Unlike our winter jackets, mandatory for staying warm, the best summer jackets are a supplemental warm-weather piece for surprise summer rain showers, chilly morning and evening temps, and the inevitable office air conditioning.

"A summer jacket can make you look more put together," explains Monica Patel-Cohn, the founder and designer of Two New York, a Brooklyn-based brand that uses textiles and Saris from India to create easy summer staples. Cohn brings along her versatile Kantha jacket, inspired by vintage men's carcoats, for summer flights and car trips. "Its lightweight makeup is like a soft hug," she says.

To secure the best summer jacket, Cohn recommends searching for one that avoids too many bells and whistles. Instead, choose a summer jacket with great character—from the texture to the print to the pockets. "It will speak for itself," she explains.

Ahead, five different types of summer jackets to try now.

Bouclé Jackets

Often comprised of a slim silhouette adorned with pockets, a lightweight bouclé fabric makes the ideal elevated summer jacket for office days and lunch meetings. Pair yours with a free-flowing midi skirt and kitten heels, gently draped over your shoulders to achieve maximum sophistication.

Denim Jackets

Some of Cohn's preferred summer jacket styles are denim and canvas cotton jackets with large pockets perfect for keys and phones. If you've already got one or two denim jackets in your closet she recommends revamping them with whimsical brooches and pins.

Lightweight Blazers

For weddings and other special summer events, Cohn opts for a lightweight blazer elegantly paired with slip dresses or silk pants. A breezy cotton blazer is also a timeless option for city-goers, especially when they come equipped with functional side pockets.

Windbreakers

Breathable by nature, a light windbreaker has all of the fixings of an ideal summer jacket. Conquer early morning errands, casual outdoor dinners, and outdoor adventures with windbreakers that offer an endless array of pattern and color options alongside detachable hoods and zip pockets.

Quilted Jackets

A quilted jacket has a carefree summertime spirit that seamlessly pairs with ethereal summer dresses and beachy sandals. Cohn recommends rolling up the sleeves to achieve a fit that has that certain je nais se quois.