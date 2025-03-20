I’m Curating My Wedding Guest Look With Dresses From Saks, Nordstrom, and Shopbop

I plan to be the best-dressed person at the event, second only to the bride.

Nicholas; Staud; Cinq a Sept; For Love and Lemons; Ramy Brooke
(Image credit: Staud; Cinq a Sept; For Love and Lemons; Ramy Brooke; Amanda Uprichard; Nicholas the Label)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

As a woman in my late twenties, it shouldn't come as a surprise that I have a ton of weddings on my calendar. To save money on my journey to becoming the best-dressed guest, I spent several hours browsing the sale sections at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Shopbop for the best picks priced under $500.

My favorites hail from go-to brands like Ramy Brooke, Amanda Uprichard, and Staud and come in a few of spring 2025’s trendiest colors. Personal highlights include a bright orange jumpsuit, practically made for dancing all night long, and a lavender twist-front dress that's so chic and elegant. And while some of these frocks are on the pricier end of my set budget, there are also plenty of under-$100 and under-$200 picks on this list that you should nab before they sell out.

Keep scrolling to shop my favorite options. You'll want to bookmark this page if you have a packed spring and summer social calendar.

Harriet Satin Halter Jumpsuit
Ramy Brook
Harriet Satin Halter Jumpsuit (Was $565)

This bright orange jumpsuit is perfect for dancing the night away.

saksfifthavenue,

Ramy Brooke
Milani Strapless Floral Lace Midi-Dress (Was $595)

Or, opt for this lacy strapless pick.

Amsale, Draped Satin One-Shoulder Midi-Dress
Amsale
Draped Satin One-Shoulder Midi-Dress (Was $385)

This highlighter-pink Amsale dress is so pretty.

Juniper Strapless Paillette Strapless Dress
Cinq à Sept
Juniper Strapless Paillette Strapless Dress (Was $595)

Update your LBD collection with this sequined issue.

Diana Ruched One-Shoulder Gown
Norma Kamali
Diana Ruched One-Shoulder Gown (Was $275)

Or, keep it simple with this classic Norma Kamali find.

Walker Floral Midi-Dress
Cinq à Sept
Walker Floral Midi-Dress (Was $395)

Florals will never go out of style.

Cinq à Sept, Kathleen Floral Halterneck Maxi Dress (Was $395)
Cinq à Sept
Kathleen Floral Halterneck Maxi Dress (Was $395)

This minty dress is perfect for a mid-summer bash.

saksfifthavenue,

Cinq à Sept
Susan Twist-Front Tulip Hem Midi-Dress (Was $395)

Lean into the pastels with this lavender find.

saksfifthavenue,

Nicholas The Label
Makenna Corset Midi-Dress (Was $495)

I have my eye on this sweet pink pick from Nicholas the Label.

Melody Floral Linen-Blend Sleeveless Midi-Dress
Nicholas the Label
Melody Floral Linen-Blend Sleeveless Midi-Dress (Was $545)

Butter yellow is so perfect for summertime.

Hansel Bias-Cut Rosette Gown
Ramy Brook
Hansel Bias-Cut Rosette Gown (Was $625)

Slip dresses are always so easy for a summertime wedding.

Dress the Population, Verona Off the Shoulder Satin Midi Cocktail Dress
Dress the Population
Verona Off the Shoulder Satin Midi Cocktail Dress (Was $288)

All-black numbers are always a staple.

STAUD, Casey Paillette Strapless Gown
Staud
Casey Paillette Strapless Gown (Was $595)

Up your guest dress game with this sequined Staud pick.

Cinq à Sept, Joisian Dress
Cinq à Sept
Joisian Dress (Was $445)

I'm a bridesmaid who's wearing green this summer, and I love this Cinq à Sept pick.

Rails, Selani One-Shoulder Cotton Poplin Dress
Rails
Selani One-Shoulder Cotton Poplin Dress (Was $238)

For a more casual affair, try this Rails midi-length, one shoulder dress.

Reformation, Jamen One Shoulder Knit Dress (Was $198)

Reformation
Jamen One Shoulder Knit Dress (Was $198)

Reformation dresses never disappoint during wedding season.

Tiffie Floral Print Midi Dress
Reformation
Tiffie Floral Print Midi Dress (Was $298)

Florals are always a great option.

Shopbop, Amanda Uprichard Alicia Dress
Amanda Uprichard
Alicia Dress (Was $255)

Drop-waist dresses are so chic.

Shopbop, Orire June Dress
Orire
June Dress (Was $434)

This makes the high-low silhouette feel cool for 2025.

Pixie Market, Pamela Off-The-Shoulder Knit Dress
Pixie Market
Pamela Off-The-Shoulder Knit Dress (Was $168)

This off-the-shoulder dress is perfect for all seasons.

MELLODAY, Ruched Drop Waist Satin Midi Dress
MELLODAY
Ruched Drop Waist Satin Midi Dress (Was $89)

This under-$50 pick is so easy to wear.

For Love & Lemons, Mariella Lace Trim Satin Maxi Dress
For Love & Lemons
Mariella Lace Trim Satin Maxi Dress (Was $289)

How pretty is this icy blue maxi slip dress?

Luxely, Short Sleeve Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress
Luxely
Short Sleeve Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress (Was $198)

Opt for a slate gray pick if you love neutrals.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸