable sneakers—and Lawrence's go-to black pair ranks high on my list of favorites.

Premium Old Skool 36 Sneaker
Vans
Premium Old Skool 36 Sneakers

Vans, Authentic Shoes

Vans
Authentic Shoes

vans,

vans
Classic Slip-On Shoes

Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Gazelle Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence wears the tan Adidas Gazelle sneakers in New York City.

The Adidas Gazelle is an elevated suede option that's perfect for wearing every day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for a pair of casual-yet-elevated sneakers to wear on repeat, look no further than Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Gazelle sneakers. The tan suede pairs so easily with work outfits (trust me, I take mine to the office constantly). This summer, I recommend testing them as a non-white sneaker alternative. When fall rolls back around, we can all follow Lawrence's lead and team them with a color-coordinating wrap coat.

adidas,

Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Shoes

adidas, Gazelle Indoor Shoes
adidas
Gazelle Indoor Shoes

footlocker,

Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Shoes

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

