20 Lightweight Summer Jackets for Elevated Warm-Weather Style
Take on the AC with these options.
Unlike our winter jackets (opens in new tab), mandatory for staying warm, the best summer jackets are a supplemental warm-weather piece for surprise summer rain showers (opens in new tab), chilly morning and evening temps, and the inevitable office air conditioning.
"A summer jacket can make you look more put together," explains Monica Patel-Cohn (opens in new tab), the founder and designer of Two New York (opens in new tab), a Brooklyn-based brand that uses textiles and Saris from India to create easy summer staples. Cohn brings along her versatile Kantha jacket (opens in new tab), inspired by vintage men's carcoats, for summer flights and car trips. "Its lightweight makeup is like a soft hug," she says.
To secure the best summer jacket, Cohn recommends searching for one that avoids too many bells and whistles. Instead, choose a summer jacket with great character—from the texture to the print to the pockets. "It will speak for itself," she explains.
Ahead, five different types of summer jackets to try now.
Bouclé Jackets
Often comprised of a slim silhouette adorned with pockets, a lightweight bouclé fabric makes the ideal elevated summer jacket for office days and lunch meetings. Pair yours with a free-flowing midi skirt (opens in new tab) and kitten heels (opens in new tab), gently draped over your shoulders to achieve maximum sophistication.
Nili Lotan Aubrey Tweed Jacket
Generation Love Kristen Tweed Jacket
Veronica Beard Esten Tweed Jacket
Alessandra Rich Button-Embellished Jacket
Denim Jackets
Some of Cohn's preferred summer jacket styles are denim and canvas cotton jackets with large pockets perfect for keys and phones. If you've already got one or two denim jackets in your closet she recommends revamping them with whimsical brooches and pins.
AGolde Denim Jacket
J.Crew Denim Jacket
Zara Cropped Denim Jacket
Alex Mill Work Jacket
Lightweight Blazers
For weddings and other special summer events, Cohn opts for a lightweight blazer elegantly paired with slip dresses or silk pants. A breezy cotton blazer is also a timeless option for city-goers, especially when they come equipped with functional side pockets.
L'Agence Double Breasted Cropped Blazer
Lafayette 148 Wool Silk Blazer
Smythe Plaid Blazer
Johanna Ortiz Floral Printed Blazer
Windbreakers
Breathable by nature, a light windbreaker has all of the fixings of an ideal summer jacket. Conquer early morning errands, casual outdoor dinners, and outdoor adventures with windbreakers that offer an endless array of pattern and color options alongside detachable hoods and zip pockets.
Dries Van Noten Colorblock Windbreaker
Ganni Hooded Windbreaker
P.E. Nation Windbreaker
Tory Burch Lilac Windbreaker
Quilted Jackets
A quilted jacket has a carefree summertime spirit that seamlessly pairs with ethereal summer dresses and beachy sandals. Cohn recommends rolling up the sleeves to achieve a fit that has that certain je nais se quois.
The Great. Quilted Jacket
Sea Quilted Floral Jacket
J.Crew Quilted Liberty Print Jacket
Mother Quilted Jacket
Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Gorgeous Protective Styles to Inspire Your Next Look
Hair inspo for every natural texture and shape.
By Chelsea Hall
-
Vecna, the Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 1 Villain, Explained
Episode 7 answered SO many questions about the Upside Down's ultimate Big Bad.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Are Set to Split Their Time Between Portugal and The U.K., Reportedly
He got a job in Portugal.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
6 Off-the-Shoulder Styles You Can Wear On Repeat
Let your shoulders breathe Ã la Bardot.
By Lauren Valenti
-
Totally Trending: Viva la Neon!
Fresh and fun, fluorescent pieces are made for summer wardrobes.
By Elana Fishman
-
Top 3 Summer Trends for Every Body Shape
Want to wear shorts and floral prints but don't know how to pull off the look? One celeb designer shows how every figure can make it work.
By Kate Schweitzer