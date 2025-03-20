I’m Curating My Wedding Guest Look With Dresses From Saks, Nordstrom, and Shopbop

As a woman in my late twenties, it shouldn't come as a surprise that I have a ton of weddings on my calendar. To save money on my journey to becoming the best-dressed guest, I spent several hours browsing the sale sections at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Shopbop for the best picks priced under $500.

My favorites hail from go-to brands like Ramy Brooke, Amanda Uprichard, and Staud and come in a few of spring 2025’s trendiest colors. Personal highlights include a bright orange jumpsuit, practically made for dancing all night long, and a lavender twist-front dress that's so chic and elegant. And while some of these frocks are on the pricier end of my set budget, there are also plenty of under-$100 and under-$200 picks on this list that you should nab before they sell out.

Keep scrolling to shop my favorite options. You'll want to bookmark this page if you have a packed spring and summer social calendar.

Ramy Brook Harriet Satin Halter Jumpsuit (Was $565) $424 at Saks Fifth Avenue This bright orange jumpsuit is perfect for dancing the night away.

Ramy Brooke Milani Strapless Floral Lace Midi-Dress (Was $595) $446 at Saks Fifth Avenue Or, opt for this lacy strapless pick.

Amsale Draped Satin One-Shoulder Midi-Dress (Was $385) $289 at Saks Fifth Avenue This highlighter-pink Amsale dress is so pretty.

Cinq à Sept Juniper Strapless Paillette Strapless Dress (Was $595) $445 at Saks Fifth Avenue Update your LBD collection with this sequined issue.

Norma Kamali Diana Ruched One-Shoulder Gown (Was $275) $206 at Saks Fifth Avenue Or, keep it simple with this classic Norma Kamali find.

Cinq à Sept Walker Floral Midi-Dress (Was $395) $296 at Saks Fifth Avenue Florals will never go out of style.

Cinq à Sept Kathleen Floral Halterneck Maxi Dress (Was $395) $237 at Saks Fifth Avenue This minty dress is perfect for a mid-summer bash.

Cinq à Sept Susan Twist-Front Tulip Hem Midi-Dress (Was $395) $296 at Saks Fifth Avenue Lean into the pastels with this lavender find.

Nicholas The Label Makenna Corset Midi-Dress (Was $495) $371 at Saks Fifth Avenue I have my eye on this sweet pink pick from Nicholas the Label.

Nicholas the Label Melody Floral Linen-Blend Sleeveless Midi-Dress (Was $545) $409 at Saks Fifth Avenue Butter yellow is so perfect for summertime.

Ramy Brook Hansel Bias-Cut Rosette Gown (Was $625) $469 at Saks Fifth Avenue Slip dresses are always so easy for a summertime wedding.

Dress the Population Verona Off the Shoulder Satin Midi Cocktail Dress (Was $288) $216 at Nordstrom All-black numbers are always a staple.

Staud Casey Paillette Strapless Gown (Was $595) $417 at Nordstrom Up your guest dress game with this sequined Staud pick.

Cinq à Sept Joisian Dress (Was $445) $334 at Nordstrom I'm a bridesmaid who's wearing green this summer, and I love this Cinq à Sept pick.

Rails Selani One-Shoulder Cotton Poplin Dress (Was $238) $179 at Nordstrom For a more casual affair, try this Rails midi-length, one shoulder dress.

Reformation Jamen One Shoulder Knit Dress (Was $198) $119 at Nordstrom Reformation dresses never disappoint during wedding season.

Reformation Tiffie Floral Print Midi Dress (Was $298) $209 at Nordstrom Florals are always a great option.

Amanda Uprichard Alicia Dress (Was $255) $179 at Shopbop Drop-waist dresses are so chic.

Orire June Dress (Was $434) $87 at Shopbop This makes the high-low silhouette feel cool for 2025.

Pixie Market Pamela Off-The-Shoulder Knit Dress (Was $168) $101 at Nordstrom This off-the-shoulder dress is perfect for all seasons.

MELLODAY Ruched Drop Waist Satin Midi Dress (Was $89) $40 at Nordstrom This under-$50 pick is so easy to wear.

For Love & Lemons Mariella Lace Trim Satin Maxi Dress (Was $289) $130 at Nordstrom How pretty is this icy blue maxi slip dress?

Luxely Short Sleeve Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress (Was $198) $89 at Nordstrom Opt for a slate gray pick if you love neutrals.