No pattern connotes the summer season like a nautical stripe. Imagine a thin seersucker or a boat-ready Breton stripe—don't you already feel the sea spray on your face, wind in your hair, and an Aperol spritz in your hand?" [Nautical stripes] have been synonymous with summer for decades and are a chic, classic look that doesn't seem to go out of style," details Tiffany Hsu, the Fashion Buying Director at Mytheresa. This season of sunshine will offer plenty of sea-faring stripes, of course, but you'll find them with more of a neo-nautical spirit; the best striped clothing for summer 2023 is more eclectic and out-of-the-box with bolder, chunkier lines, abstracted graphics, and colors beyond oceanic blues and crisp ivory.

"Classic with a twist is a big theme this summer," explains Hsu. "We are still seeing stripes, but many designers have added a 'cool-girl' edginess to them. Jean Paul Gaultier's new collection, for instance, draws on the archives" (Parisian-approved Breton stripes and line-illusion graphics are both memorable house codes after all) "and adds a psychedelic flair to the classic stripe." Look also to Christopher John Rogers's Pre-Fall 2023 capsule, which included several Harlequin-esque stripes in vibrant, punchy hues. Bottega Veneta's seasonal edit exuded a similar carnival spirit with its midi dress patterned with swirling cherry red lines like a big top tent.

Ahead, the Mytheresa expert offers her insight on shopping the best striped clothing of the season, and you'll find a curated edit of our favorite printed pieces available now. Ranging from sleek seersucker and vibrant colorblocking, summer 2023 is the perfect chance for you to earn your stripes and then some.

Striped Shirts

(Image credit: SIMONMILLER x Mango)

"We have seen a lot of bright colors and bold prints for summer, including stripes of all variations," details Hsu. You'll find mismatched takes on the classic striped button-down shirt (one particular standout find being Gap's $60 option), funky graphic polos, and boatneck blouses with a French fashion feel.

Striped Pants

(Image credit: La DoubleJ )

Who doesn't love a printed pant—especially a pair done in vertical stripes, which naturally yield a visual trick that lengthens the look of your legs? Opt for a classic pinstripe pant teamed with a matching linen blazer for a relaxed take on summer suiting, or try cargo pants in seersucker for a prepster-meets-carpenter vibe.

Striped Dresses

(Image credit: La DoubleJ )

How's your summer dress collection looking? You likely already own a few floral frocks and have a solid lineup of little black dresses that take you from day to night, from the office to your local happy hour haunt. All that's missing is one (or two) striped dresses to round out your rotation seasonal sundresses. For the classical dresser, skinny blue and white stripes are a safe bet, but if you're more playful at heart, try a colorful crochet number like Farm Rio's belted mini.

Striped Sweaters

(Image credit: White + Warren)

Knitwear is not solely reserved for the chillier months; you need a few summer sweaters to keep you cozy while working in your heavily air-conditioned office and when the sun sets during your al fresco dinners. Try a striped option this season, perhaps a traditional nautical-inspired crewneck or a lightweight color-blocked turtleneck.

Striped Acccessories

(Image credit: SIMONMILLER x Mango)

"Striped raffia bags and bold sandals are all exciting additions to your summer 2023 wardrobe," describes Hsu. The shopping expert also advises looking out for striped summer hats, like a graphic bucket or baseball cap, to keep the sun off your face and you on trend. Add a few of the below accessories to your cart—how cute is Tory Burch's striped canvas tote bag?— and just like that, you're one step closer to polishing off your summer style.

Striped Bathing Suits

(Image credit: SIMONMILLER x Mango)

Hsu taps "colorful striped beachwear" as a standout category for women this coming season. In particular, the Mytheresa buyer shouts out Jean Paul Gaultier's body-morphing, figure-forming one-piece as a trendy swimsuit to integrate into your beach-ready looks.

Meet the Fashion Expert