From new-age nautical to wavy illusions.

Graphic of model in a red and white striped dress against a colorful striped background.
No pattern connotes the summer season like a nautical stripe. Imagine a thin seersucker or a boat-ready Breton stripe—don't you already feel the sea spray on your face, wind in your hair, and an Aperol spritz in your hand?" [Nautical stripes] have been synonymous with summer for decades and are a chic, classic look that doesn't seem to go out of style," details Tiffany Hsu, the Fashion Buying Director at Mytheresa. This season of sunshine will offer plenty of sea-faring stripes, of course, but you'll find them with more of a neo-nautical spirit; the best striped clothing for summer 2023 is more eclectic and out-of-the-box with bolder, chunkier lines, abstracted graphics, and colors beyond oceanic blues and crisp ivory.

"Classic with a twist is a big theme this summer," explains Hsu. "We are still seeing stripes, but many designers have added a 'cool-girl' edginess to them. Jean Paul Gaultier's new collection, for instance, draws on the archives" (Parisian-approved Breton stripes and line-illusion graphics are both memorable house codes after all) "and adds a psychedelic flair to the classic stripe." Look also to Christopher John Rogers's Pre-Fall 2023 capsule, which included several Harlequin-esque stripes in vibrant, punchy hues. Bottega Veneta's seasonal edit exuded a similar carnival spirit with its midi dress patterned with swirling cherry red lines like a big top tent.

Ahead, the Mytheresa expert offers her insight on shopping the best striped clothing of the season, and you'll find a curated edit of our favorite printed pieces available now. Ranging from sleek seersucker and vibrant colorblocking, summer 2023 is the perfect chance for you to earn your stripes and then some.

Striped Shirts

model wearing a striped set and model wearing striped dress from the SIMONMILLER x Mango summer capsule

"We have seen a lot of bright colors and bold prints for summer, including stripes of all variations," details Hsu. You'll find mismatched takes on the classic striped button-down shirt (one particular standout find being Gap's $60 option), funky graphic polos, and boatneck blouses with a French fashion feel.

J. Crew Classic-Fit Boatneck Top in Stripe
SIMONMILLER x Mango Bicolor Openwork Polo Shirt
COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt
Gap Poplin Big Shirt
Striped Pants

model wears matching brown and white striped shirt and striped pants from La DoubleJ

Who doesn't love a printed pant—especially a pair done in vertical stripes, which naturally yield a visual trick that lengthens the look of your legs? Opt for a classic pinstripe pant teamed with a matching linen blazer for a relaxed take on summer suiting, or try cargo pants in seersucker for a prepster-meets-carpenter vibe.

Banana Republic Alva Wide-Leg Cotton-Linen Pants
La DoubleJ Striped cotton-poplin wide-leg pants
Nordstrom Pinstripe Pull-On Pants
H&M Twill Cargo Pants
Striped Dresses

models wear colorful striped dresses by La DoubleJ

How's your summer dress collection looking? You likely already own a few floral frocks and have a solid lineup of little black dresses that take you from day to night, from the office to your local happy hour haunt. All that's missing is one (or two) striped dresses to round out your rotation seasonal sundresses. For the classical dresser, skinny blue and white stripes are a safe bet, but if you're more playful at heart, try a colorful crochet number like Farm Rio's belted mini.

J. Crew Gwyneth V-Neck Cupro-Blend Slip Dress
Farm Rio Striped Crochet Dress
Missoni Striped Open-Knit Fringed One-Sleeve Kaftan
Madewell Stripe Ruffle Cotton Poplin A-Line Dress
Striped Sweaters

model wearing striped sailboat sweater and navy maxi skirt from White + Warren

Knitwear is not solely reserved for the chillier months; you need a few summer sweaters to keep you cozy while working in your heavily air-conditioned office and when the sun sets during your al fresco dinners. Try a striped option this season, perhaps a traditional nautical-inspired crewneck or a lightweight color-blocked turtleneck

Theory Striped Silk V-Neck Cardigan
STAUD Hampton Colorblocked Striped Sweater
White + Warren Cotton Tape Striped Crewneck
Christopher John Rogers Striped Colour-Block Jumper
Striped Acccessories

models wearing blue and yellow striped bucket hats and woman wearing a green dress and floppy straw hat

"Striped raffia bags and bold sandals are all exciting additions to your summer 2023 wardrobe," describes Hsu. The shopping expert also advises looking out for striped summer hats, like a graphic bucket or baseball cap, to keep the sun off your face and you on trend. Add a few of the below accessories to your cart—how cute is Tory Burch's striped canvas tote bag?— and just like that, you're one step closer to polishing off your summer style.

Tory Burch Ella Stripe Canvas Tote
GANNI Recycled Tech Bucket Hat Stripes
Old Navy Striped Textile Espadrille Slide Sandals
AQUA Dawning Large Raffia Tote
Striped Bathing Suits

model wears a striped halter swimsuit and striped blue pants from SIMONMILLER x Mango

Hsu taps "colorful striped beachwear" as a standout category for women this coming season. In particular, the Mytheresa buyer shouts out Jean Paul Gaultier's body-morphing, figure-forming one-piece as a trendy swimsuit to integrate into your beach-ready looks.

Jean Paul Gaultier Body Morphing Swimsuit
Lisa Marie Fernandez Striped Seersucker Bikini
SIMONMILLER x Mango Printed Swimsuit with Crossed Straps
LIVELY The Bralette & Bikini Swim Bundle
