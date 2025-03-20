I’m Curating My Wedding Guest Look With Dresses From Saks, Nordstrom, and Shopbop
I plan to be the best-dressed person at the event, second only to the bride.
As a woman in my late twenties, it shouldn't come as a surprise that I have a ton of weddings on my calendar. To save money on my journey to becoming the best-dressed guest, I spent several hours browsing the sale sections at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Shopbop for the best picks priced under $500.
My favorites hail from go-to brands like Ramy Brooke, Amanda Uprichard, and Staud and come in a few of spring 2025’s trendiest colors. Personal highlights include a bright orange jumpsuit, practically made for dancing all night long, and a lavender twist-front dress that's so chic and elegant. And while some of these frocks are on the pricier end of my set budget, there are also plenty of under-$100 and under-$200 picks on this list that you should nab before they sell out.
Keep scrolling to shop my favorite options. You'll want to bookmark this page if you have a packed spring and summer social calendar.
This bright orange jumpsuit is perfect for dancing the night away.
Or, opt for this lacy strapless pick.
This highlighter-pink Amsale dress is so pretty.
Update your LBD collection with this sequined issue.
Or, keep it simple with this classic Norma Kamali find.
This minty dress is perfect for a mid-summer bash.
Lean into the pastels with this lavender find.
I have my eye on this sweet pink pick from Nicholas the Label.
Butter yellow is so perfect for summertime.
Slip dresses are always so easy for a summertime wedding.
All-black numbers are always a staple.
Up your guest dress game with this sequined Staud pick.
I'm a bridesmaid who's wearing green this summer, and I love this Cinq à Sept pick.
For a more casual affair, try this Rails midi-length, one shoulder dress.
Reformation dresses never disappoint during wedding season.
This off-the-shoulder dress is perfect for all seasons.
How pretty is this icy blue maxi slip dress?
Opt for a slate gray pick if you love neutrals.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Jennifer Lopez Builds an Entire Outfit Around Her Blush Manicure
She's committed to the shade from head to toe.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Kate Reveals Sporty Princess Charlotte’s "Stiff Competition"
The Princess of Wales related to a fellow mom during her St. Patrick's Day appearance.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
British Actors Who Have Perfected American Accents
You'd never know the truth.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
These Under-$100 Shopbop Finds Let You Dress Like an Editor This Spring
Affordable chic spring picks incoming.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I’m Swapping My Favorite Heels for These Elegant Spring Flats
These shoes embrace comfort without skimping on style.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is My Hack to an Elegant Spring Wardrobe—24 Finds That Prove It
Get rich-looking style for less than $250.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
I Lost Track of Time in Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Rabbit Hole—Here's What I'm Buying For Under $300
Inspiration ahead.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Section Includes Every Major Sneaker Trend for Less Than $150
21 pairs under $150 that hit every major spring trend.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Spring 2025's Most Viral Color Trends Are All on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
From cherry red to butter yellow, here are the delectable shades to wear this season.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
These Under-$100 Nordstrom Sale Finds Are Taking My Wardrobe From Winter to Spring
Closet staples you can wear now and well into the new season.
By Brooke Knappenberger Last updated
-
I’m Running to Buy These Chic, Affordable Shopbop Finds Before They Sell Out
Nothing will break the bank.
By Julia Marzovilla Published