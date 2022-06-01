20 Lightweight Summer Jackets for Elevated Warm-Weather Style

Take on the AC with these options.

Girl in the grass wearing a boucle Chanel jacket
Sara Holzman
By
published

Unlike our winter jackets (opens in new tab), mandatory for staying warm, the best summer jackets are a supplemental warm-weather piece for surprise summer rain showers (opens in new tab), chilly morning and evening temps, and the inevitable office air conditioning. 

"A summer jacket can make you look more put together," explains Monica Patel-Cohn (opens in new tab), the founder and designer of Two New York (opens in new tab), a Brooklyn-based brand that uses textiles and Saris from India to create easy summer staples. Cohn brings along her versatile Kantha jacket (opens in new tab), inspired by vintage men's carcoats, for summer flights and car trips. "Its lightweight makeup is like a soft hug," she says. 

To secure the best summer jacket, Cohn recommends searching for one that avoids too many bells and whistles. Instead, choose a summer jacket with great character—from the texture to the print to the pockets. "It will speak for itself," she explains.

Ahead, five different types of summer jackets to try now.

Bouclé Jackets

Often comprised of a slim silhouette adorned with pockets, a lightweight bouclé fabric makes the ideal elevated summer jacket for office days and lunch meetings. Pair yours with a free-flowing midi skirt (opens in new tab) and kitten heels (opens in new tab), gently draped over your shoulders to achieve maximum sophistication.

Quilted Jackets for Summer

(opens in new tab)

Nili Lotan Aubrey Tweed Jacket

(opens in new tab)

Generation Love Kristen Tweed Jacket

(opens in new tab)

Veronica Beard Esten Tweed Jacket

(opens in new tab)

Alessandra Rich Button-Embellished Jacket

Denim Jackets

Some of Cohn's preferred summer jacket styles are denim and canvas cotton jackets with large pockets perfect for keys and phones. If you've already got one or two denim jackets in your closet she recommends revamping them with whimsical brooches and pins.

Jean Jackets for Summer

(opens in new tab)

AGolde Denim Jacket

(opens in new tab)

J.Crew Denim Jacket

(opens in new tab)

Zara Cropped Denim Jacket

(opens in new tab)

Alex Mill Work Jacket

Lightweight Blazers

For weddings and other special summer events, Cohn opts for a lightweight blazer elegantly paired with slip dresses or silk pants. A breezy cotton blazer is also a timeless option for city-goers, especially when they come equipped with functional side pockets.

Summer blazer jackets

(opens in new tab)

L'Agence Double Breasted Cropped Blazer

(opens in new tab)

Lafayette 148 Wool Silk Blazer

(opens in new tab)

Smythe Plaid Blazer

(opens in new tab)

Johanna Ortiz Floral Printed Blazer

Windbreakers

Breathable by nature, a light windbreaker has all of the fixings of an ideal summer jacket. Conquer early morning errands, casual outdoor dinners, and outdoor adventures with windbreakers that offer an endless array of pattern and color options alongside detachable hoods and zip pockets.

A girl in a floral windbreaker

(opens in new tab)

Dries Van Noten Colorblock Windbreaker

(opens in new tab)

Ganni Hooded Windbreaker

(opens in new tab)

P.E. Nation Windbreaker

(opens in new tab)

Tory Burch Lilac Windbreaker

Quilted Jackets

A quilted jacket has a carefree summertime spirit that seamlessly pairs with ethereal summer dresses and beachy sandals. Cohn recommends rolling up the sleeves to achieve a fit that has that certain je nais se quois.

Quilted Summer Jackets

(opens in new tab)

The Great. Quilted Jacket

(opens in new tab)

Sea Quilted Floral Jacket

(opens in new tab)

J.Crew Quilted Liberty Print Jacket

(opens in new tab)

Mother Quilted Jacket

